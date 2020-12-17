Seven sure things for December 17-23

-
TOM BELDING Photo
-
Maureen Batt has the type of golden voice that makes diehard fans of folks who didn't even know they liked classical music. See for yourself as she takes the virtual stage this week for the new opera December.
Friday December 18
Evergreen Festival: John Gracie w/Zamani, Carloyn Curry
Read more about triple-threat Zamani here
.
Dec 18, 6-9pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS
Christmas Cheers! with Shane the Bartender
Craft cocktail connoisseur Shane Beehan is back on his BS (that's bespoke spirits), showing you how to make fancy-as-all-get-out cocktails with whatever's languishing in your pantry and fridge ATM. Read more about the fun here.
Facebook live and Instagram live, Dec 11 and 18, 8pm, free
Saturday December 19
Sunday December 20
Evergreen Festival's Evergreen Bright
City hall, but make it a gingerbread house. Sullivan's Pond, but make it Disney's Fantasia
. Yup, the downtown holiday shindig Evergreen Fest has done it again, taking beloved Halifax landmarks and glazing them in enough holiday lights to make for the brightest winters' eve you've ever witnessed. Fill a reusable mug full of hot cocoa and take an evening stroll in downtown Halifax and Dartmouth between now and January 1 to witness the magic. To Jan 1, 4:30-9:45pm, details at evergreenfestns.com
Monday December 21
Essential Opera presents December
Monica Pearce's one-act opera about a lesbian couple going home for the holidays is decked with talent—including internationally lauded soprano Maureen Batt
, a queen of the local classical scene.
Dec 21, 8pm, YouTube Live, Details at tickethalifax.com, $20
Tuesday December 22
Downtown Dartmouth virtual holiday party w/Rich Aucoin
The dance pop king who's spent most of 2020 giving you sonic tye-dye for your ears to feast upon is back
: This time, it's to help you make merry with a livestream set that's part of this online holiday hootenanny. Opening acts like Willie Stratton and Laura Merrimen kick things off at 6pm.
Dec 22, 6pm, stonepizza.ca for details and tickets, $10
Wednesday December 23
To Bethlehem with Kings
The men and boy choristers of Capella Regalis will be joined by Paul Halley on pipe organ and Maritime Brass Quintet to present their 11th annual Christmas concert. The virtual showcase is still being confirmed according to the group's website
, but fans of composers both ancient and modern should keep an eye on capellaregalis.com
as the second wave continues. Dec 23, 7:30pm, YouTube Live, Details and links at capellaregalis.com, $10/$25