SaltBox
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Seven Sure Things for November 12-18

All the local live art you need to see—IRL and online.

Posted By on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM

Jennah Barry plays a livestreamed Legion show Friday night.
  • Jennah Barry plays a livestreamed Legion show Friday night.

Thursday November 12

Art Market

Local artists in a host of mediums—including illustrator Bria Miller and the handmade jewellery line Rocks From My Bra—deliver gift-ready works at this sale. The best part? Your $2 entry fee is being directly donated to help moderate livelihood Mi'kmaq fishers in southern Nova Scotia.
Glitter Bean Cafe, 5896 Spring Garden Road, 6-9pm, $2

"The Dawn of Tango" lecture

A Zoom presentation by Pierre Baston, event organizers describe this talk as follows: "An interactive discussion revealing the seminal (and surprising) Black contribution to tango music and dance. From Argentina’s 19th-century African candombe dance parties, to the milongas and Mundiales (World Tango Championships) of today: see the connection, and learn about the long-concealed Black influences on the dance we love."
Zoom, 7-8:30pm, $15, email mdspore@gmail.com for tickets and Zoom link

Neon Dreams

Back in 2015, Neon Dreams won Gold in the Best of Halifax Readers’ Choice Awards category “Best Artist/Band Most Likely To Make It Big.” In June, the Halifax EDM-tinged duo nabbed the Juno Award for “Breakthrough group of the year.” Halifax, you saw it comin’—now, get ready for a homecoming as the fellas play their first local gig since the massive win, happening Nov 12 and 13 at the Convention Centre.
Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, Nov 12-13, 8pm,
$156 - $270, ticketatlantic.evenue.net

Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

The celebration of indie cinema is delivering a 100 percent online, 100 percent free version of its four-day event—and is stacked to the rafters with cool-looking flicks from near and far. We're obsessed with the entire catalogue, which you can peep here. Pass the popcorn!
hiff.ca, Nov 12-15, free
So Pretty—the film based on Ronald M.Schernikau’s novel about 2SLGBTQ+ youth in New York—will screen at HIFF 2020.
  • So Pretty—the film based on Ronald M.Schernikau’s novel about 2SLGBTQ+ youth in New York—will screen at HIFF 2020.

Friday November 13

Jennah Barry

A National Arts Centre-sponsored livestream from the Legion in Mahone Bay sees Barry's rosewater voice move between soft rock, folk and alt-country for a soul-soothing set.
nac-cna.ca, 9pm, free

LAL w/Sivani, Kelvin Mansaray

Radstorm is livestreaming this album release show from the Polaris Prize longlisted LAL, giving you soulful electronic music to make your bedroom the best show venue in town.
Facebook Live, 8pm, PWYC (donations to Mi'kmaq moderate livelihood fisheries)

No, It's Fine.

The fun and funny indie rocker No, It's Fine. is back with some new tunes to rock the roof off of Gus' Pub.
Gus' Pub, 2605 Agricola Street, $10, DM @_no_its_fine on Instagram for tickets

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Trending in the Alternative Press

C19 Need to Know

The Scene

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 3
November 12, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.