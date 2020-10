Seven Sure Things happening in Halifax from October 2-7

DEVIN MCLEAN

Matt Mays is helping Alexander Keith celebrate 225 spins 'round the sun this week.

Friday October 2

Drag Revival

Craven Blood hosts this evening of local drag royalty at the recently re-opened Menz & Mollyz bar. You've been missing nights like this, so get to gettin'.

Menz & Mollyz, 2182 Gottingen Street, 9:30pm, $9

Dispatch

Saturday October 3

Drunk Mean Girls livestream

Black Lives Matter rally

click to enlarge Jean-François Provost

This Studio 21 art show gives us serious Abstract Expressionist vibes.

Sunday October 4

Roxane Gay at Afterwords Literary Festival

IDEAS. Part of the online

Mary Lynk of CBC Radio’s. Part of the online Afterwords Literary Festival , you can nab tix via Eventbrite for the live chat, held via Zoom.

Monday October 5

Alexander Keith's 225th birthday livestream

Wednesday October 7

À tire-d'aile Studio 21's latest art show sees gallery stalwart Jean-François Provost exploring the beauty of transformation as he delivers a set of colourful canvases. A departure from his previous, more monochrome work, the new paintings add a vibrant layer to the artist's continued study of formalist subject matter. Get lost in planes of baby blue and beige.

If anything can be a play, as Halifax indie theatre continues to prove , why not a walking tour? Here, two of the city's most noteworthy indie playmakers (Annie Valentina and Isa Grant) do their thing—this time, sending you out to explore the harbour city you think you know with text message missives. Part of the Halifax Fringe Festival, it takes under two hours to complete.Yes, your chance to sit in The Carleton for this drunk read-through of the GOAT of teen movies might have passed (it's no surprise the event sold out lightning-fast!)—but all hope is not lost: Montreal's Talking Dog Productions will also be livestreaming its Halifax event. So Fetch!Held in North Preston at the community cenotaph (next to St. Thomas Baptist Church), this rally aims to discuss Premier McNeil's recent apology to the African Nova Scotian community and RCMP funding, among other issues.A livestream conversation with one of the most luminous living authors andNo, you can't get absolutely shitfaced at The Lower Deck to celebrate Sir Alexander this year, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on every Ontario transplant's favourite Halifax party: A livestream of the suds-founder's fete will be held via Facebook, where you can watch performances by Matt Mays and Lower Deck mainstay Signal Hill.