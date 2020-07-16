Here's everything that's happening at this year's Pride festival

click to enlarge Submitted

The city's most colorful festival returns (at a safe distance) from July 16 to 26.

Thursday July 16 Noon-Hour Panel Series: Flattening the Curve of Racism for Two-Spirits: Creating Racial, Gender and Sexuality Diverse Allies in and out of the LGTBQ+ community Panellists include Geordy Marshall (Kepmitelsi), John R. Sylliboy (Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance) and El Bergeron Paul (Wolastoqyiyk of St. Mary's First Nation). noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com Halifax Pride Flag Raising The official start of the 2020 Halifax Pride Festival is the annual flag raising at Grand Parade Square. This year the flag raising will be streamed live, but if you attend IRL, wear a mask and maintain social distance.

5-5:30pm, Grand Parade Square

Friday July 17

Noon-Hour Panel Series: Love in All the World: Why same-sex acts can lead to death or imprisonment Pride was a demonstration before it was a party. In many places, 2SLGBTQ+ are still fighting for equal rights and opportunities. This panel explores the issues behind that. Presented in partnership with the Rainbow Refugee Association of Nova Scotia. noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com Our Artists Matter: QTBIPOC Showcase 8-9:30pm, Facebook Live Legendary drag queen Elle Noir—the only out, trans, Black drag queen east of Montréal—hosts this online celebration of queer artists of colour. Search the event on Facebook to follow along.

Saturday, July 18 Gentle Yoga A gentle, heart-centred practice led by Tim Damon.

11am-noon, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel Halifax Pride Social Site: Bring Your Bubbles "Although Pride has come to be known for spectacle, dance parties, and huge crowds, we believe the moments shared with friends and chosen family, old and new, are what make the festival special. We also know it's important to go outside, get some fresh air, and be mindful of our mental and social health. We want to encourage folks to join us at the Garrison Grounds for the Halifax Pride Social Site, a space where masks will be worn, hand washing stations and sanitizer will be available, social distancing will be maintained, and sun, grass, music, and friends will be plentiful," Halifax Pride says. "During this first Social Site, we are asking folks to Bring Your Bubbles. Come with your bubble of friends for an afternoon hangout, and bring a bottle of bubbles to help fill the air with beautiful bubbles." noon-4pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel Untoxicated Queers Lawn games, snacks, music, and fun with folks who want to be more mindful about their substance use in a sober and safe space. 6:30-8:30pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel DRAG & DROP Online Drag Show July 18, 8pm, halifaxpride.com "Drag performers have dropped us their files and we're eager to share their videos with you live online," Halifax Pride promises. Sunday, July 19 Proudprana Yoga

11am-noon, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel Halifax Pride Social Site: Pack a Picnic Pack your picnic and bring a blanket to lounge on the grass and enjoy lunch at the Social Site with friends all about and music in the air. noon-4pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel Night Time Meditation

10-10:30pm, halifaxpride.com

Monday, July 20



Morning Meditation Led by Sara Mader.

9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com Noon-Hour Panel Series: Black Lives Matter and Pride July 20, noon, halifaxpride.com The modern Pride parade has its roots in protest led by trans women of colour to end police brutality against the 2SLGBTQ+ community, Pride continues to be a form of activism and protest today. This panel discusses Pride's responsibility to stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and Black communities—and the specific obligations that Canadian Prides must fulfill to uplift trans, queer, and other Black people. March and Candlelight Vigil Gather to march in support of calls to end systemic racism and police brutality. The march will leave at 8:00 pm from Victoria Park heading towards Cornwallis Park, with a walk past Raymond Taavel Park. A candlelight vigil will be held in remembrance of QTBIPOC lives lost. Wear masks, carry signs and bring a jar for a tealight (provided by Halifax Pride).

Departing from Victoria Park, corner of Spring Garden Road and South Park Street, 8pm-9:30pm

Tuesday July 21 Health & Wellness Panel Series: Safer Sex for AFAB folx (Assigned Female At Birth) Are you curious about incorporating safer sex into your sex life with other AFAB folx? Do you have questions about the risks, the perks, the gear? Join us online as talk safer sex. Moderated by Kaitrin Doll with panelists include Rachele Mannett, Francesca Ekwuysai, and Abbey Ferguson.

10-11am, halifaxpride.com

Noon-Hour Panel Series: Making a Case for LGBT Senior History "We are pleased to offer a panel on 'Making a Case for LGBT Seniors History', based on the Nova Scotia Department of Seniors-funded two-year project," says Halifax Pride. "We will review the purpose of the archive, the origins of the project and offer an overview on some of the content in the archive to date, as well as information on our formal launch of the searchable materials in recognition of LGBT History Month in October 2020."

noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com

EXTRA-murals: Beginner Hip Hop Dance Class Join Carolin Mateus from House of Eights Dance Studio for a high-energy, outdoor beginner hip hop dance class.

Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel, 7-8pm Night Time Meditation 10-10:30pm, halifaxpride.com

Wednesday, July 22 Morning Meditation Led by Kirk Furlotte.

9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com Health & Wellness Panel Series: Undetectable = Untransmittable: Celebrating POZitive Societal Attitudes Explore the range and depth surrounding HIV, the Blood Ban and keeping POZitive attitudes. Moderated by Garry Dart with panelists Dr. OmiSoore Dryden, Steven MacLeod and Kirk Furlotte. 10-11am, halifaxpride.com Trans & Non-binary Hangout: Turf Destroyers This is a closed space for the Trans and Non-Binary community on the Garrison Grounds. Come to hang out, play some lawn games, and be with like-minded folk.

7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Thursday, July 23



Health & Wellness Panel Series: Trans & Gender Diverse Health Issues in Healthcare

Coming out and aligning your life with your gender identity can be challenging. Here, you'll learn ways and means to better navigate the healthcare system to ensure you are getting the support you need. Moderated by Kaitrin Doll with panelists Rae O’Neil, Adrian Edgar, and Tye Silver. 10-11am, halifaxpride.com Noon-Hour Panel Series: Global Queer and Trans Rights in a COVID-19 World People from 2SLGBTQ+ communities around the world are facing increased challenges today, including attacks on human rights and freedoms. This panel brings together four leading activists from different parts of the world to discuss their common cause.

noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com QTBIPOC Hangout This is a closed space hangout on the Garrison Grounds for individuals who self-identify as QTBIPOC.

7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Night Time Meditation Led by Lynn Fraser. 10-10:30pm, halifaxpride.com