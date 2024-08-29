 Halifax Fringe Festival kicks off today—here’s what’s going on | Arts & Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Halifax Fringe Festival
Sappho's Garden is one of many performances happening on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Halifax Fringe Festival.

Halifax Fringe Festival kicks off today—here’s what’s going on

A schedule of all the Fringe events for Thursday, Aug. 29.

By

  Artists and art lovers all over the city will be busy as the Halifax Fringe Festival starts today. The festival will present over 60 shows at six different venues, with some creatives even bringing their own.

The Fringe is a time to celebrate all that Halifax has to offer in terms of arts and culture. Theatre plays, musical performances, circus acts and comedy routines come together to show off different perspectives, cultures and experiences. Artists collect all the revenue from ticket sales, making it a great way for folks to come out and show their support.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening on Thursday, Aug. 29:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Mark I, a performative retelling of the Gospel of Mark using modern language. 6:15pm.

Sappho’s Garden, rediscovering what remains of Sappho’s poetry through folk opera. 7:45pm.

Train to Nowhere, a young person sets out to find their missing father. 9pm.

Bus Stop Theatre

The (Blank) Show, a sketch comedy show that promises to be about… well, a lot of things. 5pm

Knight of the Bat 3, Will Shakespeare is faced with his greatest tragedy yet—the ending of his story. 6:30pm.

Galaxy Pals: A Space (Odd)yssey, an improvised sci-fi adventure. 8pm.

Love, Sharks, and Frenching, Lou Laurence delivers a certified hot date. 9:30pm.

Horse Girls, get your stick horses ready for the Atlantic Hobbyhorse Association Provincial Grand Prix! 11pm.

Neptune Imperial Theatre

Rethinking Good Intentions, stories from a community health nurse who worked in Sierra Leone in the ‘70s and ‘80s. 5:45pm.

Touch Grass, an artist with self-inflicted social media brain rot attempts to have a normal conversation. 7:30pm.

I Am 108, Latina drag queen Juanita Bang Bang tells the story of 108 men detained during a murder investigation in Paraguay. 9:15pm.

The Draft, two junior A hockey players confront their traumas as they chase their dreams. 10:45pm.

Neptune Scotiabank Studio

Us Two! In: Us Two?, a show that will “make you wanna stand and cheer while asking for your money back.” 6:30pm.

The Great Newspaper Heist, every newspaper gets replaced with a fake one indicating a catastrophic event has occurred. What could go wrong? 8pm.

A Map to the Centre of Everything, Argo and Pelly travel through time and space, looking for their personal utopias. 9:45pm.

Neptune Windsor Studio

Together We Drum, Our Hearts Beat As One, prose, illustrations, and drumming all come together to teach children about community. 4pm.

Benjamin’s Passion, a solo tragicomedy about a Ukrainian ballet director in Idaho and an aging dancer who lands their big break. 6pm.

My Body is My Home, a solo performance dealing with the humour and heartache of self-discovery. 7:45pm.

Snakes are Cool, a one-man sketch comedy that promises to be as frantic as it is random. 9:30pm.

Bring Your Own Venue Shows

This is ME, a woman gives a tell-all performance of her experience with the medical, legal and insurance industries. 2pm and 5pm.

Brendyn Creamer

Brendyn Creamer

Brendyn is a reporter for The Coast covering news, arts and entertainment throughout Halifax. He was formerly the lead editor of the Truro News and The News (New Glasgow) weekly publications. Hailing from Norris Arm North, a small community in central Newfoundland, his aversion to the outside world has led him...
