Seven Sure Things happening in Halifax from Oct 22-28

click to enlarge Andrew Rhodenizer

Thursday October 22

Music Meets Art at the AGNS



Isabelle Fournier, violin and Susan Sayle, viola—perform a set of intimate songs.

Friday October 23

Braden Lam album release show

Kye Clayton at Emerge Fest

Splinters at Neptune Theatre

Saturday October 24

BREACH! An Antonym for Token

click to enlarge Film still

A still from Splinters, the Annapolis Valley-set tale of a woman's turbulent relationship with her mother. The movie—directed by legendary Halifax director Thom Fitzgerald—plays at Neptune Theatre starting Friday.

Sunday October 25

Gremlins drive-in



Tuesday October 27

Gottijam

Symphony Week rolls on with this absolute treat for your eyes and ears: Take in the Art Gallery's latest showcases while two Symphony Nova Scotia musicians—We're sure no members of the Lamflock left it this late to get tix to see their troubadour prince celebrate his latest set of comforting-as-coffee songs. But if they did? Well, they better hop on over to thecarleton.ca , add their names to the waitlist, and cross every last finger and toe. The fresh prince of Uniacke Square continues to prove 2020 belongs to him with a live showcase at Emerge Fest, where he promises to be sharing some new music. Head to Saint Andrew's for a free, IRL show (reserve your seat via eventbrite ) or tune into the livestream via Sidedoor No, Neptune isn't yet returning to live performance—but the legendary downtown theatre is playing the part of a cinema from October 23 to November 8. What's showing? Thom Fitzgerald 's Splinters, the 2018 TIFF-debuted flick that traces how a woman's relationship with her mother changes after her father dies.Excel Garay curates this explosive blend of performance, installation and media art that aims to disrupt the tokenization they and their peers have felt within fine art academia. It is irreverent, visceral work by a set of fresh talent.Celebrate creepy-crawly season with this screening of the 1980s cult classic, viewed in the tweest retro way.The weekly live music drop-in returns to its rightful home: Menz & Mollyz. Come by to test-drive your band's latest songs or to bask in the glow of bands new and old working the stage. Don't forget your mask.