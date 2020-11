Seven Sure Things for November 5-11

One third of the Haus of Rivers drag family hosts this wig-snatching night of trivia as part of Francofest 2020.With one of 2020's best records—the 10-track effort—Kim Harris celebrates new songs and the return of live performance with a belated album release show.The improvisational and adventure-loving music organization suddenlyLISTEN is back, helping its artist-in-residence, Emily Kennedy, debut some new work.The Great Big Sea front person gives a trio of salt water-tinged shows as a solo act at the Halifax Convention Centre. Expect to hear most of his new, pandemic-produced EP, Rough Side Out.The city's current wordsmith —Sue Goyette—hosts an online discussion with past Laureates Afua Cooper, Tanya Davis and Lorri Neilsen Glenn via Zoom.Symphony Nova Scotia marks Remembrance Day at the Museum of Immigration with music from Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet and a reading of In Flanders Fields. Registration is required for the free showcase.

If you're yet to see Halifax directorial legend Thom Fitzgerald's 2018 stunner Splinters as it screens at Neptune Theatre, you're not too late. The movie will keep showing nightly until Nov 8. Read more about why it's a must-see here

