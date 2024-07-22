Five Nova Scotian wines you need to try this summer

The Lieutenant-Governor's office honoured five wines with Awards of Excellence earlier this month.

Given out by Taste of Nova Scotia and Wine Growers Nova Scotia, in partnership with the Lieutenant-Governor’s office, wineries across the province were able to submit up to three commercially available wines. Awards were given out at the Government House on July 10.

Twenty-nine wines from 11 wineries were submitted and reviewed by a panel of independent judges. All of the wines in contention for the award are produced using Nova Scotia grapes.

“With a burgeoning reputation for crisp, aromatic wines, Nova Scotia has carved a niche in the international wine market,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc in a press release. “I am proud to recognize the 2024 award recipients, as they epitomize the outstanding quality of our vibrant and dynamic wine industry.”

The award goes to…

1 - Brut Réserve, Blomidon Estate Winery, Canning

Winner of the 2023 Lieutenant-Governor's Award of Excellence, Blomidon Estate’s Brut Réserve is made from chardonnay picked late in the season from their seaside vineyard. It is characteristically crisp wine with a pinch of saltiness, and is stored in a cellar for four years to mature.

2 - 2020 Gaspereau Reserve Riesling, Gaspereau Vineyards, Gaspereau

Gaspereau Vineyard’s Reserve Riesling has the unique honour of receiving four Lieutenant Governor awards for its fresh mineral notes, green apple and white pepper palate with an undertone of apple, kiwi, and dried apricot. If you’re thinking of pairing it with a dish, lean towards cream or broth-based soups, pork, seafood or cheese.

3 - 2018 Brut, Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards, Wolfville

This wine, made using grapes grown in Nova Scotia’s cooler climate, is 100 per cent Chardonnay. Bottled in 2018, the wine has been aged 46 months to perfection. Notes of brûléed peach, citrus meringue and crushed stones are accented by hazelnut for a unique aroma, while the palate consists of light lees flavours and a textured mousse, exhibiting a rich freshness.

4 - 2021 Brut Rosé, Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards, Wolfville

This sparkling rosé from Ligthfoot & Wolfville Vineyards is 70 per cent pinot noir and 30 per cent pinot meunier. The salmon colouring pairs with a nose profile of red berry, fresh citrus zest and hibiscus-like floral undertones and a palate exhibiting cranberry and strawberry with some orange oil put into the mix. This 11-month aged wine pairs perfectly with salmon, seafood chowder, scallops, pork shoulder and of course, strawberry shortcake.

5 - 2020 Chardonnay, Planters Ridge Winery, Port Williams

This Planters Ridge Chardonnay is a light, dry wine consisting of apple and citrus flavours. Having aged in an oak barrel for eight months, this wine pairs well with goat cheese, shellfish and white fish.