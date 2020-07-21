What's happening in Halifax from July 20-26

click to enlarge mamasbroke.com

The folk duo Mama's Broke have a fan in string-picking pioneer Kaia Kater. See 'em perform on a beach in Canning this Saturday.

Tuesday July 21 Health & Wellness Panel Series: Safer Sex for AFAB folx (Assigned Female At Birth) Are you curious about incorporating safer sex into your sex life with other AFAB folx? Do you have questions about the risks, the perks, the gear? Join Halifax Pride online as the fest talks safer sex. Moderated by Kaitrin Doll with panelists include Rachele Mannett, Francesca Ekwuysai, and Abbey Ferguson.

10-11am, halifaxpride.com

Jazz Fest Interview w/Lina Allemano A chat with the trumpeter via Facebook Live.

11am, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival A chat with the trumpeter via Facebook Live. Noon-Hour Panel Series: Making a Case for LGBT Senior History "We are pleased to offer a panel on 'Making a Case for LGBT Seniors History', based on the Nova Scotia Department of Seniors-funded two-year project," says Halifax Pride. "We will review the purpose of the archive, the origins of the project and offer an overview on some of the content in the archive to date, as well as information on our formal launch of the searchable materials in recognition of LGBT History Month in October 2020."

noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com

EXTRA-murals: Beginner Hip Hop Dance Class Join Carolin Mateus from House of Eights Dance Studio for a high-energy, outdoor beginner hip hop dance class as part of Halifax Pride.

Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel, 7-8pm

Wednesday July 22 Morning Meditation 9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com

Health & Wellness Panel Series: Undetectable = Untransmittable: Celebrating POZitive Societal Attitudes Explore the range and depth surrounding HIV, the Blood Ban and keeping POZitive attitudes. Moderated by Garry Dart with panelists Dr. OmiSoore Dryden, Steven MacLeod and Kirk Furlotte. Part of Halifax Pride.

10-11am, halifaxpride.com

Trans & Non-binary Hangout: Turf Destroyers This is a closed space for the Trans and Non-Binary community on the Garrison Grounds. Come to hang out, play some lawn games, and be with like-minded folk.

Thursday July 23

Health & Wellness Panel Series: Trans & Gender Diverse Health Issues in Healthcare Coming out and aligning your life with your gender identity can be challenging. At this Halifax Pride panel, you'll learn ways and means to better navigate the healthcare system to ensure you are getting the support you need. Moderated by Kaitrin Doll with panelists Rae O’Neil, Adrian Edgar, and Tye Silver. 10-11am, halifaxpride.com

Jazz Labs: African Drumming w/Dr. Henry Bishop An iconic part of the Halifax Jazz Festival moves online due to COVID-19.

7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Paul St-Amand The trumpeter brings his soul-strained quartet to The Carleton.

Friday, July 24 Health & Wellness Panel Series: Sex and Intimacy in a Virtual World Technology is pushing human sexuality into uncharted territory. How do apps, porn, and zoom affect our sex and intimacy? Moderator by Frank Heimpel with panelists Aaliyah Paris, Teo Ferguson and Bryde MacLean.

10-11am, halifaxpride.com

Noon-Hour Panel Series: Rural Pride in Nova Scotia Pride organizing comes with numerous struggles; reflecting the diverse needs of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, being both celebratory and political, having limited financial support and an operational model that relies on volunteer labour, the task of organizing Prides is full of challenges. Hear from a number of Nova Scotian Pride organizers as they discuss their struggles and successes managing rural Prides. noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com

Elder Hangout

Lawn games, nibbles, DJs and dancing await at this elder focused event that's open to all ages. 7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Stay the Blazes Homo Online Variety Show "No need to go out for entertainment when you can Stay the Blazes Homo," show organizers say. Tune in to this virtual show of drag, singing, comedy and more from some of the best local 2SLGBTQ+ artists. 8pm, halifaxpride.com

Dali Van Gogh w/Magnetic North The rock-so-hard-it's-concrete sound of Dali Van Gogh is so beloved that the band's fans have already sold out this gig at The Carleton.

9pm-midnight, The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street