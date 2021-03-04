0 cases and a vaccination record on Thursday March 11 

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 11, 2021. Legend here.

Nova Scotia delivers a simple message for the coronavirus today: You suck! 🖕

The daily COVID-19 status report to media shows zero new cases of the disease, five people recovering from it so their cases are closed, one patient getting out of hospital and just one C19 patient sick enough to be in the hospital across the province (although they are in the ICU). Oh yeah, and the province managed to deliver a single-day record number of vaccinations to people yesterday, 2,593 doses in arms.

This C19 report is so good that even top doc Robert Strang was gushing with congratulations. "Nova Scotians continue to adjust their everyday behaviours to ensure they are following the public health measures," he says in the report. "These seemingly small measures collectively help to prevent the spread of the virus and work to protect each other."

Yes, that absolutely counts as unconditional praise from Strang, who usually doesn't pass up a chance to remind people about the importance of hand washing , no matter how high or low the case numbers are. Today it's the other half of Strankin, the province's anti-virus leadership team, who has to be the wet blanket.

"Our case numbers have been very promising over these past few days, but let's not become complacent," says typically upbeat premier Iain Rankin. "We want to keep up the good work and continue to follow all of the public health measures."

This zero day is the second this week, after the virus was blanked Monday. With the five recoveries announced today, the province is now down to 19 active C19 cases, the first time we've been under 20 active cases since Monday, February 22, more than two weeks ago.



Most of those cases—12 of 19—are in the Central health zone, and most of those are in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network. The following chart shows seven active cases in Bedford, with the Wolfville network in the Northern zone having the second-most active cases at four.

Where Nova Scotia's COVID-19 cases are on Thursday, March 11

HEALTH ZONE & NETWORK NEW CASES CLOSED CASES ACTIVE CASES Western zone totals 0 new 0 closed 4 active Yarmouth - - - Lunenburg - - - Wolfville - - 4 Central zone totals 0 new 3 closed 12 active West Hants - - - Halifax - 1 3 Dartmouth - - 1 Bedford - 1 7 Eastern Shore - - - Northern zone totals 0 new 0 closed 3 active Truro - - 1 Amherst - - 2 Pictou - - - Eastern zone totals 0 new 2 closed 0 active Antigonish - - - Inverness - 1 - Sydney - 1 -

TABLE NOTES The totals for the health zones (Northern, Eastern, Western, Central) may be different than the totals you'd get by adding up the numbers in the Community Health Networks that make up each zone, because the province doesn't track all cases at the community network level. The zone totals reflect every case in the area; the community network numbers only show cases that can be localized to a region inside the bigger area. The names of the community networks here have been adapted/shortened for simplicity (click to download the province's PDF map with the exhaustively complete network names). All data comes from the Nova Scotia COVID-19 data page. We use a dash (-) instead of a zero (0) where applicable in the health network numbers to make the table easier to read.