This weekend in Halifax

he days are slowly getting longer and Halifax's calendar of events is filling up with all kinds of must-see, must-do fun, from a Cape Breton-packed music showcase for St Paddy's to a DJ night for a good cause. Here's where to go and what to do in Halifax to maximize those precious hours this Saint Patrick's Day weekend:





Turn up at A Cape Breton St. Patrick's Day Party (March 17)

This Marquee celebration of Saint Paddy's almost doubles as a who's who of Cape Breton's music scene:

The Tom Fun Orchestra, Carmen Townsend & The Shakey Deals, Rachel Davis & Darren McMullen and Them Barrens are all performing live. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door; the tunes start at 8:30pm.







Watch The Crevice live taping (March 17 and 24) The Crevice, a retro-steeped sitcom that's filmed live from The Bus Stop Theatre stage, is returning for its second season with three instalments in March. It follows a pair of best friends and their mothers as they navigate loneliness, dating and alcoholism. "Come revisit all the heartwarming moments and paranoid delusions of our first season," say show creators Rebecca Falvey and Meghan Hubley in The Bus Stop's announcement of the series. Showtime is 8pm.





See Luck be a Theydee (March 18)

Dance at Tropical Gothic x Uphold The Treaties w/ RISS and DJ Aniiiiiiiiiita (March 18)

See Single Mothers w/Chastity, Botfly and Human Missile Crisis (March 18)