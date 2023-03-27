A major play about growing up in Dartmouth comes to Dartmouth, and more things to do in Halifax this week

Get ready to light up the group chat: here's your weeknight going-out guide for March 27-29, proof that there's tons to do and see in the city every night of the week.

Feast at Burger Bash (March 23-April 1)

The Coast's annual patty party—a city-wide burger-eating extravaganza—is back for year 11, with special menu items at over 150 local restaurants (including veg options). Eat as many as you can over the event's run, which doubles as one of Feed Nova Scotia's biggest fundraisers of the year. Plot your plan of attack on the Burger Bash site.

See Ballad of the Motherland (March 21-April 2)

click to enlarge Stoo Metz Ballad of the Motherland—a new play about Ukraine—continues at Neptune Theatre this week.

Neptune Theatre's latest play—a new production, penned and directed by Annie Valentina—traces a journalist's attempt to re-connect with her family's roots by visiting 2014 Ukraine. As she treks to her father's village, she becomes detained by an armed militia that considers her a "western operative." Now, back in North America and watching war unfold in the nation, she shares her story for the first time. Catch the inspired-by-true-events story at 7:30pm and get tickets via Neptune's website.

LOL IRL at Comedy Improv Mondays (March 27)

Good Robot Brewing's upstairs event space, The Mouse Trap, is a good spot to find yourself at the start of the week: A crew of funny folk flock there for a mix of sketch comedy and stand-up from 7:30-10:30pm on Mondays. The pay-what-you-can performance features fresh lineups each week.

See Take d Milk, Nah (March 29)

Jivesh Parasram's one-person play has wowed audiences and critics across Canada. Now, the show is coming home to Dartmouth, thanks to Eastern Front Theatre, where Parasram will stage it one night only on March 29. Telling the tale of his childhood in HRM—where all his neighbours thought he was Black, but his Black neighbours thought he was Arab-Canadian—Parasram (who's Indian, Hindu and West Indian, FWIW) delves into themes about identity and belonging.

Called riotously funny and thought-provoking by The Globe and Mail and NOW Magazine, it's Parasram's first time performing Take d Milk, Nah in the place that inspired it.