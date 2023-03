Theatre Nova Scotia announces nominees for 2023 Merritt Awards

A

Outstanding performance in a leading role Allistair MacDonald in Neptune Theatre's The Rocky Horror Show

Stephanie MacDonald in Ship's Company Theatre's Dayboil

Burgandy Code in Two Planks and a Passion Theatre's The Stranger

Sam Vigneault in Theatre In Space's The Aliens

Mara Teare, in Gale Force Theatre Cooperative's Crypthand

Riel Reddick-Stevens in Two Planks' Unity (1918)

Saphire Demitro in Neptune's The Rocky Horror Show

Jeremiah Sparks in Neptune's Beneath Springhill: The Maurice Ruddick Story

Sherry Smith in Highland Arts Theatre's The Proletariat

Mary Fay Coady in Theatre Baddeck's Liza & Rory Outstanding performance in a supporting role Riley McGill in Ship's Company Theatre's Dayboil

Sharleen Kalayil in Ship's Company's Dayboil

James MacLean in Kick at the Dark Theatre's Til Death Do Us Part

Sebastien Labelle in Halifax Theatre For Young People and Eastern Front Theatre's #IAmTheCheese



GaRRy Williams in Shakespeare by the Sea's Hamlet

Henricus Gielis in Theatre in Space's The Aliens

Christian Murray in Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre's The Hobbit

Micha Cromwell in Two Planks' The Stranger

Raeesa Lalani in Shakespeare By The Sea's Cinderelly the Musical!

Wesley Colford in Highland Arts Theatre's The Proletariat





wards season rolls on with today's announcement of the 2023 Merritt Awards nominees, the top honour for live theatre in Nova Scotia. The celebration itself will be held March 27 at Alderney Landing Theatre, and here's a rundown of who's in the running to win in two of the major categories: