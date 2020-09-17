What's happening in Halifax from September 17-23

click to enlarge
The Forbidden Reel
One of the films we're most excited to see at this year's FIN Festival? The Forbidden Reel, a documentary sharing the secret film history of Afghanistan that should be seen as that nation's answer to French New Wave. Watch it Monday night.
Thursday September 17
Dispatch
Part play, part riddle-solving text message game, this Fringe Festival offering promises to "send you on a code-cracking trek through a cityscape you thought you knew." Get started here
halifaxfringe.ca, Sep 11-27, 10am-4pm daily, $5/PWYC
Jah'Mila w/Owen O'Sound Lee
Halifax's reigning reggae queen
takes to The Carleton stage for an already sold-out Prismatic Festival set. Hopefuls can hop on the waitlist here
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 7-10pm, sold out
Friday September 18
Drag After Dark
The Haus of Rivers queens continue their string of must-see shows
at The Carleton. This time around, top-secret surprise guests are rounding out the bill.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 10pm, $10, thecarleton.ca for tickets
Salt Yard Sessions
The open-air showcase of local talent continues on the Halifax Waterfront. While this week's lineup was still TBA as of press time, past guests have included Jody Upshaw
and Zamani
Salt Yard, 1521 Lower Water Street, 4:30-6:30pm, free
Saturday September 19
Mosaic Festival 2020
Halifax's celebration of multiculturalism and diversity is taking the party online, with livestream performances by the likes of soul superstar Reeny Smith and rapper Shanii22
, whose J Cole and Drake-influenced sound is absolutely addictive.
Youtube Live and Facebook Live, 4-8pm, free
Unearth album release show
"In a difficult year, New Hermitage throws down a set of songs that need to be experienced, rather than listened to: It’s a soundtrack for fumbling through the dark; a soundtrack for finding slivers of light," writes Coast music critic Sam Gillett in his recent review
of the experimental classical quartet's new LP, Unearth
. Celebrate the set of songs at this release show.
St. George's Round Church, 2222 Brunswick Street, 7:30pm,
$15/PWYC, newhermitageinfo@gmail.com to RSVP
The Butterfly Effect
"Featuring familiar faces, dazzling locations, and technological twists, The Butterfly Effect
is a humorous, dark, and compelling look at how the seemingly menial choices we make every day can have inconceivable consequences," offers the Halifax Fringe Festival
of this series of plays performed via Instagram Live.
Instagram Live, PWYC
Sunday September 20
Watch a movie from FINpedia
Hundreds of movies of every stripe—from local shorts to international blockbusters—makes thte annual movie lovers' mecca that is FIN so damn fun. This year, the fest is online, meaning you can stream all its titles on demand (save the time-sensitive gala screenings). Get started with Bone Cage
, Taylor Olson's film reproduction of Catherine Banks's award-winning play of the same name.
FIN Festival, Sept 17-24, finfestival.ca
Submitted
Reeny Smith is poised to steal the show at Mosaic Festival, streaming live Saturday night.
Monday September 21
The Forbidden Reel gala presentation
FIN Atlantic International Film Festival is kicking it online this year, bringing its signature gala presentations along with it. This gala is your 24-hour window to catch The Forbidden Reel, one of the movies we're most excited about at this year's fest. It tells the story of Afghanistan's boldest filmmakers, the movement they pioneered—and the movies that almost didn't survive.
finfestival.ca, 7pm (rental available for 24-hour window), $15/$30
Tuesday September 22
Gottijam gathering
The dependable Tuesday night gathering, which spawned many a local band's first performance at Menz & Mollyz in a pre-COVID-19 world, is back, in a different way: Gathering at a distance on the Halifax Common if the weather is nice via Zoom when it's not, this community proves its endurance and commitment to noise. Follow along on Facebook
for weekly weather updates/Zoom links.
Halifax Common or Zoom, Tuesdays, 9pm, follow on Facebook for details
Wednesday September 23
Listen to a Fringe show on Bandcamp
Have you heard? No hurricane or global pandemic can stop the force that is the Halifax Fringe Festival. While there's lots of live performance to take in as part of this year's event, there's also a bank of recordings of one-person shows from fests past. Check 'em all out here
.
To Sept 30, halifaxfringe.ca