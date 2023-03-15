 Theatre Nova Scotia announces nominees for 2023 Merritt Awards | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Theatre mainstays Dan Bray and Kat McCormack will host this year's awards, held March 27.
Theatre Nova Scotia announces nominees for 2023 Merritt Awards

The biggest awards in local theatre will be held March 27 at Alderney Landing Theatre.

By

Awards season rolls on with today's announcement of the 2023 Merritt Awards nominees, the top honour for live theatre in Nova Scotia. The celebration itself will be held March 27 at Alderney Landing Theatre, and here's a rundown of who's in the running to win in two of the major categories:

Outstanding performance in a leading role

  • Allistair MacDonald in Neptune Theatre's The Rocky Horror Show
  • Stephanie MacDonald in Ship's Company Theatre's Dayboil
  • Burgandy Code in Two Planks and a Passion Theatre's The Stranger
  • Sam Vigneault in Theatre In Space's The Aliens
  • Mara Teare, in Gale Force Theatre Cooperative's Crypthand
  • Riel Reddick-Stevens in Two Planks' Unity (1918)
  • Saphire Demitro in Neptune's The Rocky Horror Show
  • Jeremiah Sparks in Neptune's Beneath Springhill: The Maurice Ruddick Story
  • Sherry Smith in Highland Arts Theatre's The Proletariat
  • Mary Fay Coady in Theatre Baddeck's Liza & Rory

Outstanding performance in a supporting role

  • Riley McGill in Ship's Company Theatre's Dayboil
  • Sharleen Kalayil in Ship's Company's Dayboil
  • James MacLean in Kick at the Dark Theatre's Til Death Do Us Part
  • Sebastien Labelle in Halifax Theatre For Young People and Eastern Front Theatre's #IAmTheCheese
  • GaRRy Williams in Shakespeare by the Sea's Hamlet
  • Henricus Gielis in Theatre in Space's The Aliens
  • Christian Murray in Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre's The Hobbit
  • Micha Cromwell in Two Planks' The Stranger
  • Raeesa Lalani in Shakespeare By The Sea's Cinderelly the Musical!
  • Wesley Colford in Highland Arts Theatre's The Proletariat

See even more nominees—like Outstanding Costume Design, Outstanding Direction and more—on the Theatre Nova Scotia site or the PDF below:

PDF — Nominations_2023.pdf

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
