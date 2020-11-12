Seven Sure Things for November 12-18

-
Jennah Barry plays a livestreamed Legion show Friday night.
Thursday November 12
Art Market
Local artists in a host of mediums—including illustrator Bria Miller
and the handmade jewellery line Rocks From My Bra—deliver gift-ready works at this sale. The best part? Your $2 entry fee is being directly donated to help moderate livelihood
Mi'kmaq fishers in southern Nova Scotia
Glitter Bean Cafe, 5896 Spring Garden Road, 6-9pm, $2
"The Dawn of Tango" lecture
A Zoom presentation by Pierre Baston, event organizers describe this talk as follows: "An interactive discussion revealing the seminal (and surprising) Black contribution to tango music and dance. From Argentina’s 19th-century African candombe dance parties, to the milongas and Mundiales (World Tango Championships) of today: see the connection, and learn about the long-concealed Black influences on the dance we love."
Zoom, 7-8:30pm, $15, email mdspore@gmail.com for tickets and Zoom link
Neon Dreams
Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, Nov 12-13, 8pm,
Back in 2015, Neon Dreams
won Gold in the Best of Halifax Readers’ Choice Awards category “Best Artist/Band Most Likely To Make It Big.” In June, the Halifax EDM-tinged duo nabbed the Juno Award for “Breakthrough group of the year.” Halifax, you saw it comin’—now, get ready for a homecoming as the fellas play their first local gig since the massive win, happening Nov 12 and 13 at the Convention Centre.
$156 - $270, ticketatlantic.evenue.net
Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival
The celebration of indie cinema is delivering a 100 percent online, 100 percent free version of its four-day event—and is stacked to the rafters with cool-looking flicks from near and far. We're obsessed with the entire catalogue, which you can peep here
. Pass the popcorn!
hiff.ca, Nov 12-15, free
So Pretty—the film based on Ronald M.Schernikau’s novel about 2SLGBTQ+ youth in New York—will screen at HIFF 2020.
Friday November 13
Jennah Barry
A National Arts Centre-sponsored livestream from the Legion in Mahone Bay sees Barry's rosewater voice move between soft rock, folk and alt-country for a soul-soothing set.
nac-cna.ca, 9pm, free
LAL w/Sivani, Kelvin Mansaray
Radstorm is livestreaming
this album release show from the Polaris Prize longlisted LAL, giving you soulful electronic music to make your bedroom the best show venue in town.
Facebook Live, 8pm, PWYC (donations to Mi'kmaq moderate livelihood fisheries)
No, It's Fine.
The fun and funny indie rocker No, It's Fine.
is back with some new tunes to rock the roof off of Gus' Pub.
Gus' Pub, 2605 Agricola Street, $10, DM @_no_its_fine on Instagram for tickets