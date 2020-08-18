What's happening in Halifax from August 17-23

click to enlarge Submitted

The Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal reminds you of the art and magic of movement this weekend.

Tuesday August 18

Oasis Comedy Tuesday

Carbon Arc (virtually) screens Creem: America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine While the indie movie house has yet to re-open its doors, you can keep in quirky, quality films thanks to its virtual screening selections (which also help support the space as COVID-19 continues). This week, watch the movie about the '70s rock rag Creem Magazine—and, as Carbon Arc puts it, its "wild and disruptive newsroom; a dysfunctional band of unruly outsiders who weren’t all that different from the artists they covered."

Screens until August 27, $10, carbonarc.ca While the indie movie house has yet to re-open its doors, you can keep in quirky, quality films thanks to its virtual screening selections (which also help support the space as COVID-19 continues). This week, watch the movie about the '70s rock rage—and, as Carbon Arc puts it, its "wild and disruptive newsroom; a dysfunctional band of unruly outsiders who weren’t all that different from the artists they covered."

Wednesday August 19

Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal presents: Dance on film—Carmen

King's Theatre, 209 St George Street, Annapolis Royal, 7:30pm, $11

Thursday August 20

Jessie Patrick w/Jester J. Brown Cool tunes at The Carleton.

The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11pm, free

Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal presents: Market Dances The Annapolis Valley's biggest dance event carries on its celebratory tune as eight local artists perform a selection of solos and duets at Annapolis Royal's Market Square.

Market Square, 285 St George Street, Annapolis Royal, 8pm, free/PWYC

Friday August 21

Shipwright Sessions: Mi'kmaq Stories: Past and Present by Shalan Joudry, Catherine Martin & Trevor Gould

Since Ship's Company Theatre has had to shelve its 2020 season it's launching a series of live-streams instead—celebrating plays at all points in the creation process. Here, you'll get a preview of a work of a group project helmed by writer Shalan Joudry that, as Ship's puts it, "weaves stories from the past with glimpses into current realities and dreams for the future." Facebook Live, ShipsCompanyTheatre, 8pm

Fungus single release show w/Holy Crow The four-piece Fungus drops its first single in over a year—the blues-streaked, Kurt Vile-feeling "Time"—with a live stream show. Follow along on either Instagram and Facebook.

Facebook Live and Instagram Live, 6-8pm

Follow Paul Brushett The singer-songwriter serenades with a free showcase.

The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11pm, free from: Florine 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Drag After Dark Get ready for a night of killer lip synching, laughs and lewks as the drag queens of Haus of Rivers host another Carleton showcase. This time, special guests Get ready for a night of killer lip synching, laughs and lewks as the drag queens of Haus of Rivers host another Carleton showcase. This time, special guests The New Pants Project and STAGES Theatre Fest combine forces to deliver this interactive, immersive, multimedia, mail-out performance art piece. As NPP puts it, "we have asked our friend Florine Stettheimer to join us in prescribing her own works of poetry to all of you. Whatever your ailment may be, Florine will respond with an in-kind poem." Get your own—or watch poem-receivers talk about their verses—at fromflorine.wixsite.com

The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 10pm-midnight, $10

The Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal presents: Strike Tone live preview The Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal wraps up its 2020 event with a bang: A live preview of Vanessa Goodman's new work, Strike Tone, which makes its world premiere at the fest. FODAR describes the piece as "an artful and reflective piece [that] examines how body and sound can thrive and dissolve in space and time."

King's Theatre, 209 St George Street, Annapolis Royal, 8pm, $20

The Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal wraps up its 2020 event with a bang: A live preview of Vanessa Goodman's new work,, which makes its world premiere at the fest. FODAR describes the piece as "an artful and reflective piece [that] examines how body and sound can thrive and dissolve in space and time." Smyth Ryan and Farrah Moanz will be on hand to make it extra spicy. Saturday August 22 Anarchist Book Fair

5381 Spring Garden Road, 10am-6pm

The Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal presents: Strike Tone Livestream The Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal wraps up its 2020 event with a bang: A world premiere livestream of Vanessa Goodman's new work, Strike Tone. FODAR describes the piece as "an artful and reflective piece [that] examines how body and sound can thrive and dissolve in space and time," adding that "The work examines how body and sound can thrive and dissolve in space and time to create a captivating sonic and physical landscape."

fodar.ca for watch links, 8pm, free The Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal wraps up its 2020 event with a bang: A world premiere livestream of Vanessa Goodman's new work,. FODAR describes the piece as "an artful and reflective piece [that] examines how body and sound can thrive and dissolve in space and time," adding that "The work examines how body and sound can thrive and dissolve in space and time to create a captivating sonic and physical landscape." Tyler Key Cool tunes on The Carleton patio.

The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 4-7pm

Tevon Tynes Trio A Carleton favourite returns to the stage.

The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11pm A Carleton favourite returns to the stage. Cool tunes on The Carleton patio. "Come out whether you’re a seasoned anarchist, excited to learn about anarchism, a curious skeptic, a lover of books, or if you are simply becoming disillusioned with capitalism and the government," write event organizers on the book fair's webpage . Don't forget your mask and to keep social distance! Since Ship's Company Theatre has had to shelve its 2020 season it's launching a series of live-streams instead—celebrating plays at all points in the creation process. Here, you'll get a preview of a work of a group project helmed by writer Shalan Joudry that, as Ship's puts it, "weaves stories from the past with glimpses into current realities and dreams for the future."

Sunday August 23 Matt Andersen & The Big Bottle of Joy The bastion of blues himself hits up Halifax's Sonic Temple studio for a full-band performance that you can watch via Facebook Live. Facebook Live, 7pm, $20/$25

The bastion of blues himself hits up Halifax's Sonic Temple studio for a full-band performance that you can watch via Facebook Live.

It's time you took yourself down to Spring Garden Road's own open-mic laugh factory."Carlos Saura’s filmwas an international box office hit in 1983 and the second in his celebrated Flamenco trilogy. One of Spanish cinema's great auteurs, Saura considers Luis Buñuel a mentor and has influenced directors who include Pedro Almodóvar," says the Annapolis Valley's marquee celebration of movement. Screening at King's Theatre in Annapolis Royal as part of the weekend long fest.