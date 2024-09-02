Monday at the Halifax Fringe Festival

The Halifax Fringe Festival is in full swing with a week of amazing performances ready to be watched across the city. The Neptune theatres are closed today, but the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, Bus Stop Theatre and performances with their own venues will still be ongoing.

The Fringe is a time to celebrate all that Halifax has to offer in terms of arts and culture. Theatre plays, musical performances, circus acts and comedy routines come together to show off different perspectives, cultures and experiences. Artists collect all the revenue from ticket sales, making it a great way for folks to come out and show their support.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening on Monday, Sep. 2:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Train to Nowhere, a young person sets out to find their missing father. 1pm and 8:45pm.

Ghost Light, ghosts appear and fade away. Perhaps the Kaua’i’o’o bird will sing again? 2pm.

Mark I, a performative retelling of the Gospel of Mark using modern language. 3:30pm.

Chosen Christmas, queer friendship and chosen family are major themes in this Christmas-centric production. 6pm.

The Professional People Pleasing Program, a new graduate from the “Triple P Program” is tasked with giving their first presentation. 7:30pm.

Bus Stop Theatre

Autobiographical Fiction, an improvised solo show where you’ll hear varied stories from some of the most interesting people who never existed. 1pm.

Galaxy Pals: A Space (Odd)yssey, an improvised sci-fi adventure. 2:30pm.

Knight of the Bat 3, Will Shakespeare is faced with his greatest tragedy yet—the ending of his story. 5pm.

Joke into the Night, Kyle Barnet lets his anxiety drive him forward through this comedy performance. 6:30pm.

Briane Nasimok: Recovering Romantic, the acclaimed storyteller and comic delivers touching tales in an effort to cure himself of love. 7:30pm.

The Distance Between Newfoundland and Toronto, Theresa Molloy is off the rock and ready to share her family’s deepest and darkest secrets. 9pm.

Bring Your Own Venue Shows

This is ME, a woman gives a tell-all performance of her experience with the medical, legal and insurance industries. 2pm and 5pm.

Breaking Circus Presents: Boundaries, a circus performance that will break the boundaries of its performers. 7:30pm.