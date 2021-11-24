12 things you should know about Halifax’s 2021 resident survey

Responses indicate the environment and housing are top of mind for Haligonians.

By

HRM’s annual resident survey was released last week, and the results tell citizens and politicians alike a lot about the people living in the municipality. This survey is the tenth since amalgamation in 1996, and was conducted between September 1 and 24 by phone, online, and on paper.

Questions range from who takes the bus versus drives a car, to who wants to see more money going towards infrastructure, to how much the respondents pay in property taxes. The results will be used as public engagement to inform regional council’s decisions over the coming year.

View the full results here.

1 The results are skewed. HRM says 20,000 people were randomly selected for the survey—but that random selection means that not all demographic groups are equally represented. The main category we see the survey respondents differ from the general population is age: While 18-34 year olds make up 30 percent of the total population of the city, they only make up 14 percent of survey respondents. And while 55-74 year olds make up 29 percent of the population, they were nearly 45 percent of survey respondents. See page 5 for the responses.

HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey

2 Nine in 10 respondents feel housing is lacking in their community. Ninety one percent of residents who filled out the survey said housing could be improved, most commonly in the area of emergency housing. Eight-six percent of respondents think the municipality should be playing a larger role in supporting affordable housing, while three percent felt the city shouldn’t play a role and leave housing to the province. See page 9 for the responses.

click to enlarge HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey
3 Four in 10 residents have barriers to food security.
A third of survey respondents said they have experienced some form of food insecurity, with 6 percent of people experiencing it “often or always.” When asked what that barrier was, most people (3 in 10) said income, with other challenges including lack of transportation and not enough healthy, available options. See page 9 for the responses.

HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey

4 Less than half the city is back to the office. This is likely the first time this COVID-specific question has been asked, and 44 percent of respondents say they’re heading to their workplace daily. An additional 34 percent say they have some sort of home-workplace combination, while 22 percent are working from home entirely. Only 12 percent estimate they can work from home when things are back to normal, even though 22 percent say that’s their preference. Half prefer a combination of both, and one in four say they wouldn’t want to work from home at all. See page 10 for the responses.

click to enlarge HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey

5 Half of people surveyed are dissatisfied with the municipality’s efforts to combat racism. The other half says they are satisfied, and the report tells council there’s “a split.” Forty-five percent of people disagreed or strongly disagreed with the statement that “the municipality acknowledges and highlights the Indigenous history of the region,” while 74 percent of people agreed or strongly agreed the city was a welcoming place for newcomers and immigrants. See page 11 for the responses.

HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey

6 Three in 10 people want HRM to generate more renewable energy. When asked about what the municipality’s priorities for climate change should be, 30 percent of people marked renewable energy as number one, and two thirds put it in their top three. Other priorities include energy efficiency and emergency preparedness. People were only widely dissatisfied with one statement about climate change: that the city was communicating what it was doing well. Residents were particularly satisfied (90 percent) with water testing at lakes and beaches. See page 14 for responses.

HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey

7 Almost two in 10 people want taxes to go down and three in 10 want them to go up. In total, 72 percent of residents were satisfied or very satisfied with their value for property taxes. Thirty-three percent said they would increase their taxes if it meant increasing services, but 18 percent wanted to decrease taxes and services. Most people (49 percent) wanted to maintain the status quo. (Note: The HRM Budget Committee met November 23 to discuss a potential six percent property tax increase in the 2022-23 budget) See page 14 for responses.

HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey

8 Four in 10 Haligonians are dissatisfied with traffic management. Traffic management satisfaction saw one of the biggest decreases since the last municipal survey in 2018, dropping from 63 percent satisfied to 42 percent. Forty percent of people said they want to increase funding for traffic management, up 10 points from the last survey. About four in 10 people also say they want to increase funding for street and road maintenance, down from 47 percent in 2018. See page 17 for responses.

HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey

9 Three quarters of people want to get more involved in decision-making, but can’t. Three in four residents identify at least one barrier for them to participate in community decision-making, with most people selecting ‘lack of information about ongoing projects,’ ‘not sure how to participate,’ or not having enough time. Eight in 10 respondents said they voted in the latest municipal election (2020), but the city says that’s quite a high “respondent bias” since the overall voter turnout was only about 40 percent. See page 16 for responses.

HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey

10 Forty percent of people are dissatisfied with bike lanes. Half of respondents said they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with municipal bike lanes or cycling facilities. Municipal staff cite that “bike lanes and cycling facilities were “the standout service in the Low Funding, Low Satisfaction quadrant.” Just 27 percent want more city services going towards these things, down from 37 percent in 2018, but 29 percent of people also said they want to decrease the proportion of municipal services going toward bike lanes. See page 17 for responses.

HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey

11 More than half the city thinks police could be defunded. Only 4 in 10 respondents had encountered police in the past year (keep in mind respondents were 89 percent white). Fifty one percent of respondents felt that there are roles provided by the police that could be provided by non-police services or organizations in the municipality. See page 26 for responses.

click to enlarge HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey

12 Ridership of public transportation is decreasing. Overall, 45 percent of respondents have used Halifax Transit in the past 12 months, down from 59 percent in 2018. Only 12 percent of people who take transit say they take it daily, while most people (52 percent) only use it a few times a year. See page 31 for responses.

HRM 2021 RESIDENT SURVEY
HRM 2021 Resident Survey

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Once a freelancer, Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

Weighing the costs of HRM’s crisis housing options

By Victoria Walton

Halifax’s lowest-priced shelter options are Halifax Mutual Aid’s crisis shelters, left, and a used set of modular housing units at right.

Revealed: the city’s plan to manage councillor reactions during the shelter siege

By Victoria Walton

Councillors received email warnings and information about the August 18 shelter siege from the CAO on August 3, 12 and 16.

HRM’s new $3.2 million plan for modular housing units

By Victoria Walton

The modular unit location has been announced for Dartmouth.

A look inside the 73 modular housing units rotting at a Halifax construction yard

By Victoria Walton

One of the modular housing units sitting in Goodwood, a 14-minute drive from Halifax City Hall.
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

First look at the new Woozles on Shirley Street

By Victoria Walton

Owner Liz Crocker says Woozles isn’t just a kids’ bookstore, but a place “for and about children.”

60 new COVID cases and a briefing scheduled for Wednesday

By Lyndsay Armstrong

There have been 60 new cases of COVID-19 identified over the weekend.

Public health fine against Gospel Light Baptist Church pastor is insufficient, premier says

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Premier Tim Houston said it’s extremely upsetting to still be losing lives to the virus, but it’s made worse when the cause of death is an outbreak that “never should have happened.”

NS preps for loss of unvaccinated public education and health staff

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“When we put the policy in place, we did so accepting that we’re going to lose some people that just don’t want to get vaccinated for whatever reason,” premier Tim Houston said.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.