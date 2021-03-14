News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 14, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

1 case added and 1 case removed Sunday March 14 

Nova Scotia’s wacky COVID-19 numbers.

By
click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 14, 2021. Legend here. - THE COAST
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 14, 2021. Legend here.
  • The Coast

Yesterdays' chaos didn't end yesterday. The province is announcing one new COVID-19 case in the official update today, and it's deleting one of the cases announced Saturday because somebody typed the wrong thing. If only this latest Saturday mistake could be blamed on losing an hour of sleep because daylight savings time's return caused clocks to "spring forward" an hour, but that didn't happen until this morning. Wacky time!

The new case is in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's Central zone, specifically the Dartmouth community health network. It's travel-related.

Then comes today's the magically disappearing case, which is totally separate from the case that got removed yesterday. "The case reported in Central Zone yesterday, March 13, that was under investigation has been removed due to a data entry error," says the provincial report. "There were four new cases yesterday, not five." It was incorrectly data-entered into the Halifax community network, and is counted below on our table as a negative one.

With an apparently actual case added in Dartmouth, and a case subtracted from Halifax, the Central zone maths out at zero new cases today in the table. Wacky times!

Two patients recovered—their cases were closed—since yesterday's report, one patient in each of the Dartmouth and Bedford networks. The province is now reporting 18 active cases of C19. One person is sick enough to be in the hospital, but the intensive care number is still at zero, as it's been since Friday.

"Overall, our numbers are staying low because Nova Scotians are doing their part to keep their social circles small, follow public health measures and get tested," says premier Iain Rankin in today's report. But Nova Scotians are getting tested less than they were. Provincial labs dealt with 2,456 tests yesterday, which is close to the current daily average of 2,537 tests (calculated as the rolling average of the last seven days). One week ago, the daily average was more than double that amount, at 5,169 daily tests.

Rankin's quote continues. "As we head into March Break, we need to respect our public health guidelines and continue to stay the course while we work to get Nova Scotians vaccinated."

This would be a good time to find out how that work is going. Because it's the weekend, however, the province doesn't report any vaccination numbers. In fact, over the past several weeks, the numbers reported on Monday for Friday, Saturday and Sunday vaccinations have been oddly low for three days of inoculations. It's like vaccinations shut down completely on weekends, as if we're talking about a government office rather than the vital effort to get some control over a raging global pandemic. We asked the province—on a non-weekend day—if the vaccination program could possibly get suspended on weekends, but did not receive an answer.

click to enlarge On Sunday the province's vaccination website says booking is open "right now" for the expanded vax program, even though top doc Strang said booking doesn't open until Monday for some people, Tuesday for others. - SCREENSHOT OF HTTPS://NOVASCOTIA.CA/CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE/
  • On Sunday the province's vaccination website says booking is open "right now" for the expanded vax program, even though top doc Strang said booking doesn't open until Monday for some people, Tuesday for others.
  • Screenshot of https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/vaccine/

Vaccinations should for sure be happening tomorrow as a new work week starts. More people become eligible for the vaccine Monday—people 80 and up who were born in May, June, July or August, joining the already eligible 80+ crowd born in the first quarter of the year—and then on Tuesday, people who are 63 or 64 can sign up for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

At least that's what The Coast's story about Strankin's latest C19 briefing and the province's press release about the expanding program says. The province's vaccination information website directly contradicts the other sources, saying these groups of people can start booking appointments "right now."

To try and clear up the confusion, we asked the province about this, too. But again we did not receive an answer. We're guessing doctor Strang has it right, and it might have been another data-entry issue around the website's days. Wacky timing!

Where Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 cases are on Sunday, March 14

HEALTH ZONE & NETWORK NEW CASES CLOSED CASES ACTIVE CASES
Western zone totals 0 new 0 closed 7 active
Yarmouth - - -
Lunenburg - - -
Wolfville - - 7
Central zone totals 0 new 2 closed 10 active
West Hants - - -
Halifax -1 - 3
Dartmouth 1 1 1
Bedford - 1 6
Eastern Shore - - -
Northern zone totals 0 new 0 closed 1 active
Truro - - -
Amherst - - 1
Pictou - - -
Eastern zone totals 0 new 0 closed 0 active
Antigonish - - -
Inverness - - -
Sydney - - -

TABLE NOTES The totals for the health zones (Northern, Eastern, Western, Central) may be different than the totals you'd get by adding up the numbers in the Community Health Networks that make up each zone, because the province doesn't track all cases at the community network level. The zone totals reflect every case in the area; the community network numbers only show cases that can be localized to a region inside the bigger area. The names of the community networks here have been adapted/shortened for simplicity (click to download the province's PDF map with the exhaustively complete network names). All data comes from the Nova Scotia COVID-19 data page. We use a dash (-) instead of a zero (0) where applicable in the health network numbers to make the table easier to read.

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

The Dish: The many kebabs at 902 Restaurant
10 things to bid on at Neptune’s fundraising auction
What will it take to fix the Halifax Pop Explosion?
Strankin hints at the return of the Maritime Bubble
NS RCMP destroy 7 tonnes of gear that’s been sitting around
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Strankin hints at the return of the Maritime Bubble   (COVID-19)
  2. UPDATED: 5 or so cases and a bizarre false positive March 13   (COVID-19)
  3. How to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine   (COVID-19)
  4. UPDATED: It turns out there were 0 cases March 12   (COVID-19)
  5. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  6. How to file your first post-Covid taxes   (News)
  7. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  8. Here’s why the Irish are so important, and what Saint Patrick’s Day is all about   (Opinion)
  9. CBC, please fire Randy Bachman   (Opinion)
  10. Pathetic, dumb and dangerous: The Proud Boys make their debut in Halifax   (Opinion)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.