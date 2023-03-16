This weekend in Halifax

The days are slowly getting longer and Halifax's calendar of events is filling up with all kinds of must-see, must-do fun, from a Cape Breton-packed music showcase for St Paddy's to a DJ night for a good cause. Here's where to go and what to do in Halifax to maximize those precious hours this Saint Patrick's Day weekend:
Turn up at A Cape Breton St. Patrick's Day Party (March 17)
This Marquee celebration of Saint Paddy's almost doubles as a who's who of Cape Breton's music scene: The Tom Fun Orchestra, Carmen Townsend & The Shakey Deals, Rachel Davis & Darren McMullen and Them Barrens are all performing live. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door; the tunes start at 8:30pm.
Watch The Crevice live taping (March 17 and 24)
The Crevice, a retro-steeped sitcom that's filmed live from The Bus Stop Theatre stage, is returning for its second season with three instalments in March. It follows a pair of best friends and their mothers as they navigate loneliness, dating and alcoholism. "Come revisit all the heartwarming moments and paranoid delusions of our first season," say show creators Rebecca Falvey and Meghan Hubley in The Bus Stop's announcement of the series. Showtime is 8pm.
See Luck be a Theydee (March 18)
A Saint Patrick's themed drag show—held at local drag staple Stagger's Pub in Dartmouth—sees a host of HRM royalty taking the stage, including scene mother Rouge Fatale and up-and-comer Richard Rockhard. Tickets are $15, cash only at the door, while seating is first come, first serve. The fun kicks off at 9pm.
Dance at Tropical Gothic x Uphold The Treaties w/ RISS and DJ Aniiiiiiiiiita (March 18)
The Khyber Centre for The Arts is heating up the dance floor with DJs RISS and Aniiiiiiiiiita for a good cause: The Grassroots Grandmothers Circle, the community action group that stopped Alton Gas and aims to protect land and water in Mi'kma'ki. Tickets are $20 via e-transfer to [email protected]
(password is 'khyber'), while the party itself rages from 9:30pm to midnight.
See Single Mothers w/Chastity, Botfly and Human Missile Crisis (March 18)
It feels so pre-COVID we're almost choking up: A floor-to-ceiling stacked bill of bands playing at Gus' Pub from 8pm till late. And who, exactly, is doing the rocking? Ontario punk legends Single Mothers headline, while arriving early to catch Halifax hardcore star Botfly is a must. Tickets are available via eventbrite
for $22.50.