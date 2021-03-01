1 new, 35 active cases on Monday, March 1 

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 1, 2021. Legend here.

The province is announcing just one new COVID-19 case today. "The case is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case," says the C19 update to media.

Four previously infected people have recovered since yesterday, bringing Nova Scotia down to 35 active cases. Two of those are patients in the hospital, both sick enough to be in the ICU.

When top doc Robert Strang and freshly minted premier Iain Rankin explained the latest Halifax lockdown on Friday, they also encouraged everyone in the province to get a C19 test "even if they only have one mild symptom." And Nova Scotians listened. Labs in the province processed 4,839 tests on Saturday, a pandemic high, between 3,230 tests Friday and, according to today's update, another 3,931 tests Sunday. That adds up to exactly 12,000 tests in three days.

"A record number of Nova Scotians took advantage of COVID-19 testing over the weekend. Thank you for that," says Rankin in the media update. "It's a great response but it doesn't mean we can let down our guard. Testing is just one part of our multi-layer response to the virus. So, continue to follow all the public health measures, including keeping your social circles small and consistent."