666 Sure Things happening this Halloweekend

DYLAN CHEW, DESIGN TARA ANDREWS

DJ Fadzwa and pals help make your living room the hottest dance floor in town on Friday night.

Haunted Hike food drive A ghoulish, ghost story-laden walk through Russel Lake Trail awaits for one night only! Meet fellow hikers at Woodlawn Public Library to pick up your map and depart on the skin-crawling trek—and to make a donation to Feed Nova Scotia, if possible.

Thur Oct 29, Woodlawn Public Library, 31 Eisner Boulevard, Dartmouth, 6-8pm, free/donations to Feed Nova Scotia

Ghost tour: Dare to be scared It's never a bad time to take a ghost tour of the Citadel, but is there a better time than late October? We think not.

Thu Oct 29-Fri Oct 30, Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, 5425 Sackville Street, 8:20pm, 8:30pm and 8:40pm, $15.87, eventbrite.ca Spine-chilling science The Discovery Centre wants to see your Halloween Costume! Hit up the waterfront spot for fun programming like the media literacy 'Trick or Truth' game and more.

Fri Oct 30-Sun Nov 1, Discovery Centre, 1215 Lower Water Street, 9am

Haus of Jeckyll brings fierce frights to Murphy's On The Water with its devilish spin on drag this Saturday.

Sat Oct 31, NSCC Akerley Campus, 21 Woodlawn Road, Dartmouth, 3:30pm, $28, showtix4u.com



Three of the city's coolest wax-spinners— that's DJ Fadzwa , DJ ShyShaya and DJ VJ—make the hottest dance floor in town your living room. All proceeds from the fun are being sent to Mi'kmaw fishers and the 1752 frontline . Get your tix by emailing tickets@thekhyber.ca.

Good Robot screens Hocus Pocus By now, it's tradition for Good Robot to screen this Sarah Jessica Parker/Bette Midler classic on a big screen over its outdoor Astroturf-carpeted beer garden. Bundle up and prepare for the scares! 

The Drag Show: Halloween Edition The trio that's been selling out shows since the spring returns to The Carleton stage for another sickening showcase. Tickets for this event have, predictably, been all snatched up—but hopefuls can hop on the waitlist at thecarleton.ca 

Sales From The Crypt Radstorm knows that, since Halloween comes but once a year, it should be an all-day event. So, why not hit up the Gottingen Street spot from 11am-4pm for this sale of screenprints and posters?

Haus of Rivers Halloween Haus of Jeckyll—yup, the beloved Halifax Drag royalty themselves— brings a show you'll never forget to Murphy's On The Water. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Halloween Drive In: Scream Watch Wes Craven's autumnal opus from the nerve-soothing safety of a locked car.

Museum Halloween Fun As if the current Mummy-themed exhibit at the Museum of Natural History wasn't enough for an all hallow's afternoon visit, the Summer Street spot is offering scary stories, scavenger hunts and more.

Halloween Drive-In and Trick-or-Trunk A screening of the animated complete with car-to-car trick-or-treating before the movie begins. Don't forget your mask and to practice social distancing!

House of Doom A pop-up haunted house has arrived at 153 Lindenwood Terrace, Dartmouth. Wear a mask, stick within your bubble and prepare to scream your head off.

Halloween Rollout A frightful take on Coffin Skate Shop's monthly meet-up for skaters of all stripes, this event sees you wheeling about the Emera Oval with like-minded pals-to-be. Costumes encouraged; masks required.

Constellate 15 The live story-telling showcase helps the Halloween hubbub hold on for a day longer with this creepy-crawly set of tales.