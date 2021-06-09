125+ patios mapped for Halifax summer 2021 Because outdoor dining and drinking in HRM is even more important during COVID times.

Patios always play a major role in Halifax's social life when the weather gets warm, whether at a big beer garden, eating al fresco in front of a restaurant or sipping in sunny style at a cafe. But for the second summer of COVID, when patios became one of the first pleasures permitted in Nova Scotia's reopening plan, the joy of decks went to the next level. Our map offers inspiration and information for dozens of destinations, and is searchable by all sorts of factors including—new for 2021—if dogs are welcome. If the map below gives you technical grief, try the version here .

