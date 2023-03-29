The Lemonheads playing It's A Shame About Ray in Halifax and more things to do this weekend

Finally, the precious days you've been waiting for since Monday are here. But how, exactly, are you gonna make the most of this weekend? Team Coast's gotchu with this curated list of must-see, must-do fun to be had in Halifax from March 30-April 2.

See The Lemonheads perform It's A Shame About Ray (March 30)

Yup, you read that right: The legendary grunge-pop princes are coming to Halifax, hitting the stage at the Light House Arts Centre with The Novaks and Sara Johnston at 8pm. The band will play one of the '90s most essential albums—their 1992 breakthrough It's A Shame About Ray—in its entirety. Tickets are $54.70 in advance on Sonic Concert's site and $59.83 on show day.

Watch I Like Movies (March 31-April 1)

Carbon Arc's latest flick is the buzzy new movie that Oscar winner Sarah Polley is obsessed with. The feature debut of Chandler Levack, it follows a hyper ambitious, cinephile teen balance working at a Blockbuster-type store with dreams of attending NYU's film program. See it March 31 at 6:30pm or 9pm or April 1 at 6:30pm. Tickets are $8.75 and available via Carbon Arc's site—or test your luck and pay cash for a rush ticket at the door.

See The Glass Menagerie (March 31-April 1)

Theatre Art Guild's latest play is the Tennessee Williams classic exploring the slippery nature of memory: The Glass Menagerie reflects on a period of character Tom Wingfelid's life when he must choose between being loyal to his family or his dreams. Catch a performance closing weekend on March 31 at 8pm or April 1 at 2pm or 8pm. Tickets for the Pond Playhouse show are $15-$20 via Ticket Atlantic.

See Kilmore w/Bras Antlers, Safeword (March 31)

ECMA Loud Recording of the Year winner Kilmore is the perfect option if you're looking for some heavy music in Halifax this weekend. Here, the band celebrates a new album with fellow local rock mainstays Safeword. The fun gets going at 8pm at this Carleton show, with tickets costing $11.50.

See Dave Sampson (April 1)

The Cape Breton singer-songwriter known for a fresh, indie take on folk headlines a show at The Marquee with Daniel James McFadyen supporting. Toe-tappin' fun starts at 8pm, with tickets costing $34.20 in advance or $45 on show day.