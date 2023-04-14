 Is it aliens or is it art? | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
The terrifying-yet-compelling cube arrived at Point Pleasant Park April 13, joining a variety of other artworks scattered around the park.

Is it aliens or is it art?

Looking into the reflective cube that appeared yesterday at Point Pleasant Park.

There’s a new outlier in Point Pleasant Park, something that doesn’t fit in with the usual panorama of trees, brush, slate-coloured sea and shale-rocked paths. It appeared yesterday afternoon (April 13), on the park road that goes along the Northwest Arm, and looks as if it dropped from the sky: A reflective cube, about a metre high, giving vibes that are equal parts Borg and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Yup, the thing looks like a UFO. But the out-of-this-world sculpture is actually part of an art installation in progress by a group of NSCAD artists. The show will comprise more than 10 different works—not all of them cosmic cubes—and some are already installed in locations around the park; the full set should be in place by next Thursday, April 20. Per the project’s Instagram, the exhibition aims to “explore the relationship between art and public spaces.”

The Coast has reached out to NSCAD and the artists behind the project for more on the ways the park will be transformed with art, but in the meantime consider this the perfect selfie bait for any sunny, springy weekend walks you may have planned. You can find it near the signposts for the Arm Road and Tower Hill Road in Point Pleasant Park.

Part optical illusion, part otherworldly obelisk, the cube comes in peace (we think).

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Here's all the local movies nominated for a 2023 Screen Nova Scotia award

By Morgan Mullin

Here are all the 2023 Atlantic Book Award nominees

By Morgan Mullin

Two Canadian theatre legends debut a must-see play in Halifax from April 12 to 23

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Emerging Lens Cultural Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Here are all the 2023 Atlantic Book Award nominees

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax Jazz Festival announces more 2023 headliners

By Morgan Mullin

Here's all the local movies nominated for a 2023 Screen Nova Scotia award

By Morgan Mullin

Two Canadian theatre legends debut a must-see play in Halifax from April 12 to 23

By Morgan Mullin

