10 top takes from the patio on day one of reopening in Halifax 

How was your Thursday, the day after the day lockdown started to end? For those who enjoyed a nice patio dinner or coffee on the sunny start of the unlocking, you may have woken up more energized after a nice dose of vitamin D. For anyone who partook in some patio drinking…well, hopefully you paced yourself.

Either way, the beginning of Phase 1 reopening was a much-needed serotonin boost as the province slowly eases out of COVID hibernation. In downtown Halifax, social media was buzzing yesterday to celebrate. Here’s our roundup full of sun, smiles and a dog that needs to learn self control.

1. Clearly, bar staff are not messing around when it comes to COVID safety.

2. Sorry Jason Kenney, but the difference between you and Iain Rankin on a patio is that he’s actually allowed to be there 😌

3. “We have one confirmed case of a debilitating hangover that can be traced back to Argyle Street. The effected individual is currently in self-isolation hugging a bottle of Gatorade.”

Borrowed a friend’s dog, visited local patios, told everyone his name was “Doc Strang” and haven’t paid for a drink all day. — Andy Bowers (@evilpez4) June 3, 2021

4. Someone should call this little guy a cab, probably should have been cut off a few treats ago.

5. Wear at least SPF 30 and tip at least 20 percent (if you can).

Happy Patio Day! Please treat your server like the angels they are & wear sunscreen 🧴☀️🍹 — 🏳️‍🌈Rebecca Davison 💗🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@rebeccadaviso17) June 2, 2021

6. You don’t have to drink to take advantage of patio season, maybe all you really need is a Beavertail.

7. Remember, everyone: drink responsibly.

Dear my bank account and liver, today in Halifax shops and patios are open for the first time since April. It’s going to be rough. Best of luck to you. *80s-inspired drinking and patio montage starts playing.* pic.twitter.com/5oHsFnwmWO — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 🇨🇦 (@mikesbloggity) June 2, 2021

8. That is totally a you call, but maybe wait until at least noon is our advice.

Is too early for a breakfast beer and a tan on a patio? — cats&meNOPausE (@RickyBobbie75) June 2, 2021

9. Does a nose swab hurt less than a tequila shot?

Many patios are opening today and what a gorgeous day to celebrate and support local 🌞! If you're coming downtown today, get a rapid test in our Centre from 2 - 9pm and make it part of your patio plans! #TestToProtect.

Details: https://t.co/FrfMhu5pt7 pic.twitter.com/axo387eIyX — HfxConventionCentre (@hfxconventions) June 2, 2021

10. And how could we forget that sunset 🌇

On day two and beyond, remember to wear your mask and physically distance when you’re out enjoying the patios. This is a slow reopening, not a HOCO-style free for all—and that goes double for you, “Doc Strang.”