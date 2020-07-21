What's happening in Halifax from July 20-26

click to enlarge
The folk duo Mama's Broke have a fan in string-picking pioneer Kaia Kater. See 'em perform on a beach in Canning this Saturday.
Tuesday July 21
Health & Wellness Panel Series: Safer Sex for AFAB folx (Assigned Female At Birth)
Are you curious about incorporating safer sex into your sex life with other AFAB folx? Do you have questions about the risks, the perks, the gear? Join Halifax Pride online as the fest talks safer sex. Moderated by Kaitrin Doll with panelists include Rachele Mannett, Francesca Ekwuysai, and Abbey Ferguson.
10-11am, halifaxpride.com
Jazz Fest Interview w/Lina Allemano
A chat with the trumpeter via Facebook Live.
11am, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival
Noon-Hour Panel Series: Making a Case for LGBT Senior History
"We are pleased to offer a panel on 'Making a Case for LGBT Seniors History', based on the Nova Scotia Department of Seniors-funded two-year project," says Halifax Pride. "We will review the purpose of the archive, the origins of the project and offer an overview on some of the content in the archive to date, as well as information on our formal launch of the searchable materials in recognition of LGBT History Month in October 2020."
noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com
EXTRA-murals: Beginner Hip Hop Dance Class
Join Carolin Mateus from House of Eights Dance Studio for a high-energy, outdoor beginner hip hop dance class as part of Halifax Pride.
Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel, 7-8pm
Wednesday July 22
Morning Meditation
9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com
Health & Wellness Panel Series: Undetectable = Untransmittable: Celebrating POZitive Societal Attitudes
Explore the range and depth surrounding HIV, the Blood Ban and keeping POZitive attitudes. Moderated by Garry Dart with panelists Dr. OmiSoore Dryden, Steven MacLeod and Kirk Furlotte. Part of Halifax Pride.
10-11am, halifaxpride.com
Trans & Non-binary Hangout: Turf Destroyers
This is a closed space for the Trans and Non-Binary community on the Garrison Grounds. Come to hang out, play some lawn games, and be with like-minded folk.
7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
Thursday July 23
Health & Wellness Panel Series: Trans & Gender Diverse Health Issues in Healthcare
Coming out and aligning your life with your gender identity can be challenging. At this Halifax Pride panel, you'll learn ways and means to better navigate the healthcare system to ensure you are getting the support you need. Moderated by Kaitrin Doll with panelists Rae O’Neil, Adrian Edgar, and Tye Silver. 10-11am, halifaxpride.com
Jazz Labs: African Drumming w/Dr. Henry Bishop
An iconic part of the Halifax Jazz Festival moves online due to COVID-19.
11am, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival
Noon-Hour Panel Series: Global Queer and Trans Rights in a COVID-19 World
People from 2SLGBTQ+ communities around the world are facing increased challenges today, including attacks on human rights and freedoms. This Halifax Pride panel brings together four leading activists from different parts of the world to discuss their common cause. noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com
QTBIPOC Hangout
This Halifax Pride event is a closed space hangout on the Garrison Grounds for individuals who self-identify as QTBIPOC.
7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
Paul St-Amand
The trumpeter brings his soul-strained quartet to The Carleton.
8-11pm, The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, $10
Night Time Meditation
Led by Lynn Fraser. 10-10:30pm, halifaxpride.com
Friday, July 24
Health & Wellness Panel Series: Sex and Intimacy in a Virtual World
Technology is pushing human sexuality into uncharted territory. How do apps, porn, and zoom affect our sex and intimacy? Moderator by Frank Heimpel with panelists Aaliyah Paris, Teo Ferguson and Bryde MacLean.
10-11am, halifaxpride.com
Noon-Hour Panel Series: Rural Pride in Nova Scotia
Pride organizing comes with numerous struggles; reflecting the diverse needs of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, being both celebratory and political, having limited financial support and an operational model that relies on volunteer labour, the task of organizing Prides is full of challenges. Hear from a number of Nova Scotian Pride organizers as they discuss their struggles and successes managing rural Prides. noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com
Elder Hangout
Lawn games, nibbles, DJs and dancing await at this elder focused event that's open to all ages. 7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
Stay the Blazes Homo Online Variety Show
"No need to go out for entertainment when you can Stay the Blazes Homo," show organizers say. Tune in to this virtual show of drag, singing, comedy and more from some of the best local 2SLGBTQ+ artists. 8pm, halifaxpride.com
Dali Van Gogh w/Magnetic North
The rock-so-hard-it's-concrete sound of Dali Van Gogh is so beloved that the band's fans have already sold out this gig at The Carleton.
9pm-midnight, The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street
Saturday, July 25
The Canning Kitchen Party
A summery festival held at Kingsport Beach, featuring the banjo-fuelled badassery of Mama's Broke and the jazzy guitar of Sam Wilson.
Kingsport Beach, Canning, 1pm, $10/PWYC
Powwow Fusion Aerobics
A mix of high intensity powwow dance steps and bodyweight strengths moves all done at Halifax Pride’s Social Site. Led by Mi'kmaq fitness leader Jesse Benjamin. 11am-noon, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
Halifax Pride Social Site - Games Day
Pride will have a variety of lawn games and over-sized board games on hand for folks to enjoy during our afternoon hangout. And of course they will be thoroughly cleaned after each use. Wear your mask!
noon-4pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
Youth Hangout
A chill, socially distant evening with Halifax Pride and The Youth Project aimed at those 19 and under.
7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
The Grind DJ House Party
The Garrison Grounds won’t be coming alive with a massive dance party this year, but your house can! Join in on this live virtual dance party featuring local DJs and performers.
8-11pm, halifaxpride.com
Hantsport Music Festival
The town of Hantsport wants to help you shake a leg with a one-day, outdoor music fest featuring the band Blue Jester as a headliner.
Details at hhmf.ca
A Night at The Carleton: A Drag Cabaret
From Whitney to Britney, the Haus of Rivers drag queens know how to bring the hits. Here, they play a sold-out show at The Carleton.
10pm, The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, $10