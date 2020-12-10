Seven sure things for December 10-16

click to enlarge
bandcamp.com screenshot
Aquasocks—the moniker for DJ Ghettosocks and Aquakultre's Lance Sampson—hit the virtual stage for Evergreen Festival this weekend.
Thursday December 10
the UNSEEN
The Centre For Art Tapes' latest group show will help you connect with Halifax while you shelter in place—thanks to the augmented reality-based works it's sharing through the LARGE app. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play
, open its map and explore the pins to see art by Wren Tian-Morris, Merle Harley, Annik Gaudet, Carrie Allison
and Israel Ekanem
. Read more about the show here
.
to Dec 12
Christmas with Heather Rankin
After three sold-out holiday shows at the Rebecca Cohn last year, east coast music icon Heather Rankin returns to Symphony Nova Scotia for an online-only special.
Dec 10, 7pm, Details at symphonynovascotia.ca, free
Friday December 11
Christmas Cheers! with Shane the Bartender
Craft cocktail connoisseur Shane Beehan is back on his BS (that's bespoke spirits), showing you how to make fancy-as-all-get-out cocktails with whatever's languishing in your pantry and fridge ATM. Read more about the fun here.
Facebook live and Instagram live, Dec 11 and 18, 8pm, free
Saturday December 12
Evergreen Festival: Aquasocks & DJ Uncle Fester
Lance Sampson has had quite a year, from releasing Aquakultre's Polaris-longlisted masterpiece Legacy
to teaming up with DJ Uncle Fester to drop the totally fire Bleeding Gums Murphy
LP. Now, he shares the virtual stage with Fest and collaborator Ghettosocks for some spicy songs. Dec 12, 8:15pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS
KRISTA COMEAU PHOTO
Kwento brings soothing neo-soul to the Evergreen Festival virtual stage Sunday afternoon.
Sunday December 13
Christmas at Home with the Jubilate Singers and Friends
A virtual fundraiser to help feed families in need, with musical stylings from the Jubilate Singers choir and Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award-winning jazz pianist Holly Arseneault. Dec 13, 7pm, Facebook Live @Jubilate SingersHalifax, PWYC, jubilatesingers2020@gmail.com
Evergreen Festival: East Coast Carolling w/DJ Centurysamuel, Postfun, Paul St-Amand, Kwento
Kwento
's kept a key spot in our Spotify rotation this year with her Jill Scott-meets-Lauryn Hill twist on neo-soul.
Dec 13, 1-5:40pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS
Wednesday December 16
Cecilia Concerts: Andrew Wan & Charles Richard-Hamelin
If you've missed classical music purveyor Cecilia Concerts while in lockdown, you're not alone. But now, fans can rejoice as the showrunner launches a collection of live-streamed gigs—starting with this piano and violin showcase. Stream the Beethoven-stuffed show between Dec 16 and 22.
Dec 16-22, details and tickets at ceciliaconcerts.ca, $12.50