Theatre Nova Scotia announces nominees for 2023 Merritt Awards

A
wards season rolls on with today's announcement of the 2023 Merritt Awards nominees, the top honour for live theatre in Nova Scotia. The celebration itself will be held March 27 at Alderney Landing Theatre, and here's a rundown of who's in the running to win in two of the major categories:
Outstanding performance in a leading role
- Allistair MacDonald in Neptune Theatre's The Rocky Horror Show
- Stephanie MacDonald in Ship's Company Theatre's Dayboil
- Burgandy Code in Two Planks and a Passion Theatre's The Stranger
- Sam Vigneault in Theatre In Space's The Aliens
- Mara Teare, in Gale Force Theatre Cooperative's Crypthand
- Riel Reddick-Stevens in Two Planks' Unity (1918)
- Saphire Demitro in Neptune's The Rocky Horror Show
- Jeremiah Sparks in Neptune's Beneath Springhill: The
Maurice Ruddick Story
- Sherry Smith in Highland Arts Theatre's The Proletariat
- Mary Fay Coady in Theatre Baddeck's Liza & Rory
Outstanding performance in a supporting role
- Riley McGill in Ship's Company Theatre's Dayboil
- Sharleen Kalayil in Ship's Company's Dayboil
- James MacLean in Kick at the Dark Theatre's Til Death Do Us Part
- Sebastien Labelle in Halifax Theatre For Young People and Eastern Front Theatre's #IAmTheCheese
- GaRRy Williams in Shakespeare by the Sea's Hamlet
- Henricus Gielis in Theatre in Space's The Aliens
- Christian Murray in Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre's The Hobbit
- Micha Cromwell in Two Planks' The Stranger
- Raeesa Lalani in Shakespeare By The Sea's Cinderelly the Musical!
- Wesley Colford in Highland Arts Theatre's The Proletariat
See even more nominees—like Outstanding Costume Design, Outstanding Direction and more—on the Theatre Nova Scotia site
or the PDF below: