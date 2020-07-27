What's happening in Halifax from July 27-Aug 2

-
Halifax's Kwento brings her brand of neo-soul-laced R&B to an online edition of Sappyfest this weekend.
Monday July 27
Eyelevel's Solidarity Bookclub
The artist-run centre's biweekly book club—held via Zoom—has three steps: Email the centre to take part (director@eyelevel.art), get a copy of the current book (the group aims to elevate works by 2SLGBTQ+ and BIPOC writers) and read up! July 27, 6-9pm, Zoom meeting ID 897 3435 8003, email director@eyelevel.art for more
Tuesday July 28
Wednesday July 29
Makayla Lynn
The Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award-winning
country star-on-the-rise returns for her annual summer show at White Point Beach. 8pm, White Point Beach Resort, 75 White Point Beach Resort Rd, Hunts Point
Halifax Busker Festival
The fire-eaters, Elvis impersonators, strong people and acrobats would never let COVID-19 get in the way of a good time, so this year's Busker fest is high-tailing it to the internet, where you can stream live shows to your heart's content. July 29-Aug 3, buskers.ca
Old Words/New Stakes
Members of the creative team for A Timed Speed Read of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire Trial Transcript with Additional Notes
will talk about the challenges of approaching a 100-year-old verbatim text, of trying to make each night's show faster than the one before and the organizational feat of preparing for the performance. Part of the socially distant STAGES Theatre Festival. 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com
Sappyfest Near and Far
Sackville's biggest weekend of the year has, of course, had to hit pause because of COVID-19—but that doesn't mean you can't get your annual, indie-music-fuelled homecoming: Instead, you'll be able to partake in some swamp magic of your own as you tune into radio broadcasts and online live streams from the likes of Lido Pimienta, Jennah Barry and Kwento
. Keep up with details as they emerge either on the Sappy site
or Facebook.
Jul 29-Aug 1, sappyfest.com
Thursday July 30
Jazz Labs: Live and Fixed Electronics w/Amy Brandon
11am, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival
Tea and Conversation: A Fishbowl Discussion
A livestream roundtable about racism and theatre in Halifax, where BIPOC voices are at the centre. Part of the socially distant STAGES Theatre Festival. 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com
Shipwright Sessions: Mabel and Alexander Graham Bell by Trina Davies
Since Ship's Company Theatre has had to shelve its 2020 season, it's decided to launch a series of live-streams instead, celebrating plays at all points in the creation process. Here, award-winning playwright Trina Davies shares from her story about Mabel and Alexander Graham Bell. 8pm, Facebook Live ShipsCompanyTheatre
Adam Baldwin's birthday show
The Americana balladeer teams up with Tyler Key to deliver an acoustic set that's free and all-ages from the Halifax Waterfront. Stop by for some fresh-air-fuelled tunes. Stubborn Goat Beergarden, 1549 Lower Water Street, Summit Plaza, 7pm, free
Campfire Songwriter's Circle feat. Rudy Pacé, Connor Booth, C’lette Devo, Dylan Devoe, Alexander B. MacNeil
The Carleton keeps you in singer-songwriter vibes as this cool crew of hot talent share tunes.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8pm, $6
Friday July 31
Roxy Mercier and Jacob Strang
Two top-notch performers (of Roxy & The Underground Soul Sound and The High Class Hussies, respectively) combine forces to deliver this sonic tonic.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11pm, free
Saturday August 1
Sam Roberts Band w/Shad, Haviah Mighty, LeFLOFRANCO, Nambi, Bboyizm at Ottawa Bluesfest
A livestream stuffed to the rafters with big-name Canadian talent lets you feel like you're at the Ontario live music celebration. 7pm, nac-cna.ca
Tevon Tynes Trio
Hot tunes at The Carleton.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11pm, free