Seven sure things for December 17-23

The dance pop king who's spent most of 2020 giving you sonic tye-dye for your ears to feast upon is back : This time, it's to help you make merry with a livestream set that's part of this online holiday hootenanny. Opening acts like Willie Stratton and Laura Merrimen kick things off at 6pm.

The men and boy choristers of Capella Regalis will be joined by Paul Halley on pipe organ and Maritime Brass Quintet to present their 11th annual Christmas concert. The virtual showcase is still being confirmed according to the group's website , but fans of composers both ancient and modern should keep an eye on capellaregalis.com as the second wave continues.

Monica Pearce's one-act opera about a lesbian couple going home for the holidays is decked with talent—including internationally lauded soprano Maureen Batt , a queen of the local classical scene.

City hall, but make it a gingerbread house. Sullivan's Pond, but make it Disney's. Yup, the downtown holiday shindig Evergreen Fest has done it again, taking beloved Halifax landmarks and glazing them in enough holiday lights to make for the brightest winters' eve you've ever witnessed. Fill a reusable mug full of hot cocoa and take an evening stroll in downtown Halifax and Dartmouth between now and January 1 to witness the magic.

Craft cocktail connoisseur Shane Beehan is back on his BS (that's bespoke spirits), showing you how to make fancy-as-all-get-out cocktails with whatever's languishing in your pantry and fridge ATM.

