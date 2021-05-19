10 jobs available in the fight against COVID-19 

At this point in the pandemic, Nova Scotia has over 100 COVID patients in hospital, more than 1,000 people sick with the disease and thousands getting tested every day. To manage, Nova Scotia Health needs a lot of resources, from ICU beds to dozens of new employees. In early May, around the same time hospitalizations began to grow, over 20 open calls for applicants were posted on the Nova Scotia Health job board.

click to enlarge

The postings range widely in qualifications, location and duties, but currently there are openings for practically everyone—from housekeeping in hospital COVID units, to helping swab noses on mobile teams that travel across the province. Here are 10 jobs available to Nova Scotians who’d like to help ease the strain on the health system and make ends meet while doing so. Each posting says there are casual, part-time and full-time positions available, and unless otherwise specified, the minimum education requirement applicants need is Grade 12 or GED:

Site screener

Housekeeping

Emergency support aide

Unit aides

Public health mobile units, requires your own vehicle; four- or 12-month contracts

Clerical workers, requires one-year administrative program or equivalent experience

Pharmacists, requires license from NS College of Pharmacists

Respiratory therapists, requires license from NS College of Respiratory Therapists

Medical lab assistants, requires license from Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science

Physiotherapists, requires license from NS College of Physiotherapists



Job postings change frequently. For the latest list of all available jobs, visit the NS Health website.