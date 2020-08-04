SaltBox
The Scene

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Updated often What's happening in Halifax from August 4-9

All the things to see and stream in the city this week.

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 6:02 PM

Halifax's reggae royalty Jah'Mila keeps the beat with a virtual Jazz Fest show this weekend.
Tuesday August 4

Carbon Arc virtually screens Wonders In The Suburbs

Nope, it's not time yet to return to the city's last indie cinema—but you can still support the space by renting your next flick through its site.  The Arc describes this 2019 dramedy as follows: 
"As the new mayor of Montfermeil, Emmanuelle Joly has great expectations. However, two of her staffers, Joëlle and Kamel have just culminated their long separation with a finalized divorce. As the mayor starts implementing her quirky campaign promises—naps for all, rooftop farms, sexual assistance in the home, harmonization of breathing—political rivals start sabotaging her enthusiastic plans."
Rent from Aug 1-13, $8, carbonarc.ca

Maritime Conservatory Outdoor Concert

Live, classical music enjoyed from a social distance outside the Maritime Conservatory: What more could your soul seek?
Maritime Conservatory of Performing Arts, 6199 Chebucto Road, 7pm, free

Wednesday August 5

Christina Martin

Fresh off the release of a new, live version of her award-winning 2018 record Impossible To Hold, Martin keeps reminding us of the magic living in live music.  Get enchanted as she performs via Facebook Live at 4pm.
Facebook Live @ChristinaMartinMusic, 4pm

Parlour Tricks: The Musical... It's About Time!

Musical Director Lisa St. Clair, Jamie Bradley (playwright/lyricist) and Scott Owen (composer/lyricist) discuss their new musical farce set in mid-19th century Halifax. Part of the socially distant STAGES Theatre Festival.
Details at easternfronttheatre.com, 7:30pm

Thursday August 6

Dusty Keleher

A crowd favourite returns to The Carleton for tunes and tales.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 6-9pm, free

Electro Jacques Therapy w/Krasnogorsk

A Halifax Jazz Fest showcase that's as adventurous as it is awesome.
Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival, 7pm

Friday August 7

Kristen Martell

The singer-songwriter who's work is the aural answer to liquid sunshine hits The Carleton for an IRL set of tunes at 6pm. Get ready to bliss out—and check out our review of Martell's debut EP here.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 6-9pm, free

Andre Fenton & Samantha Wilson

Novelist and poet Andre Fenton imagines the sorts of worlds the rest of us wish we could dream up—and then fills them with protagonists so realistic, they feel like friends. Here, his ripe-on-the-vine words are combined with music from jazz guitarist Samantha Wilson for a must-witness experience from outer space.
Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival, 7pm

Shipwright Sessions: Mind The Light by Gabrielle Papillon

The Halifax art-pop queen takes part in Ship Company Theatre's series of livestreams, giving audiences a look into her play about a young woman lighthouse keeper who "fights for her right to carry on minding the light and to keep her home."
Facebook Live ShipsCompanyTheatre, 8pm

Saturday August 8

Hello City By The Sea

Here it is, a bright light to fix onto your horizon: The improv crew that's made its hilarious mark on the Halifax comedy scene has partnered with Shakespeare By The Sea to use the theatre troupe's socially distant space. Get thee to Ticket Halifax's website for details and to secure that you laugh, at last.
Cambridge Battery, Point Pleasant Park, 5530 Point Pleasant Drive, 7pm, $10-$20

Celtic Rant

The trad trio plays a livestream show from outside The Buffalo Club as part of Eastern Passage-Cow Bay's summer carnival.
Facebook Live @SeasideFMRadio, 8-10pm, free

Jah'Mila

The queen of Halifax reggae has the sort of voice you'll never forget and the sort of lyrics that break open your brain. See her in action as part of the Halifax Jazz Festival.
Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival, 7pm

Jerry Granelli

A strong contender for father of the Halifax jazz scene, Granelli's drumming changes lives. Get transformed in real time as you watch his livestream, part of the Halifax Jazz Festival.
Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival, 7:30pm

Gus' 98th Hatch Day

The best Haligonian of all celebrates 98 turns 'round the sun with a sweet celebration at the Museum of Natural History.
Museum of Natural History, 1747 Summer Street

Comments

Add a comment

