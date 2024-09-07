Two days left to the Halifax Fringe Festival—here’s what’s happening.

We have two days left of awestriking performances across the city as part of the Halifax Fringe Festival. If you haven’t, be sure to check out what shows are playing as the festival begins to wrap up.

The Fringe is a time to celebrate all that Halifax has to offer in terms of arts and culture. Theatre plays, musical performances, circus acts and comedy routines come together to show off different perspectives, cultures and experiences. Artists collect all the revenue from ticket sales, making it a great way for folks to come out and show their support.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening on Saturday, Sep. 7:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

I Left an Entity in my Room???, X is trying to create a show but there’s an entity holding his theatrical evolution hostage. 1pm and 9pm.

The Greatest Betrayal, a solo dramedy about celebrity crushes and dating with a disability. 2:30pm.

Sappho’s Garden, rediscovering what remains of Sappho’s poetry through folk opera. 4pm.

Who is Robin Hood?, the long, often disputed history of the English folk hero. 6:15pm.

Ghost Light, ghosts appear and fade away. Perhaps the Kaua’i’o’o bird will sing again? 7:30pm.

Bus Stop Theatre

The Distance Between Newfoundland and Toronto, Theresa Molloy is off The Rock and ready to share her family’s deepest and darkest secrets. 1:30pm.

Autobiographical Fiction, an improvised solo show where you’ll hear varied stories from some of the most interesting people who never existed. 3pm and 10pm.

Love, Sharks, and Frenching, Lou Laurence delivers a certified hot date. 4:30pm.

Horse Girls, get your stick horses ready for the Atlantic Hobbyhorse Association Provincial Grand Prix! 7pm.

Galaxy Pals: A Space (Odd)yssey, an improvised sci-fi adventure. 8:30pm.

Neptune Imperial Theatre

Something Missing, Chester comes home for a tension-fueled Christmas dinner with their sister and recently divorced mother. 12:45pm and 6pm.

General Insurance, short sketches that amp up the frustrating aspects of office work to 100. 2:15pm and 9:15pm.

The Draft, two junior A hockey players confront their traumas as they chase their dreams. 3:30pm.

After/Thought, an adaptation of Prometheus Bound centred around the titular character attempting to become free from Zeus' grasp. 7:45pm.

Neptune Scotiabank Studio

Dedicated to You: The Wonderful Audience, a young homeless person is suddenly struck with a condition where it feels an audience is watching them at all times. 2:45pm.

Butt Suckers, promoted as the most breakup breakup of all time. 4:30pm.

Actual Secrets: A Weird Magic Show, magician Vincenzo Ravina is back with an absurd and hilarious bag of tricks. 6:30pm.

Selves, an aerial theatre performance concerned with our inner thoughts. 8:30pm.

Neptune Windsor Studio

Snakes are Cool, a one-man sketch comedy that promises to be as frantic as it is random. 1:30pm and 8:45pm.

Woe is Him, Woe is Me, a one-woman play concerning the relationship between a patient and her therapist. 5:15pm.

The Woman Who Was Owned Online, a comedy concerning a troll who is sent to internet hell. 6:30pm.

Together We Drum, Our Hearts Beat As One, prose, illustrations, and drumming all come together to teach children about community. 7:45pm.

Bring Your Own Venue Shows

Third Bridge Improv, using audience suggestions to build a brand new universe every night. 6:15pm.

Breaking Circus Presents: Boundaries, a circus performance that will break the boundaries of its performers. 7:30pm.

Spontaneity School for Improv, improvisers take you through a day in the life in a fictional boarding school. 7:45pm.

Improv: The Musical, each scene and song is made up on the spot in this hilarious improv musical. 9:15pm.

Cambridge Battery

Sticky Business, the greatest heist in Canadian history through a comedic lens. And yes, it involves maple syrup… plenty of it. 1:30pm.