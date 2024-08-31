Day three of the Halifax Fringe Festival is stacked with shows

Welcome to day three of the Halifax Fringe Festival! The weekend ramps up with more shows, which means more amazing, locally-produced art for you to enjoy.

The Fringe is a time to celebrate all that Halifax has to offer in terms of arts and culture. Theatre plays, musical performances, circus acts and comedy routines come together to show off different perspectives, cultures and experiences. Artists collect all the revenue from ticket sales, making it a great way for folks to come out and show their support.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening on Saturday, Aug. 31:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Who is Robin Hood?, the long, often disputed history of the English folk hero. 2:30pm and 7:45pm.

Train to Nowhere, a young person sets out to find their missing father. 3:45pm.

Mark I, a performative retelling of the Gospel of Mark using modern language. 6:15pm.

Chosen Christmas, queer friendship and chosen family are major themes in this Christmas-centric production. 9pm.

Bus Stop Theatre

Briane Nasimok: Recovering Romantic, the acclaimed storyteller and comic delivers touching tales in an effort to cure himself of love. 1:30pm and 8:30pm.

Horse Girls, get your stick horses ready for the Atlantic Hobbyhorse Association Provincial Grand Prix! 3pm.

The (Blank) Show, a sketch comedy show that promises to be about… well, a lot of things. 4:30pm.

The Distance Between Newfoundland and Toronto, Theresa Molloy is off the rock and ready to share her family’s deepest and darkest secrets. 7pm.

Love, Sharks, and Frenching, Lou Laurence delivers a certified hot date. 10pm.

Neptune Imperial Theatre

I Am 108, Latina drag queen Juanita Bang Bang tells the story of 108 men detained during a murder investigation in Paraguay. 12:45pm.

Touch Grass, an artist with self-inflicted social media brain rot attempts to have a normal conversation. 2:30pm.

Rethinking Good Intentions, stories from a community health nurse who worked in Sierra Leone in the ‘70s and ‘80s.3:45pm and 7:45pm.

Broken Kingdom, a recent theatre grad revisits a play they wrote when they were 11, partnering with their younger self to pull it off. 6:15pm.

The Draft, two junior A hockey players confront their traumas as they chase their dreams. 9:30pm.

Neptune Scotiabank Studio

Tricked: A Family Magic Show, Braden Carlisle presents a magic show for people of all ages to enjoy. 6:45pm.

Actual Secrets: A Weird Magic Show, magician Vincenzo Ravina is back with an absurd and aerial theatre performance concerned with our inner thoughts. 8:30pm.

The Great Newspaper Heist, every newspaper gets replaced with a fake one indicating a catastrophic event has occurred. What could go wrong? 10pm.

Neptune Windsor Studio

Woe is Him, Woe is Me, a one-woman play concerning the relationship between a patient and her therapist. 6pm.

Sweater Season, when an outcast girl goes missing, three of her bullies go looking for her. 7:30pm.

My Body is My Home, a solo performance dealing with the humour and heartache of self-discovery. 10pm.

Bring Your Own Venue Shows

This is ME, a woman gives a tell-all performance of her experience with the medical, legal and insurance industries. 2pm and 5pm.

Third Bridge Improv, using audience suggestions to build a brand new universe every night. 7:15pm.