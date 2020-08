Matt Mays announces surprise set of Shore Club shows

click to enlarge Devin McLean

Matt Mays is coming to save your summer—once his 14-day quarantine from Ontario is over.

e all know by now it's not summer if Matt Mays hasn't played his standard three-night, end-of-August set at the iconic Shore Club —so you surely wouldn't be the only one if you assumed that this year's shindig with the prince of the City of Lakes was cancelled.But in a surprise move, Mays announced in a press release sent out this afternoon that the show will be going ahead, after all—albeit under different circumstances that usual. "Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity at the venue is reduced and no individual tickets will be sold for these shows. Instead, a very limited number of tables for each of the three nights at The Shore Club go on sale tomorrow,. Seating is assigned and tables for six and 10 guests will be available, ranging from(including tax and fees)," reads the press release from Sonic Concerts (an arm of Mays' label, Sonic Records).With the minimum cost of $492 for a table of six, this means that this year's Shore Club show costs twice as much per head compared to last year's gig , where the cost was $40 a ticket (the venue will also be operating at half capacity).If you're already warming up your credit card and texting the squad to confirm your roster of table-mates, you may as well load the Sonic Concert website before it crashes from frantic fans desperate for a dose of live music (this is, after all, a show that usually sells out months in advance).If you're still feeling skittish of crowds—or if $492 is your grocery bill for the month— take a minute to revel in the magic of a Mays set here before getting ready to live-stream the shows happening at 9:30pm from August 27 to 28 (with the August 29 gig being in-person only).