The Scene

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Seven sure things for December 10-16

All the local, live art and events you need to see—IRL and online.

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 4:31 PM

Aquasocks—the moniker for DJ Ghettosocks and Aquakultre's Lance Sampson—hit the virtual stage for Evergreen Festival this weekend.
  • Aquasocks—the moniker for DJ Ghettosocks and Aquakultre's Lance Sampson—hit the virtual stage for Evergreen Festival this weekend.

Thursday December 10

the UNSEEN

The Centre For Art Tapes' latest group show will help you connect with Halifax while you shelter in place—thanks to the augmented reality-based works it's sharing through the LARGE app. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play, open its map and explore the pins to see art by Wren Tian-Morris, Merle Harley, Annik Gaudet, Carrie Allison and Israel Ekanem. Read more about the show here.
to Dec 12

Christmas with Heather Rankin

After three sold-out holiday shows at the Rebecca Cohn last year, east coast music icon Heather Rankin returns to Symphony Nova Scotia for an online-only special.
Dec 10, 7pm,  Details at symphonynovascotia.ca, free

Friday December 11

Christmas Cheers! with Shane the Bartender

Craft cocktail connoisseur Shane Beehan is back on his BS (that's bespoke spirits), showing you how to make fancy-as-all-get-out cocktails with whatever's languishing in your pantry and fridge ATM. Read more about the fun here.
Facebook live and Instagram live, Dec 11 and 18, 8pm, free

Saturday December 12

Evergreen Festival: Aquasocks & DJ Uncle Fester

Lance Sampson has had quite a year, from releasing Aquakultre's Polaris-longlisted masterpiece Legacy to teaming up with DJ Uncle Fester to drop the totally fire Bleeding Gums Murphy LP. Now, he shares the virtual stage with Fest and collaborator Ghettosocks for some spicy songs. Dec 12, 8:15pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

Kwento brings soothing neo-soul to the Evergreen Festival virtual stage Sunday afternoon.
  • Kwento brings soothing neo-soul to the Evergreen Festival virtual stage Sunday afternoon.

Sunday December 13

Christmas at Home with the Jubilate Singers and Friends

A virtual fundraiser to help feed families in need, with musical stylings from the Jubilate Singers choir and Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award-winning jazz pianist Holly Arseneault. Dec 13, 7pm, Facebook Live @Jubilate SingersHalifax, PWYC, jubilatesingers2020@gmail.com

Evergreen Festival: East Coast Carolling w/DJ Centurysamuel, Postfun, Paul St-Amand, Kwento

Kwento's kept a key spot in our Spotify rotation this year with her Jill Scott-meets-Lauryn Hill twist on neo-soul.
Dec 13, 1-5:40pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

Wednesday December 16

Cecilia Concerts: Andrew Wan & Charles Richard-Hamelin
If you've missed classical music purveyor Cecilia Concerts while in lockdown, you're not alone. But now, fans can rejoice as the showrunner  launches a collection of live-streamed gigs—starting with this piano and violin showcase. Stream the Beethoven-stuffed show between Dec 16 and 22.
Dec 16-22, details and tickets at ceciliaconcerts.ca, $12.50

