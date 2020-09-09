What's happening in Halifax from September 10-16

Welcome to The Coast's weekly roundup of can't-miss Halifax events, happening both online and IRL. Looking for more things to do? Check out our complete event listings calendar here.
This weekend, as part of the Halifax Fringe Festival, A Tale on Two Wheels will bring whimsy and live performance to a handful of HRM green spaces.
Thursday September 1o
Be Heard: Black and Indigenous Voices (The Scholar Strike for Black and Indigenous Lives)
An open-mic-style rally aiming to elevate the voices of BIPOC community members through speaking or performance. Part of the North America-wide Scholar Strike
, this event is held rain or shine on Dal's Studley Quad (next to Wickwire Field). Can't make it? Tune into the event's Facebook Live feed instead.
Dalhousie University, Studley Quad, 10am-1pm, additional livestream via Facebook
Listen to a Fringe show on Bandcamp
Have you heard? No hurricane or global pandemic can stop the force that is the Halifax Fringe Festival. While there's lots of live performance to take in as part of this year's event, there's also a bank of recordings of one-person shows from fests past. Check 'em all out here
. To Sept 30, halifaxfringe.ca
Friday September 11
Definition of Man
This Fringe Fest play, held via Zoom
, is described by the fest as follows: "A sexier, more violent Waiting for Godot
, Definition of Man
is a physicalized postmodern de-creation myth. Drawing from Kenneth Burke’s essay of the same name, the show investigates the human drive to communicate and the inevitable breakdown that results from the inherent incompleteness of language. The one-act synthesizes personal narratives, academic texts, and acrobatic counterbalancing to explore issues of identity, race, gender performance, and communicative breakdown."
Zoom, 7pm, $15, watch link and tickets via tickethalifax.com
Dispatch
A Fringe experience described by the fest
as "a series of enigmatic texts sends you on a code-cracking trek through a cityscape you thought you knew" will have you and your bubble exploring the streets of Halifax as if for the first time.
Sep 11-27, $5/PWYC, tickets and details via tickethalifax.com
Salt Yard Sessions
Live music and DJs spinning hot hits on the Halifax waterfront make for peak Friday night vibes. While this week's performers are still TBA, past names have included Keonté Beals
and DJ IV
.
Salt Yard, 1521 Lower Water Street, 4:30-6:30pm, free
Classified
Enfield's own gives a summer send-off with this physically distant Shore Club show.
Shore Club, 250 Shore Club Road, Hubbards, 9:30-11:30pm, ticket for tables $420-$800, eventbrite.com for tickets and details
Factory Girls' sweet spin on folk music has us hooked. See the duo live at Gus' Pub on Saturday.
Saturday September 12
A Tale on Two Wheels
A family-focused outdoor theatre experience that tells the whimsical tale of "the adventure of two slightly lost postal workers, a giant monarch butterfly, and their mountain of packages." Held in a host of green spaces around town for free as part of the Halifax Fringe Festival.
Conrose Park, 6510 Jubilee Road, 11-11:30am; Fort Needham Memorial Park, 3340 Union Street, 2-2:30pm; free
East Coast Kite Festival
Because god knows we need some wholesome soul-soothing these days, why not make like the event tagline of this fest and fly as high as you can? Bring your kite, your mask and your sense of adventure!
Halifax Citadel Historic Site, 5425 Sackville Street, Sep 12-13, 10am-7pm, free
Savour The Sea From A Distance
If a hurricane couldn't stop the Halifax Fringe, why would a pandemic? Here, as part of the 30th indie theatre fest, magician Vincenzo Ravina delivers an interactive, virtual show via Zoom that'll knock your socks off.
Sept 12, 7pm; Sept 13, 3pm, tickethalifax.com
for details, PWYC
Hello City & 30 Years of Fringe Shows
Halifax's reigning improv royalty returns with a round of "yes, and" inspired by the synopses of Fringe plays from past years.
Cambridge Battery, Point Pleasant Park, 5530 Point Pleasant Drive, 6pm (rain date Sept 13), PWYC-$30, tickethalifax.com for tickets and details
Factory Girls
A duo that mixes First Aid Kit dreaminess with a streak of Appalachian folk makes its debut at Gus' Pub
.
Gus' Pub, 2605 Agricola Street, 7-10pm, $30-$60, factorygirlsduo@gmail.com for tickets
Dave Gunning
The fresh, folky sounds of Dave Gunning arrive at Alderney Landing thanks to the space's new partnership with New Scotland Brewing.
Alderney Landing Theatre, 2 Ochterloney Street, 8pm, $40.25/$46, tickets and details here
DJ Dandi
Menz & Mollyz—the city's premiere gay bar and an early victim of COVI-19—has risen from the ashes and recently re-opened. Celebrate by shaking your groove thang (with your bubble and a mask!) on its disco-y dance floor once more as DJ Dandi helms the ones and twos.
Menz 7 Mollyz, 2182 Gottingen Street, 9pm-1am
Definition of Man, a play performed via Zoom, promises to be a sexier take on the classic story of Waiting for Godot. See it Friday.
Sunday September 13
East Coast Kite Festival
Because god knows we need some wholesome soul-soothing these days, why not make like the event tagline of this fest and fly as high as you can? Bring your kite, your mask and your sense of adventure!
Halifax Citadel Historic Site, 5425 Sackville Street, Sep 12-13, 10am-7pm, free
A Tale on Two Wheels
A family-focused outdoor theatre experience that tells the whimsical tale of "the adventure of two slightly lost postal workers, a giant monarch butterfly, and their mountain of packages." Held in a host of green spaces around town for free as part of the Halifax Fringe Festival.
Dartmouth Commons, Leighton Dillman Park, 4 Windmill Road, 11-11:30am & 2-2:30pm
Savour The Sea From A Distance
If a hurricane couldn't stop the Halifax Fringe, why would a pandemic? Here, as part of the 30th indie theatre fest, magician Vincenzo Ravina delivers an interactive, virtual show via Zoom that'll knock your socks off.
Sept 12, 7pm; Sept 13, 3pm, tickethalifax.com
for details, PWYC
Surfing Association of Nova Scotia's annual longboard contest
Do your best Blue Crush
impression out on the waves or chill shoreside as a spectator at this weather-dependent event.
Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park, NS-207, East Lawrencetown, 8am-5pm, details and weather updates via Facebook
Tuesday September 15
Gottijam gathering
The dependable Tuesday night gathering, which spawned many a local band's first performance at Menz & Mollyz in a pre-COVID-19 world, is back, in a different way: Gathering at a distance on the Halifax Common if the weather is nice or meeting via Zoom when it's not, this community proves its endurance and commitment to noise. Follow along on Facebook
for weekly weather updates/Zoom links.
Halifax Common or Zoom, Tuesdays, 9pm, follow on Facebook for details
Wednesday September 16
