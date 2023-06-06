Nominations are open for Best of Halifax 2023

There's a lot to worry about at this time of year: Hurricane season has started in the Atlantic, and wildfire season is now a major threat for Nova Scotia. But it's also the beginning of Best of Halifax season, which is a reason to celebrate.

This is The Coast's 29th annual BOH Readers' Choice Awards, and it begins with the nomination period. From now until July 13, we have an open call for nominations in the dozens and dozens of categories that make up the Best of Halifax. To take part, just click the "Make my nominations!" button lower down on this page, and when that takes you to the nomination site share the names of the people, places and businesses you think are Halifax's best. You can nominate your bus driver and your waiter, your favourite restaurant and your gym, you can even nominate your friends, your colleagues or yourself.

Just be sure to cast your nominations by July 13, when the nomination period ends. After that, The Coast tabulates all the nominations, and the top six most-nominated names in each category, along with the category's gold winner from 2022, move on to the final vote. That BOH vote happens from August 3 to September 10, with the gold, silver and bronze winners announced in November on thecoast.ca and The Coast Daily newsletter.

The Coast Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Awards is presented with Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

