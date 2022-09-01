Submitted
LXVNDR is one of the many artists performing at Halifax Urban Folk Festival, which is one of the many events lined up this Labour Day long weekend.

11 things to do in Halifax this Labour Day weekend

From music to dance to sports, we have you covered for the long weekend.

The Labour Day long weekend is just around the corner, and we’ve rounded up the events happening in Halifax so you can enjoy the unofficial last hurrah of summer.

Halifax Urban Folk Festival

Where: Various

When: Aug 28-Sep 4

Price: Various

With a wide variety of musicians and shows to choose from, Halifax Urban Folk festival is “a celebration of songs and the people that write them.”

Halifax Fringe Festival

Where: Various

When: Sep 1-11

Price: Various
Halifax Fringe festival is an annual showcase of theatre, music, circus, dance, comedy and education. This year features over 55 productions in several venues around the city.

Mosaic Music Festival of Arts and Culture

Where: Halifax Waterfront

When: Saturday, Sep 3

Price: Free

This family friendly event features music and dance performances that showcase the cultures of Halifax’s diverse communities.

Grand Oasis

Where: Grand Parade Square

When: Friday, Sep 2 and Saturday, Sep 3

Price: Free

Two free concerts are taking place this weekend at the Grand Oasis stage: Frosh Returns + Halifax Urban Folk Fest Main Event on Friday, and HUFF Stage Takeover on Saturday.

Flower Crown Bar

Where: Halifax Waterfront

When: Sep 2-4

Price: Free

A pop-up booth where you can make your own flower crown with fresh Canadian-grown flowers.

Anarchist Book Fair

Where: Halifax Old Memorial Library

When: Saturday, Sep 3

Price: Free

“For anarchists, and those curious about anarchism,” this book fair includes workshops and more than 20 vendors.

Sunday Concerts in the Bandstand

Where: Halifax Public Gardens

When: Sunday, Sep 4

Price: Free

As part of the weekly free concert series in the gardens, the Ally Fiola Quintet performs.

Pocket Silver Brass Band

Where: Halifax Waterfont

When: Sunday, Sep 4

Price: Free

Halifax’s newest brass performs a free concert featuring old favourites and lesser-known gems.

Halifax Wanderers Football Match

Where: The Wanderers Grounds

When: Monday, Sep 5

Price: $27+

The HFX Wanderers take on Calgary’s Cavalry FC on Labour Day.

Labour Day Celebration

When: Monday, Sep 5

Where: 1601 Lower Water Street

Price: Free

Join the Halifax Dartmouth and District Labour Council on a march to Peace and Friendship Park followed by entertainment, snacks, face painting and a bouncy castle.

Labour Day Regatta

Where: Sullivans Pond

When: Monday, Sep 5

Price: Free

Watch the Halifax Area Model Yacht Club race remote controlled sailboats on the pond.

