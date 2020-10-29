666 Sure Things happening this Halloweekend

-
DJ Fadzwa and pals help make your living room the hottest dance floor in town on Friday night.
Haunted Hike food drive
A ghoulish, ghost story-laden walk through Russel Lake Trail awaits for one night only! Meet fellow hikers at Woodlawn Public Library to pick up your map and depart on the skin-crawling trek—and to make a donation to Feed Nova Scotia, if possible.
Thur Oct 29, Woodlawn Public Library, 31 Eisner Boulevard, Dartmouth, 6-8pm, free/donations to Feed Nova Scotia
Ghost tour: Dare to be scared
It's never a bad time to take a ghost tour of the Citadel, but is there a better time than late October? We think not.
Thu Oct 29-Fri Oct 30, Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, 5425 Sackville Street, 8:20pm, 8:30pm and 8:40pm, $15.87, eventbrite.ca
Spine-chilling science
The Discovery Centre wants to see your Halloween Costume! Hit up the waterfront spot for fun programming like the media literacy 'Trick or Truth' game and more.
Fri Oct 30-Sun Nov 1, Discovery Centre, 1215 Lower Water Street, 9am
Light It Up virtual Halloween party
Three of the city's coolest wax-spinners—that's DJ Fadzwa
, DJ ShyShaya and DJ VJ—make the hottest dance floor in town your living room. All proceeds from the fun are being sent to Mi'kmaw fishers and the 1752 frontline
. Get your tix by emailing tickets@thekhyber.ca.
Fri Oct 30, Zoom, 8-11pm, PWYC, tickets@thekhyber.ca
RobieScope screens Hocus Pocus
By now, it's tradition for Good Robot to screen this Sarah Jessica Parker/Bette Midler classic on a big screen over its outdoor Astroturf-carpeted beer garden. Bundle up and prepare for the scares!
Fri Oct 30, Good Robot Brewing Co, 2736 Robie Street, 7pm, tickets from $74.37 for four, eventbrite.ca
Haus of Rivers Halloween
The trio that's been selling out shows since the spring
returns to The Carleton stage for another sickening showcase. Tickets for this event have, predictably, been all snatched up—but hopefuls can hop on the waitlist at thecarleton.ca
.
Sat Oct 31,The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 7-9pm, $15, thecarleton.ca
Sales From The Crypt
Radstorm knows that, since Halloween comes but once a year, it should be an all-day event. So, why not hit up the Gottingen Street spot from 11am-4pm for this sale of screenprints and posters?
Sat Oct 31, Radstorm, 2177 Gottingen Street, 11am-4pm
The Drag Show: Halloween Edition
Haus of Jeckyll—yup, the beloved Halifax Drag royalty themselves— brings a show you'll never forget to Murphy's On The Water. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Sat Oct 31, Murphy's On The Water, 1751 Lower Water Street, 9-11:30pm, $15, text 902-223-7243 for tickets.
Halloween Drive In: Scream
Watch Wes Craven's autumnal opus from the nerve-soothing safety of a locked car.
Sat Oct 31, NSCC Akerley Campus, 21 Woodlawn Road, Dartmouth, 10:30pm, $28, showtix4u.com
Haus of Jeckyll brings fierce frights to Murphy's On The Water with its devilish spin on drag this Saturday.
Museum Halloween Fun
As if the current Mummy-themed exhibit at the Museum of Natural History
wasn't enough for an all hallow's afternoon visit, the Summer Street spot is offering scary stories, scavenger hunts and more.
Sat Oct 31, Museum of Natural History, 1747 Summer Street, 10am-4pm
Halloween Drive-In and Trick-or-Trunk
A screening of the animated Addams Family Halloween
complete with car-to-car trick-or-treating before the movie begins. Don't forget your mask and to practice social distancing!
Sat Oct 31, NSCC Akerley Campus, 21 Woodlawn Road, Dartmouth, 3:30pm, $28, showtix4u.com
House of Doom
A pop-up haunted house has arrived at 153 Lindenwood Terrace, Dartmouth. Wear a mask, stick within your bubble and prepare to scream your head off.
Sat Oct 31, 153 Lindenwood Terrace, Dartmouth, 6-8:30pm, free
Halloween Rollout
A frightful take on Coffin Skate Shop's monthly meet-up for skaters of all stripes, this event sees you wheeling about the Emera Oval with like-minded pals-to-be. Costumes encouraged; masks required.
Sat Oct 31, Emera Oval, Halifax Common, 1:30-3:30pm, free
Constellate 15
The live story-telling showcase helps the Halloween hubbub hold on for a day longer with this creepy-crawly set of tales.
Sun Nov 1, Good Robot Brewing Co, 2736 Robie Street, 7:30pm or stream on Twitch