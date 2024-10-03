Danny Brown and Jadakiss headlining Halifax’s Hopscotch Festival

The full lineup for this year’s Hopscotch Festival in Halifax is out, and the weekend is being headlined by two hip hop powerhouses with distinct and unique voices. Detroit rapper Danny Brown and East Coast hip hop veteran Jadakiss will headline the festival over its two-day run, with Brown performing at the Light House Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 18 and Jadakiss taking the stage Saturday, Oct. 19.

Brown is well known for his experimental style, showcased across various mixtapes throughout the 2000s and culminating on his successful second album, 2011’s XXX. Last year, he released two hit records: a collaboration with JPEGMafia titled Scaring the Hoes, and Quaranta.





Jadakiss has been a hip hop mainstay since the 1990s, having formed the Lox trio with fellow New York rappers Sheek Louch and Styles P. He launched a solo career in the 2000s which saw his records repeatedly chart in the Billboard 200. His last full-length project, 2020’s Ignatius, quickly became a critical darling and is considered by fans to be some of his best work to date. This will be his first performance in Atlantic Canada.





And while big names will surely entice Halifax’s hip hop community, their supporting acts are also sure to deliver an amazing show. Toronto star DvblM and Halifax’s own BASYL will be supporting Danny Brown on Oct. 18 as fellow Halifax-based genre-melter aniiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiita DJs. Oct. 19 will see Juno-nominated rapper Keysha Freshh support Jadakiss alongside Halifax’s Real Eyez, with DJ MelBoogie on the decks.

Alongside the two concerts, there will also be events taking place throughout the festival. The sixth annual Hopscotch Next Best showcase at the MSVU Art Gallery on Thursday, Oct. 17 will give local hip hop artists a chance to show their stuff to both an audience and a panel of judges, with the best showcase going on to open for Danny Brown on Friday night.

A similar competition is underway in partnership with Coastal Culture Clash to choose a DJ, dancer or producer to open for Jadakiss on Saturday. The full Coastal Culture Clash event, which features everyone from DJs to hairdressers in celebration of the city’s fashion and culture, will take place from 3-8pm at the Light House Arts Centre on Saturday.

For more on the upcoming Hopscotch Festival, visit their Instagram page. Tickets for the concerts can be purchased via Eventbrite.