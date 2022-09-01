11 things to do in Halifax this Labour Day weekend

The Labour Day long weekend is just around the corner, and we’ve rounded up the events happening in Halifax so you can enjoy the unofficial last hurrah of summer.
Where: Various
When: Aug 28-Sep 4
Price: Various
With a wide variety of musicians and shows to choose from, Halifax Urban Folk festival is “a celebration of songs and the people that write them.”
Where: Various
When: Sep 1-11
Price: Various
Halifax Fringe festival is an annual showcase of theatre, music, circus, dance, comedy and education. This year features over 55 productions in several venues around the city.
Mosaic Music Festival of Arts and Culture
Where: Halifax Waterfront
When: Saturday, Sep 3
Price: Free
This family friendly event features music and dance performances that showcase the cultures of Halifax’s diverse communities.
Where: Grand Parade Square
When: Friday, Sep 2 and Saturday, Sep 3
Price: Free
Two free concerts are taking place this weekend at the Grand Oasis stage: Frosh Returns + Halifax Urban Folk Fest Main Event on Friday, and HUFF Stage Takeover on Saturday.
Where: Halifax Waterfront
When: Sep 2-4
Price: Free
A pop-up booth where you can make your own flower crown with fresh Canadian-grown flowers.
Where: Halifax Old Memorial Library
When: Saturday, Sep 3
Price: Free
“For anarchists, and those curious about anarchism,” this book fair includes workshops and more than 20 vendors.
Sunday Concerts in the Bandstand
Where: Halifax Public Gardens
When: Sunday, Sep 4
Price: Free
As part of the weekly free concert series in the gardens, the Ally Fiola Quintet performs.
Where: Halifax Waterfont
When: Sunday, Sep 4
Price: Free
Halifax’s newest brass performs a free concert featuring old favourites and lesser-known gems.
Halifax Wanderers Football Match
Where: The Wanderers Grounds
When: Monday, Sep 5
Price: $27+
The HFX Wanderers take on Calgary’s Cavalry FC on Labour Day.
When: Monday, Sep 5
Where: 1601 Lower Water Street
Price: Free
Join the Halifax Dartmouth and District Labour Council on a march to Peace and Friendship Park followed by entertainment, snacks, face painting and a bouncy castle.
Where: Sullivans Pond
When: Monday, Sep 5
Price: Free
Watch the Halifax Area Model Yacht Club race remote controlled sailboats on the pond.