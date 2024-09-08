It’s the last day of the Halifax Fringe Festival

It’s your last chance to catch one of the 60-plus shows being presented at the Halifax Fringe Festival as the 11-day event comes to an end. Be sure to check out some of the artists after the festival is over—a fair few of them have other shows and projects coming down the line that might be worth checking out!

The Fringe is a time to celebrate all that Halifax has to offer in terms of arts and culture. Theatre plays, musical performances, circus acts and comedy routines come together to show off different perspectives, cultures and experiences. Artists collect all the revenue from ticket sales, making it a great way for folks to come out and show their support.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening on Sunday, Sep. 8:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Train to Nowhere, a young person sets out to find their missing father. 1pm.

The Professional People Pleasing Program, a new graduate from the “Triple P Program” is tasked with giving their first presentation. 2pm.

Who is Robin Hood?, the long, often disputed history of the English folk hero. 3:15pm.

Sappho’s Garden, rediscovering what remains of Sappho’s poetry through folk opera. 5:30pm.

The Greatest Betrayal, a solo dramedy about celebrity crushes and dating with a disability. 6:45pm.

Chosen Christmas, queer friendship and chosen family are major themes in this Christmas-centric production. 8:15pm.

Bus Stop Theatre

Love, Sharks, and Frenching, Lou Laurence delivers a certified hot date. 1:45pm.

Briane Nasimok: Recovering Romantic, the acclaimed storyteller and comic delivers touching tales in an effort to cure himself of love. 3:15pm.

Joke into the Night, Kyle Barnet lets his anxiety drive him forward through this comedy performance. 5:45pm.

The (Blank) Show, a sketch comedy show that promises to be about… well, a lot of things. 6:45pm.

Autobiographical Fiction, an improvised solo show where you’ll hear varied stories from some of the most interesting people who never existed. 8:15pm.

Neptune Imperial Theatre

The Draft, two junior A hockey players confront their traumas as they chase their dreams. 12pm and 8:15pm.

After/Thought, an adaptation of Prometheus Bound centred around the titular character attempting to become free from Zeus' grasp. 1:45pm.

General Insurance, short sketches that amp up the frustrating aspects of office work to 100. 6pm. 3:15pm.

Something Missing, Chester comes home for a tension-fueled Christmas dinner with their sister and recently divorced mother. 5:15pm.

Neptune Scotiabank Studio

A Map to the Centre of Everything, Argo and Pelly travel through time and space, looking for their personal utopias. 4pm.

Us Two! In: Us Two?, a show that will “make you wanna stand and cheer while asking for your money back.” 5:30pm.

Butt Suckers, promoted as the most breakup breakup of all time. 6:45pm.

Neptune Windsor Studio

Woe is Him, Woe is Me, a one-woman play concerning the relationship between a patient and her therapist. 12pm.

The Woman Who Was Owned Online, a comedy featuring a troll who is sent to internet hell. 1:15pm.

Dat Dere Sorcerer of Cheticamp, a comedy about two women who attempt to put a stop to a local sorcerer. 2:30pm and 5:45pm.

Snakes are Cool, a one-man sketch comedy that promises to be as frantic as it is random. 3:30pm.

Benjamin’s Passion, a solo tragicomedy about a Ukrainian ballet director in Idaho and an aging dancer who lands their big break. 8:15pm.

Bring Your Own Venue Shows

Spontaneity School for Improv, improvisers take you through a day in the life in a fictional boarding school. 2:45pm.

Breaking Circus Presents: Boundaries, a circus performance that will break the boundaries of its performers. 7:30pm.

Cambridge Battery

Sticky Business, the greatest heist in Canadian history through a comedic lens. And yes, it involves maple syrup… plenty of it. 3pm.