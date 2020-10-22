Seven Sure Things happening in Halifax from Oct 22-28

click to enlarge
Andrew Rhodenizer
Kye Clayton's star continues to shoot into space as he performs at emerge Fest's Friday Night showcase.
Thursday October 22
Music Meets Art at the AGNS
Symphony Week rolls on with this absolute treat for your eyes and ears: Take in the Art Gallery's latest showcases while two Symphony Nova Scotia musicians—
Isabelle Fournier, violin and Susan Sayle, viola—perform a set of intimate songs.
Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, 1723 Hollis Street, 6:30-8pm, free
Friday October 23
Braden Lam album release show
We're sure no members of the Lamflock left it this late to get tix to see their troubadour prince
celebrate his latest set of comforting-as-coffee songs. But if they did? Well, they better hop on over to thecarleton.ca
, add their names to the waitlist, and cross every last finger and toe.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8:30pm, $15, thecarleton.ca
Kye Clayton at Emerge Fest
The fresh prince of Uniacke Square
continues to prove 2020 belongs to him with a live showcase at Emerge Fest, where he promises to be sharing some new music. Head to Saint Andrew's for a free, IRL show (reserve your seat via eventbrite
) or tune into the livestream via Sidedoor
.
Saint Andrew's Sanctuary, 6036 Coburg Road, or livestream via sidedooraccess.com, 7pm, free (reserve spot for physical show via eventbrite)
Splinters at Neptune Theatre
No, Neptune isn't yet returning to live performance—but the legendary downtown theatre is playing the part of a cinema from October 23 to November 8. What's showing? Thom Fitzgerald
's Splinters, the 2018 TIFF-debuted flick
that traces how a woman's relationship with her mother changes after her father dies.
Saturday October 24
BREACH! An Antonym for Token
Excel Garay curates this explosive blend of performance, installation and media art that aims to disrupt the tokenization they and their peers have felt within fine art academia. It is irreverent, visceral work by a set of fresh talent.
The Anna, 1891 Granville Street, free, to Oct 29
Film still
A still from Splinters, the Annapolis Valley-set tale of a woman's turbulent relationship with her mother. The movie—directed by legendary Halifax director Thom Fitzgerald—plays at Neptune Theatre starting Friday.
Sunday October 25
Gremlins drive-in
Celebrate creepy-crawly season with this screening of the 1980s cult classic, viewed in the tweest retro way.
Dartmouth Crossing, Best Buy lot, 87 Gale Terrace, 7pm, free (reserve your spot through showtix4u.com)
Tuesday October 27
Gottijam
The weekly live music drop-in returns to its rightful home: Menz & Mollyz. Come by to test-drive your band's latest songs or to bask in the glow of bands new and old working the stage. Don't forget your mask.
Menz & Mollyz, 2182 Gottingen Street, 8:30pm-midnight