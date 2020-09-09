What's happening in Halifax from September 10-16

Be Heard: Black and Indigenous Voices (The Scholar Strike for Black and Indigenous Lives)

Halifax's reigning improv royalty returns with a round of "yes, and" inspired by the synopses of Fringe plays from past years.

East Coast Kite Festival

A Tale on Two Wheels A family-focused outdoor theatre experience that tells the whimsical tale of "the adventure of two slightly lost postal workers, a giant monarch butterfly, and their mountain of packages." Held in a host of green spaces around town for free as part of the Halifax Fringe Festival.

Because god knows we need some wholesome soul-soothing these days, why not make like the event tagline of this fest and fly as high as you can? Bring your kite, your mask and your sense of adventure!