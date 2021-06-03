News + Opinion
News + Opinion » COVID-19

10 top takes from the patio on day one of reopening in Halifax 

Patio Day is just like virtual happy hour, but IRL.

By

How was your Thursday, the day after the day lockdown started to end? For those who enjoyed a nice patio dinner or coffee on the sunny start of the unlocking, you may have woken up more energized after a nice dose of vitamin D. For anyone who partook in some patio drinking…well, hopefully you paced yourself.

Related All hands on decks: How some of Halifax’s biggest patios got ready for COVID reopening.
Better late than never, patio season is here. THE COAST
All hands on decks
How some of Halifax’s biggest patios got ready for COVID reopening.
By Alec Martin
Drink
Related 100+ patios to simmer on this summer: Who is gonna be, who will be the first to kiss—under the patio lanterns?
Stoked about the sun at Stone's Throw
100+ patios to simmer on this summer
Who is gonna be, who will be the first to kiss—under the patio lanterns?
By Morgan Mullin and Rebecca Dingwell
Visit Halifax

Either way, the beginning of Phase 1 reopening was a much-needed serotonin boost as the province slowly eases out of COVID hibernation. In downtown Halifax, social media was buzzing yesterday to celebrate. Here’s our roundup full of sun, smiles and a dog that needs to learn self control.

1. Clearly, bar staff are not messing around when it comes to COVID safety.

2. Sorry Jason Kenney, but the difference between you and Iain Rankin on a patio is that he’s actually allowed to be there 😌

3. “We have one confirmed case of a debilitating hangover that can be traced back to Argyle Street. The effected individual is currently in self-isolation hugging a bottle of Gatorade.”

4. Someone should call this little guy a cab, probably should have been cut off a few treats ago.

5. Wear at least SPF 30 and tip at least 20 percent (if you can).

6. You don’t have to drink to take advantage of patio season, maybe all you really need is a Beavertail.

7. Remember, everyone: drink responsibly.

8. That is totally a you call, but maybe wait until at least noon is our advice.

9. Does a nose swab hurt less than a tequila shot?

10. And how could we forget that sunset 🌇

On day two and beyond, remember to wear your mask and physically distance when you’re out enjoying the patios. This is a slow reopening, not a HOCO-style free for all—and that goes double for you, “Doc Strang.”

