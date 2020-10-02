Seven Sure Things happening in Halifax from October 2-7

Studio 21's latest art show sees gallery stalwart Jean-François Provost exploring the beauty of transformation as he delivers a set of colourful canvases. A departure from his previous, more monochrome work, the new paintings add a vibrant layer to the artist's continued study of formalist subject matter. Get lost in planes of baby blue and beige.

Craven Blood hosts this evening of local drag royalty at the recently re-opened Menz & Mollyz bar. You've been missing nights like this, so get to gettin'. Menz & Mollyz, 2182 Gottingen Street, 9:30pm, $9 Dispatch

