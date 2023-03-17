Levelling up the experience at The Pint Public House Halifax

The Pint Public House Halifax is known as a staple for its eats, its games, the live performances—and we can’t forget the killer rooftop patio. Good times are always guaranteed at our favourite neighbourhood pub, and they’re only going to get better under new ownership.
With two seasoned restaurateurs at the helm like Cesar Mesen and Damon Kestle, we can expect the same quality that we’ve come to know from The Pint, just kicked up a notch. Like the good Canadian neighbours we are, let’s extend a great big welcome to Mesen and Kestle and get to know a bit more about these two, shall we?
Hailing from Costa Rica, Cesar Mesen is an established service industry professional with a rich hospitality background, honing his skills through various roles in the United States as a sommelier and manager. In 2019, Mesen became the owner and operator of The Pint Toronto, where he established a reputation for providing exceptional and unique experiences for his guests. At his side is Damon Kestle, with over three decades of experience in the service industry. Kestle’s passion for the service industry began at age 14 in England where he started his career cooking for his dad’s bistro and quickly migrated to pubs. In 2011, Kestle moved to Canada and took on the role of general manager at an iconic Toronto pub. Under his leadership, he transformed the business and was recognized with multiple awards, including GM of the Year in 2012 and 2013.
With the success of The Pint Toronto, Mesen and Kestle are excited to deliver the same results to the Halifax market. With their wealth of hospitality experience and extensive knowledge under their belts, there’s no question that these two will go above and beyond with The Pint.
As any good leaders would, the pair have a few tricks up their sleeves to level up the experience at the pub. One change we can look forward to is the new menu, which includes mouthwatering items like a watermelon poke bowl, Nashville hot chicken platter, truffle mac and cheese, a new kids menu and so much more. This menu is launched and ready for a taste test, Halifax!
We can’t forget to mention the revitalization of the rooftop patio, which will take the already prime rooftop real estate and enhance it, just in time for summer patio season. Along with the new lineup of live entertainment and stellar arcade games, while emphasizing a guest-first approach, The Pint Halifax will continue to dedicate itself to providing the same excellent service while also embracing these fresh changes. This new era is sure to breathe new life into this Halifax mainstay and provide guests, old and new, with the top-notch service and experience we know and love.
Located on the famous Argyle Street strip in Halifax’s downtown core, The Pint Halifax will continue to be a place where locals and out-of-towners alike can enjoy, relax and experience some unpretentious and authentic Canadian hospitality. You can make your reservation at thepinthfx.com/reservations.This content has been developed and paid for by The Pint Halifax without involvement from The Coast’s editorial department.