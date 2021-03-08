0 cases on Monday 🙌 

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 8, 2021. Legend here.

The Coast

Zero new cases in Nova Scotia today, according to the province's daily COVID-19 report. None, not one. But five people with C19 recovered since the last report, making this a very good Monday for the humans. The disease, on the other hand, can suck it.

The last zero day was Friday, February 12. Between then and now were 23 straight days with infections and a total of 69 new cases, or three infections per day on average. From the beginning of 2021 through today, Nova Scotia's had 173 cases, an average of about 2.5 per day.

On the vaccination front, the report says 39,444 doses have been administered in the province from the December 16 start of vaccinations through yesterday. Because no vaccination numbers are released on weekends, the next-most-recent vaccination report was for last Thursday: 38,676 total doses. A little subtraction tells us that 768 vaccinations were given between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, averaging 256 shots per day. That compares horribly with the 1,100 given Thursday, 2,300 Wednesday and 1,800 Tuesday (numbers rounded for simplicity).

Moving on to testing, today's report says Nova Scotian labs completed 2,768 C19 tests yesterday. Over the last seven days, the average has been just over 5,000 daily tests, while from the start of the year the average has been about 2,000 daily tests.

Of the 24 active cases in the province, two patients are in the hospital, one of them severe enough to be in the ICU. That's been the hospitalization situation since Saturday, no better, no worse today.

Strankin greets this zero day on an upbeat note. "It's encouraging to see a day with no new cases being reported," says premier Iain Rankin in the province's update. Top doc Robert Strang gives props—"We wouldn't be where we are today without the co-operation of Nova Scotians"—before demonstrating how a dedicated public health official never misses a chance to remind people of the public health recommendations. "Let's keep up the good work by remaining vigilant—wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands."

How many times do you think Strang has said "wash your hands" during Covid? Guesses welcome in the comment below.

Where Nova Scotia's COVID-19 cases are on Monday

HEALTH ZONE & NETWORK NEW CASES CLOSED CASES ACTIVE CASES Western zone totals 0 0 1 Yarmouth - - - Lunenburg - - - Wolfville - - 1 Central zone totals 0 3 17 West Hants - - - Halifax - 1 3 Dartmouth - 1 3 Bedford - 1 9 Eastern Shore - - - Northern zone totals 0 1 3 Truro - - 1 Amherst - 1 2 Pictou - - - Eastern zone totals 0 1 3 Antigonish - - - Inverness - - 1 Sydney - 1 2

The totals for the health zones (Northern, Eastern, Western, Central) may be different than the totals you'd get by adding up the numbers in the Community Health Networks that make up each zone, because the province doesn't track all cases at the community network level. The zone totals reflect every case in the area; the community network numbers only show cases that can be localized to a region inside the bigger area. The names of the community networks here have been adapted/shortened for simplicity; click to download the province's PDF map with the exhaustively complete network names. All data comes from the Nova Scotia COVID-19 data page. We use a dash (-) instead of a zero (0) in the health network numbers to make the table easier to read.