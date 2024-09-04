 Wednesday at the Halifax Fringe Festival | Arts & Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Halifax Fringe Festival
Snakes are Cool is one of many shows playing across the city as part of the Halifax Fringe Festival.

Wednesday at the Halifax Fringe Festival

A schedule of all the Fringe events for Wednesday, Sep. 4.

  Another day, another lineup of fantastic performances across the city as part of the Halifax Fringe Festival. Although we’re halfway through the week, the festival shows no signs of slowing down.

The Fringe is a time to celebrate all that Halifax has to offer in terms of arts and culture. Theatre plays, musical performances, circus acts and comedy routines come together to show off different perspectives, cultures and experiences. Artists collect all the revenue from ticket sales, making it a great way for folks to come out and show their support.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening on Wednesday, Sep. 4:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Mark I, a performative retelling of the Gospel of Mark using modern language. 6pm.

Train to Nowhere, a young person sets out to find their missing father. 7:30pm and 9:45pm.

Who is Robin Hood?, the long, often disputed history of the English folk hero. 8:30pm.

Bus Stop Theatre

A gentle kiss on the bruised cheek of god, an interrogation between a cardinal and a person imprisoned for sodomy touches on themes of sex, kink, power, religion and queerness. 6pm.

Horse Girls, get your stick horses ready for the Atlantic Hobbyhorse Association Provincial Grand Prix! 7:30pm.

Galaxy Pals: A Space (Odd)yssey, an improvised sci-fi adventure. 9pm.

Autobiographical Fiction, an improvised solo show where you’ll hear varied stories from some of the most interesting people who never existed. 10:30pm.

Neptune Imperial Theatre

Something Missing, Chester comes home for a tension-fueled Christmas dinner with their sister and recently divorced mother. 5:30pm.

General Insurance, short sketches that amp up the frustrating aspects of office work to 100. 7:15pm.

After/Thought, an adaptation of Prometheus Bound centred around the titular character attempting to become free from Zeus' grasp. 8:45pm.

I Am 108, Latina drag queen Juanita Bang Bang tells the story of 108 men detained during a murder investigation in Paraguay.10:15pm.

Neptune Scotiabank Studio

The Great Newspaper Heist, every newspaper gets replaced with a fake one indicating a catastrophic event has occurred. What could go wrong? 5:30pm and 10:30pm.

Actual Secrets: A Weird Magic Show, magician Vincenzo Ravina is back with an absurd and hilarious bag of tricks. 7:15pm.

A Map to the Centre of Everything, Argo and Pelly travel through time and space, looking for their personal utopias. 9:15pm.

Neptune Windsor Studio

Snakes are Cool, a one-man sketch comedy that promises to be as frantic as it is random. 6pm.

Sweater Season, when an outcast girl goes missing, three of her bullies go looking for her. 7:30pm.

Dat Dere Sorcerer of Cheticamp, a comedy about two women who attempt to put a stop to a local sorcerer. 9:30pm.

Benjamin’s Passion, a solo tragicomedy about a Ukrainian ballet director in Idaho and an aging dancer who lands their big break. 10:30pm.

Bring Your Own Venue Shows

This is ME, a woman gives a tell-all performance of her experience with the medical, legal and insurance industries. 2pm.

Breaking Circus Presents: Boundaries, a circus performance that will break the boundaries of its performers. 7:30pm.

Cambridge Battery

Sticky Business, the greatest heist in Canadian history through a comedic lens. And yes, it involves maple syrup… plenty of it. 6:30pm.

