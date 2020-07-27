SaltBox
The Scene

Monday, July 27, 2020

What's happening in Halifax from July 27-Aug 2

There's no Natal Day celebrations this year, but there are lots of Sure Things to seek out offline and stream at home.

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020

Halifax's Kwento brings her brand of neo-soul-laced R&B to an online edition of Sappyfest this weekend. - KRISTA COMEAU PHOTO
  • Krista Comeau photo
  • Halifax's Kwento brings her brand of neo-soul-laced R&B to an online edition of Sappyfest this weekend.

Monday July 27

Eyelevel's Solidarity Bookclub

The artist-run centre's biweekly book club—held via Zoom—has three steps: Email the centre to take part (director@eyelevel.art), get a copy of the current book (the group aims to elevate works by 2SLGBTQ+ and BIPOC writers) and read up! July 27, 6-9pm, Zoom meeting ID 897 3435 8003, email director@eyelevel.art for more

Tuesday July 28

Halifax Jazz Festival Interview w/Heather Bambrick

 A chat with the vocalist via Facebook Live. July 28, 11am, Facebook Live, Halifax Jazz Festival

Wednesday July 29

Makayla Lynn

The Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award-winning country star-on-the-rise returns for her annual summer show at White Point Beach. 8pm, White Point Beach Resort, 75 White Point Beach Resort Rd, Hunts Point

Halifax Busker Festival

The fire-eaters, Elvis impersonators, strong people and acrobats would never let COVID-19 get in the way of a good time, so this year's Busker fest is high-tailing it to the internet, where you can stream live shows to your heart's content. July 29-Aug 3, buskers.ca

Old Words/New Stakes

Members of the creative team for A Timed Speed Read of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire Trial Transcript with Additional Notes will talk about the challenges of approaching a 100-year-old verbatim text, of trying to make each night's show faster than the one before and the organizational feat of preparing for the performance. Part of the socially distant STAGES Theatre Festival.  7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Sappyfest Near and Far

Sackville's biggest weekend of the year has, of course, had to hit pause because of COVID-19—but that doesn't mean you can't get your annual, indie-music-fuelled homecoming: Instead, you'll be able to partake in some swamp magic of your own as you tune into radio broadcasts and online live streams from the likes of Lido Pimienta, Jennah Barry and Kwento. Keep up with details as they emerge either on the Sappy site or Facebook.
Jul 29-Aug 1, sappyfest.com

Thursday July 30

Jazz Labs: Live and Fixed Electronics w/Amy Brandon

11am, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival

Tea and Conversation: A Fishbowl Discussion

 A livestream roundtable about racism and theatre in Halifax, where BIPOC voices are at the centre. Part of the socially distant STAGES Theatre Festival. 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Shipwright Sessions: Mabel and Alexander Graham Bell by Trina Davies

Since Ship's Company Theatre has had to shelve its 2020 season, it's decided to launch a series of live-streams instead, celebrating plays at all points in the creation process. Here, award-winning playwright Trina Davies shares from her story about Mabel and Alexander Graham Bell. 8pm, Facebook Live ShipsCompanyTheatre

Adam Baldwin's birthday show

The Americana balladeer teams up with Tyler Key to deliver an acoustic set that's free and all-ages from the Halifax Waterfront. Stop by for some fresh-air-fuelled tunes. Stubborn Goat Beergarden, 1549 Lower Water Street, Summit Plaza, 7pm, free

Campfire Songwriter's Circle feat. Rudy Pacé, Connor Booth, C’lette Devo, Dylan Devoe, Alexander B. MacNeil

The Carleton keeps you in singer-songwriter vibes as this cool crew of hot talent share tunes.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8pm, $6

Friday July 31

Roxy Mercier and Jacob Strang

Two top-notch performers (of Roxy & The Underground Soul Sound and The High Class Hussies, respectively) combine forces to deliver this sonic tonic.
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11pm, free

Saturday August 1

Sam Roberts Band w/Shad, Haviah Mighty, LeFLOFRANCO, Nambi, Bboyizm at Ottawa Bluesfest

A livestream stuffed to the rafters with big-name Canadian talent lets you feel like you're at the Ontario live music celebration. 7pm, nac-cna.ca

Tevon Tynes Trio

Hot tunes at The Carleton. 
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, 8-11pm, free

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

