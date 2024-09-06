Friday at the Halifax Fringe Festival

The weekend is here, and with it comes a collection of performances put on as part of the Halifax Fringe Festival. This may be your last chance to see some of these shows, so be sure to come out and show your support.

The Fringe is a time to celebrate all that Halifax has to offer in terms of arts and culture. Theatre plays, musical performances, circus acts and comedy routines come together to show off different perspectives, cultures and experiences. Artists collect all the revenue from ticket sales, making it a great way for folks to come out and show their support.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening on Friday, Sep. 6:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

I Left an Entity in my Room???, X is trying to create a show but there’s an entity holding his theatrical evolution hostage. 6pm.

Kitty’s Bound for Broadway, an empty nester begins to chase her dreams of stardom. 7:30pm.

The Professional People Pleasing Program, a new graduate from the “Triple P Program” is tasked with giving their first presentation. 8:45pm.

The Greatest Betrayal, a solo dramedy about celebrity crushes and dating with a disability. 10pm.

Bus Stop Theatre

The Distance Between Newfoundland and Toronto, Theresa Molloy is off The Rock and ready to share her family’s deepest and darkest secrets. 5:30pm.

Galaxy Pals: A Space (Odd)yssey, an improvised sci-fi adventure. 7pm.

Joke into the Night, Kyle Barnet lets his anxiety drive him forward through this comedy performance. 8:30pm.

Autobiographical Fiction, an improvised solo show where you’ll hear varied stories from some of the most interesting people who never existed. 9:30pm.

Horse Girls, get your stick horses ready for the Atlantic Hobbyhorse Association Provincial Grand Prix! 11pm.

Neptune Imperial Theatre

General Insurance, short sketches that amp up the frustrating aspects of office work to 100. 6pm.

The Draft, two junior A hockey players confront their traumas as they chase their dreams. 9pm.

After/Thought, an adaptation of Prometheus Bound centred around the titular character attempting to become free from Zeus' grasp. 10:30pm.

Neptune Scotiabank Studio

Selves, an aerial theatre performance concerned with our inner thoughts. 6pm.

Golden, May utilizes a friendly puppet to recall a childhood story as they try to encapture their racial identity through art. 7:30pm.

Clue: A Murder-Lesque Mystery, blending burlesque with the fun of a classic murder mystery. 9pm.

Dedicated to You: The Wonderful Audience, a young homeless person is suddenly struck with a condition where it feels an audience is watching them at all times. 10:45pm.

Neptune Windsor Studio

Together We Drum, Our Hearts Beat As One, prose, illustrations and drumming come together to teach children about community. 5:30pm.

Dat Dere Sorcerer of Cheticamp, a comedy about two women who attempt to put a stop to a local sorcerer. 6:30pm.

Benjamin’s Passion, a solo tragicomedy about a Ukrainian ballet director in Idaho and an aging dancer who lands their big break. 8pm.

Snakes are Cool, a one-man sketch comedy that promises to be as frantic as it is random. 9:45pm.

Bring Your Own Venue Shows

Improv: The Musical, each scene and song is made up on the spot in this hilarious improv musical. 7pm.

Spontaneity School for Improv, improvisers take you through a day in the life in a fictional boarding school. 8:30pm.

Cambridge Battery

Sticky Business, the greatest heist in Canadian history through a comedic lens. And yes, it involves maple syrup… plenty of it. 6:30pm.