Seven sure things for December 10-16

The Centre For Art Tapes' latest group show will help you connect with Halifax while you shelter in place—thanks to the augmented reality-based works it's sharing through the LARGE app. Download the app, open its map and explore the pins to see art by Wren Tian-Morris, Merle Harley, Annik Gaudet, Carrie Allison and Israel Ekanem Cecilia Concerts: Andrew Wan & Charles Richard-HamelinIf you've missed classical music purveyor Cecilia Concerts while in lockdown, you're not alone. But now, fans can rejoice as the showrunner launches a collection of live-streamed gigs—starting with this piano and violin showcase. Stream the Beethoven-stuffed show between Dec 16 and 22.

A virtual fundraiser to help feed families in need, with musical stylings from the Jubilate Singers choir and Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award-winning jazz pianist Holly Arseneault.

Lance Sampson has had quite a year, from releasing Aquakultre's Polaris-longlisted masterpiece Legacy to teaming up with DJ Uncle Fester to drop the totally fireLP. Now, he shares the virtual stage with Fest and collaborator Ghettosocks for some spicy songs.

Craft cocktail connoisseur Shane Beehan is back on his BS (that's bespoke spirits), showing you how to make fancy-as-all-get-out cocktails with whatever's languishing in your pantry and fridge ATM. Read more about the fun here

After three sold-out holiday shows at the Rebecca Cohn last year, east coast music icon Heather Rankin returns to Symphony Nova Scotia for an online-only special.

