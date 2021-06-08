10 unique Halifax Rec programs to try this summer 

Wednesday, June 9 at 10am, registration for summer programming with Halifax Regional Municipality opens to all age levels. In the coming weeks, summer camps will open registration on June 21 and 22, and pool and beach programming will open June 23.

To give you an idea of what’s available from the city’s recreation department, The Coast browsed the seemingly endless options to find 10 unique summer programs you and/or your family can enjoy.

1. Adventure Earth Camp, ages 6-9 or 10-12, Fleming Park or Shubie Park, July and August, $82 per five-day week (7-hour days). Take a course like Wilderness Basics, Woodland Enchantment or Eco-Champions to learn how to identify plants and animals, get some basic hiking skills and spend time outside this summer. More info.

2. Hug-A-Tree, family-friendly, various locations, various dates, a single 1.5-hour free session. This program helps educate children on how not to get lost in the woods, and what to do if it does happen. Each participant gets a certificate of completion. More info.

3. Art-tastic Specialty Camp, ages 5-8, LeBrun Recreation Centre, Bedford, July and August, five 3-hour days for $42. If you have a budding artist in the family, this is the camp for them. Bring out their inner Picasso and have some souvenirs to put on the fridge at the end of the summer.

4. Skateboarding Specialty Camp, ages 9-12, Forest Hills Common Skate Park Cole Harbour and Beazley Skate Park Dartmouth, July and August, $42 for five 3-hour sessions. If your pre-teen is hanging around the skatepark anyway, enroll them in this class and they’ll end up rocking a kickflip by the end of August.

5. Junior Scientist Specialty Camp, ages 8-10, Chocolate Lake Community Centre, week of July 5 or August 9, $42 for five 3-hour days. Perfect for the kid who will be concocting potions all summer, or the one who asked for a microscope for their last birthday, this camp will let them experiment to their heart's content.

6. Adult Tai Chi, ages 16+, Findlay Community Centre, Dartmouth, Thursdays in July, 6pm for 1 hour, $4 for 8 classes. If you’re not up for a rigorous workout but still want to center yourself and get out of the house, the Chinese art of shadowboxing might be just the outlet you need this summer.

7. Youth Leadership Camp, ages 12-16, North Preston Community Centre, three or five 3-hour sessions on weekdays in July, free. It all kicks off with an information session on June 25 at 4pm at the community centre. Participants will help children’s camp staff, organize community events and gain job skills. More info.

8. Adult Pickleball, ages 18+, Needham Community Centre, 5:45 on Thursday evenings beginning July 8, $46 for eight 1.5-hour sessions. If you want to play tennis but worry about your skills, pickleball is similar but easier due to a larger ball and paddle—and has a name that’s more fun to say.

9. Adult Sketch and Draw, ages 18+, Musquodoboit Harbour Recreation Centre, 7pm on Tuesday beginning July 13, $38 for six 1.5-hour classes. A drawing class for those rainy summer evenings, or the days that are too hot to do anything outdoors.

10. Paddle Night, ages 18+, Saint Mary’s Boat Club, Mondays and Wednesdays in July and August, 6-8pm, $15 per session. Rent a kayak and adventure around the Northwest Arm while the sun sets. (Keep in mind canoe rentals are free on weekends until 6pm, as are stand-up paddle boards for youth—but these are first come, first serve.) More info.

Before attending a class or camp, make sure you read and adhere to the city’s summer programming COVID guidelines. And note that all prices listed are pre-tax. Also be aware that you must create an online account to sign up, or register by phone by calling 902-490-6666.

For summer programming, HRM offers a payment plan where 25 percent of the total cost is paid up front, and remaining installments are paid on the first of each month. For more information on this, watch this video from HRM. If your child needs one-on-one help, you can enter the code #00040191 when registering and HRM will contact you. Click here for more info on accessibility and inclusion.

For a full list of programming in your area, visit halifax.ca/recreation.