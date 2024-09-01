It’s day four of the Halifax Fringe Festival and here’s every show happening

It’s officially day four of the Halifax Fringe Festival. Art lovers of all kinds can relax and unwind with a litany of shows produced by local artists.

The Fringe is a time to celebrate all that Halifax has to offer in terms of arts and culture. Theatre plays, musical performances, circus acts and comedy routines come together to show off different perspectives, cultures and experiences. Artists collect all the revenue from ticket sales, making it a great way for folks to come out and show their support.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening on Sunday, Sep. 1:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Mark I, a performative retelling of the Gospel of Mark using modern language. 2:45pm and 8pm.

Chosen Christmas, queer friendship and chosen family are major themes in this Christmas-centric production. 4:15pm.

Kitty’s Bound for Broadway, an empty nester begins to chase her dreams of stardom. 6:45pm.

Sappho’s Garden, rediscovering what remains of Sappho’s poetry through folk opera. 9:30pm.

Bus Stop Theatre

The (Blank) Show, a sketch comedy show that promises to be about… well, a lot of things. 1pm.

The Distance Between Newfoundland and Toronto, Theresa Molloy is off the rock and ready to share her family’s deepest and darkest secrets. 2:30pm.

Joke into the Night, Kyle Barnet lets his anxiety drive him forward through this comedy performance. 4pm.

Love, Sharks, and Frenching, Lou Laurence delivers a certified hot date. 6pm.

A gentle kiss on the bruised cheek of god, an interrogation between a cardinal and a person imprisoned for sodomy touches on themes of sex, kink, power, religion and queerness. 7:30pm.

Knight of the Bat 3, Will Shakespeare is faced with his greatest tragedy yet—the ending of his story. 9pm.

Galaxy Pals: A Space (Odd)yssey, an improvised sci-fi adventure. 10:30pm.

Neptune Imperial Theatre

The Draft, two junior A hockey players confront their traumas as they chase their dreams. 12:15pm and 7:30pm.

Rethinking Good Intentions, stories from a community health nurse who worked in Sierra Leone in the ‘70s and ‘80s. 2pm.

Something Missing, Chester comes home for a tension-fueled Christmas dinner with their sister and recently divorced mother. 3:30pm.

I Am 108, Latina drag queen Juanita Bang Bang tells the story of 108 men detained during a murder investigation in Paraguay. 6pm.

Broken Kingdom, a recent theatre grad revisits a play they wrote when they were 11, partnering with their younger self to pull it off. 9:15pm.

Neptune Scotiabank Studio

The Great Newspaper Heist, every newspaper gets replaced with a fake one indicating a catastrophic event has occurred. What could go wrong? 2pm.

Actual Secrets: A Weird Magic Show, magician Vincenzo Ravina is back with an absurd and aerial theatre performance concerned with our inner thoughts. 3:45pm.

Golden, May utilizes a friendly puppet to recall a childhood story as they try to encapture their racial identity through art. 6:15pm.

A Map to the Centre of Everything, Argo and Pelly travel through time and space, looking for their personal utopias. 7:15pm.

Butt Suckers, promoted as the most breakup breakup of all time. 8:45pm.

Neptune Windsor Studio

Snakes are Cool, a one-man sketch comedy that promises to be as frantic as it is random. 12:15pm.

Woe is Him, Woe is Me, a one-woman play concerning the relationship between a patient and her therapist. 1:45pm.

The Woman Who Was Owned Online, a comedy concerning a troll who is sent to internet hell. 3pm and 9:45pm.

Dial M for MoeFlo, an improvised murder mystery. 5pm.

My Body is My Home, a solo performance dealing with the humour and heartache of self-discovery. 6:15pm.

Sweater Season, when an outcast girl goes missing, three of her bullies go looking for her. 8:15pm.

Bring Your Own Venue Shows

Spontaneity School for Improv, improvisers take you through a day in the life in a fictional boarding school. 1pm.

Third Bridge Improv, using audience suggestions to build a brand new universe every night. 2:30pm.

This is ME, a woman gives a tell-all performance of her experience with the medical, legal and insurance industries. 5pm.

Breaking Circus Presents: Boundaries, a circus performance that will break the boundaries of its performers. 7:30pm.