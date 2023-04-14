Is it aliens or is it art?

There’s a new outlier in Point Pleasant Park, something that doesn’t fit in with the usual panorama of trees, brush, slate-coloured sea and shale-rocked paths. It appeared yesterday afternoon (April 13), on the park road that goes along the Northwest Arm, and looks as if it dropped from the sky: A reflective cube, about a metre high, giving vibes that are equal parts Borg and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Yup, the thing looks like a UFO. But the out-of-this-world sculpture is actually part of an art installation in progress by a group of NSCAD artists. The show will comprise more than 10 different works—not all of them cosmic cubes—and some are already installed in locations around the park; the full set should be in place by next Thursday, April 20. Per the project’s Instagram, the exhibition aims to “explore the relationship between art and public spaces.”

The Coast has reached out to NSCAD and the artists behind the project for more on the ways the park will be transformed with art, but in the meantime consider this the perfect selfie bait for any sunny, springy weekend walks you may have planned. You can find it near the signposts for the Arm Road and Tower Hill Road in Point Pleasant Park.