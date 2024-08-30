 What’s happening on day two of the Halifax Fringe Festival | Arts & Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Halifax Fringe Festival
Horse Girls is one of many shows being performed during the Halifax Fringe Festival on Friday, Aug. 30.

What’s happening on day two of the Halifax Fringe Festival

A schedule of all the Fringe events for Friday, Aug. 30.

By

  It’s officially day two of the Halifax Fringe Festival, a celebration of art that brings over 60 events across six different venues every year.

The Fringe is a time to celebrate all that Halifax has to offer in terms of arts and culture. Theatre plays, musical performances, circus acts and comedy routines come together to show off different perspectives, cultures and experiences. Artists collect all the revenue from ticket sales, making it a great way for folks to come out and show their support.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening on Friday, Aug. 30:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Ghost Light, ghosts appear and fade away. Perhaps the Kaua’i’o’o bird will sing again? 6pm.

Train to Nowhere, a young person sets out to find their missing father. 7:30pm.

Kitty’s Bound for Broadway, an empty nester begins to chase her dreams of stardom. 8:30pm.

Mark I, a performative retelling of the Gospel of Mark using modern language. 9:45pm.

Bus Stop Theatre

Briane Nasimok: Recovering Romantic, the acclaimed storyteller and comic delivers touching tales in an effort to cure himself of love. 6:15pm.

Knight of the Bat 3, Will Shakespeare is faced with his greatest tragedy yet—the ending of his story. 7:45pm.

Horse Girls, get your stick horses ready for the Atlantic Hobbyhorse Association Provincial Grand Prix! 9:15pm.

Joke into the Night, Kyle Barnet lets his anxiety drive him forward through this comedy performance. 10:45pm.

Neptune Imperial Theatre

Broken Kingdom, a recent theatre grad revisits a play they wrote when they were 11, partnering with their younger self to pull it off. 5:45pm.

Touch Grass, an artist with self-inflicted social media brain rot attempts to have a normal conversation. 7:30pm.

Something Missing, Chester comes home for a tension-fueled Christmas dinner with their sister and recently divorced mother. 9:15pm.

Neptune Scotiabank Studio

A Map to the Centre of Everything, Argo and Pelly travel through time and space, looking for their personal utopias. 2pm.

Tricked: A Family Magic Show, Braden Carlisle presents a magic show for people of all ages to enjoy. 3:30pm.

Us Two! In: Us Two?, a show that will “make you wanna stand and cheer while asking for your money back.” 6pm.

Butt Suckers, promoted as the most breakup breakup of all time. 7:15pm.

The Great Newspaper Heist, every newspaper gets replaced with a fake one indicating a catastrophic event has occurred. What could go wrong? 8:30pm.

Neptune Windsor Studio

My Body is My Home, a solo performance dealing with the humour and heartache of self-discovery. 2:30pm and 8:45pm.

Together We Drum, Our Hearts Beat As One, prose, illustrations, and drumming all come together to teach children about community. 4pm.

Snakes are Cool, a one-man sketch comedy that promises to be as frantic as it is random. 6pm.

Dial M for MoeFlo, an improvised murder mystery. 7:15pm.

Bring Your Own Venue Shows

This is ME, a woman gives a tell-all performance of her experience with the medical, legal and insurance industries. 2pm and 5pm.

Third Bridge Improv, using audience suggestions to build a brand new universe every night. 7:45pm.

Brendyn Creamer

Brendyn Creamer

Brendyn is a reporter for The Coast covering news, arts and entertainment throughout Halifax. He was formerly the lead editor of the Truro News and The News (New Glasgow) weekly publications. Hailing from Norris Arm North, a small community in central Newfoundland, his aversion to the outside world has led him...
