Thanks for the memoriez, Menz & Mollyz

Haus of Jeckyll is a trio of drag queens that regularly performed at Menz. "This was a second home and safe haven for not only us, but a lot of people in our community. Sending so much love and light to our amazing queer community in Halifax," wrote the performers in a Facebook post commemorating the bar.

Andrew Morrissey as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, performed at Menz in July 2019.

"Gathering to watch RuPaul's Drag Race together. That always felt so intimate and special. We'd head into the karaoke room afterward for songs and dance."





Watching RuPaul's Drag Race on the big screen together was the sort of familial vibe on offer at Menz.

A live shot of Toronto three-piece Absolutely Free, which played Menz as part of Obey Convention (now called EVERYSEEKER Festival).

Good Dear Good played at Menz as part of Pride 2019.

"I will never forget the energy that I felt in that room when I went to see my first drag show. A few dozen people created such an accepting and welcoming atmosphere that made me want to embrace my community even more."