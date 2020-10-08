SaltBox
Thursday, October 8, 2020

Seven Sure Things happening in Halifax from October 8-14

The can't-miss events happening this week.

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 6:19 PM

Daniel Walker's Bright Eyes-influenced band Owen Meany's Batting Stance is back with a second LP—and a show at The Carleton to celebrate.
Thursday October 8

Emerging Lens Film Festival 10th Anniversary Screenings

The indie film fest celebrates its multicultural focus with a three-day streak of screenings. Thursday is day two of the event, with a host of flicks and local shorts being shown at The Bus Stop Theatre—including Beyond Curls and Kinks, the story of women defying beauty standards with their natural hair.
The Bus Stop Theatre, 2203 Gottingen Street, 6:30pm, free

Loretta Gould's Fire and Ice Display

Part of the Fire and Ice Festival at Alderney Landing, the Craig Gallery is showcasing a collection of works by Mi’kmaq artist Loretta Gould—and the bold use of colour has us swooning. Peep them yourself in the Gallery's cases.
Craig Gallery, Alderney Landing, 2 Ochterloney Street, to Oct 11

Friday October 9

Owen Meany's Batting Stance album release show

The literary folk-rock that Daniel Walker has made his signature sound is back at last, with a followup to OMBS's 2016 debut that hasn't the slightest shade of sophomore slump. Celebrate the immaculate effort at this Carleton show.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11:30pm, $15

Sunset Fridays

The days might be getting shorter, but Alteregos is here to remind you that the nights can get hotter—thanks to its mix of dancehall and reggae from 5-10pm.
Alteregos, 2193 Gottingen Street, 5-10pm

  • We're swooning for Loretta Gould's artwork, on display until October 11 at the Craig Gallery.

Saturday October 10

Lennie Gallant

The Marquee's new, socially distant live music venue, The Derby ShowBar, has its coming out with a live show by the Maritime musical legend.
The Derby ShowBar, 2037 Gottingen Street, 7-11pm, $49.97

Tuesday October 13

I Don't Karaoke

The karaoke party to end 'em all is back at Gus' Pub and wow, haven't you missed it? Better brush up on the words to your favourite indie rock jam, stat.
Gus' Pub, 2605 Agricola Street, 8:30pm

Wednesday October 14

Meeting Waters: Cross-Cultural Collaborations on Environmental Racism

Dr. Ingrid Waldron, world-leading researcher on environmental racism, continues to push the needle on public discourse—this time, by having 
Black, African Nova Scotian, Mi’kmaq and mixed-race artists and activists of all genders and orientations collaborate on pieces surrounding, as Waldron puts it, “any land-based struggles.” The resulting projects will be presented at this panel, with a discussion hosted by Waldron to follow. Part of Nocturne's 2020 festival, you can read more about the event here.
Zoom, 7-9pm, details and links at nocturnehalifax.ca

