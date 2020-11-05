Seven Sure Things for November 5-11

click to enlarge
Composer and cellist Emily Kennedy is the current artist-in-residence at suddenlyLISTEN. See her debut some new songs Friday.
Thursday November 5
Drag Trivia w/Brooke Rivers
One third of the Haus of Rivers drag family
hosts this wig-snatching night of trivia as part of Francofest 2020.
Alderney Landing, 2 Ochterloney Street, 7pm, $40-$60, alderneylanding2020.ticketpro.ca
Kim Harris's album release show
With one of 2020's best records—the 10-track effort Heirloom
—Kim Harris celebrates new songs and the return of live performance with a belated album release show.
St. Andrew's Church, 6036 Coburg Road, 7:30pm
Friday November 6
Emily Kennedy, Arthur Bull and Nicole Rampersaud
The improvisational and adventure-loving music organization suddenlyLISTEN is back, helping its artist-in-residence, Emily Kennedy, debut some new work.
Saint David's, 1544 Grafton Street, 7:30pm, $20/PWYC
Saturday November 7
Splinters
If you're yet to see Halifax directorial legend Thom Fitzgerald's 2018 stunner Splinters as it screens at Neptune Theatre, you're not too late. The movie will keep showing nightly until Nov 8. Read more about why it's a must-see here
Neptune Theatre, 1593 Argyle Street or stream online at neptuneathome.com.
Daily until Nov 8, 8pm; Nov 7-8 4pm & 8pm $10, neptunetheatre.com for tickets
Sue Goyette, the city's eighth Poet Laureate, hosts an online talk with some of her predecessors on Tuesday.
Sunday November 8
Alan Doyle & The Big Beautiful Band
The Great Big Sea front person gives a trio of salt water-tinged shows as a solo act at the Halifax Convention Centre. Expect to hear most of his new, pandemic-produced EP, Rough Side Out.
Nov 5-8, Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle Street, 8pm, $67.50 - $87.50
Tuesday November 10
Poets Laureate in conversation
The city's current wordsmith
—Sue Goyette—hosts an online discussion with past Laureates Afua Cooper, Tanya Davis and Lorri Neilsen Glenn via Zoom.
Zoom, 7pm, register here
Wednesday November 11
Remembrance in Music
Symphony Nova Scotia marks Remembrance Day at the Museum of Immigration with music from Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet and a reading of In Flanders Fields. Registration is required
for the free showcase.
Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, 1055 Marginal Rd, 1pm and 2:45pm, register here