May 04, 2021

153 new cases, 2 deaths & 3,000+ total cases May 4 

In the fight against COVID-19, everything goes wrong for Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

This is simply an awful day in Nova Scotia's pandemic, with practically every number and statistic going in the wrong direction. But one stands out as the worst news of all: The province is reporting two people have died due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

New cases
153

New deaths
2

New recoveries
34

Active cases
1,060

Days in a row with cases
36

Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic
3,007

"A woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s have died in Central Zone," says the province's daily update. Both died at home, rather than in the hospital, and one person's COVID wasn't diagnosed before they died. "The disease may not give you time to wait," chief medical officer of health Robert Strang said at today's C19 briefing with the premier. He wouldn't get into specifics of these cases, but did allow the obvious assumption—that the disease must have moved quickly—is pretty safe to make.

COVID has now killed 69 people in Nova Scotia. The last time more than one death was announced in a day was nearly a full year ago—on May 15, 2020—when four Nothwood residents died. Although the number of C19 patients currently in hospital dropped from 42 yesterday to 37 today, and the number of people in ICU is unchanged at eight, Nova Scotia hospitals are currently cutting back on elective surgeries in order to increase capacity for anticipated COVID patients.

There are 153 new cases across Nova Scotia, "139 cases in Central Zone, 10 in Eastern Zone, three in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone" says the province. This sets a record daily high yet again, and pushes Nova Scotia's pandemic total past 3,000 cases (to 3,007). It took 54 days to get to 1,000 cases, then 352 days to reach 2,000, but just nine days to reach this 3,000-case mark.

Thirty-four patients recovered since yesterday's report; that's a large and welcome number, however not large enough to prevent the caseload from rising to a record 1,060 active cases. This is the 18th day in a row the active caseload increased, the second-longest streak of daily increases. The longest streak is the very first 20 days of Nova Scotia's pandemic; from zero cases March 14, 2020, to 186 active cases on April 3, the count just kept going up. It's hard to imagine the current surge stopping before it breaks that record, though.

Nova Scotia's labs processed 19,174 tests yesterday, a daily high for something positive. Yet it doesn't feel worthy of celebration when the province is still reporting a testing backlog. "There is also a delay in public health’s case data entry into Panorama," the public health tracking system, says the province's update.

Bringing up the rear of this shameful statistical litany is the vaccination "effort." Today the province is reporting that a measly 4,308 doses were delivered across Nova Scotia on Monday. Excluding weekends (when vaccinations always slow down) and Easter Monday (which was a holiday for many in the province), there hasn't been a weekday with a weaker vax showing since Thursday, March 11 (when 2,860 jabs were given). In the intervening six weeks, the province has learned some things about mass vaccination, routinely giving out more than 10,000 doses per day, and reaching a one-day high of over 16,500 shots on April 21. But yesterday it managed to forget those lessons completely.

