Here's everything that's happening at this year's Pride festival

Panellists include Geordy Marshall (Kepmitelsi), John R. Sylliboy (Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance) and El Bergeron Paul (Wolastoqyiyk of St. Mary's First Nation). noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com
The official start of the 2020 Halifax Pride Festival is the annual flag raising at Grand Parade Square. This year the flag raising will be streamed live, but if you attend IRL, wear a mask and maintain social distance.
5-5:30pm, Grand Parade Square
Pride was a demonstration before it was a party. In many places, 2SLGBTQ+ are still fighting for equal rights and opportunities. This panel explores the issues behind that. Presented in partnership with the Rainbow Refugee Association of Nova Scotia. noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com
A gentle, heart-centred practice led by Tim Damon.
11am-noon, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
"Although Pride has come to be known for spectacle, dance parties, and huge crowds, we believe the moments shared with friends and chosen family, old and new, are what make the festival special. We also know it's important to go outside, get some fresh air, and be mindful of our mental and social health. We want to encourage folks to join us at the Garrison Grounds for the Halifax Pride Social Site, a space where masks will be worn, hand washing stations and sanitizer will be available, social distancing will be maintained, and sun, grass, music, and friends will be plentiful," Halifax Pride says. "During this first Social Site, we are asking folks to Bring Your Bubbles. Come with your bubble of friends for an afternoon hangout, and bring a bottle of bubbles to help fill the air with beautiful bubbles."
Lawn games, snacks, music, and fun with folks who want to be more mindful about their substance use in a sober and safe space.
Pack your picnic and bring a blanket to lounge on the grass and enjoy lunch at the Social Site with friends all about and music in the air.
Monday, July 20
Morning Meditation
Led by Sara Mader.
9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com
Gather to march in support of calls to end systemic racism and police brutality. The march will leave at 8:00 pm from Victoria Park heading towards Cornwallis Park, with a walk past Raymond Taavel Park. A candlelight vigil will be held in remembrance of QTBIPOC lives lost. Wear masks, carry signs and bring a jar for a tealight (provided by Halifax Pride).
Departing from Victoria Park, corner of Spring Garden Road and South Park Street, 8pm-9:30pm
Are you curious about incorporating safer sex into your sex life with other AFAB folx? Do you have questions about the risks, the perks, the gear? Join us online as talk safer sex. Moderated by Kaitrin Doll with panelists include Rachele Mannett, Francesca Ekwuysai, and Abbey Ferguson.
10-11am, halifaxpride.com
"We are pleased to offer a panel on 'Making a Case for LGBT Seniors History', based on the Nova Scotia Department of Seniors-funded two-year project," says Halifax Pride. "We will review the purpose of the archive, the origins of the project and offer an overview on some of the content in the archive to date, as well as information on our formal launch of the searchable materials in recognition of LGBT History Month in October 2020."
noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com
Join Carolin Mateus from House of Eights Dance Studio for a high-energy, outdoor beginner hip hop dance class.
Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel, 7-8pm
10-10:30pm, halifaxpride.com
Led by Kirk Furlotte.
9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com
Explore the range and depth surrounding HIV, the Blood Ban and keeping POZitive attitudes. Moderated by Garry Dart with panelists Dr. OmiSoore Dryden, Steven MacLeod and Kirk Furlotte. 10-11am, halifaxpride.com
This is a closed space for the Trans and Non-Binary community on the Garrison Grounds. Come to hang out, play some lawn games, and be with like-minded folk.
7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
Thursday, July 23
Health & Wellness Panel Series: Trans & Gender Diverse Health Issues in Healthcare
Coming out and aligning your life with your gender identity can be challenging. Here, you'll learn ways and means to better navigate the healthcare system to ensure you are getting the support you need. Moderated by Kaitrin Doll with panelists Rae O’Neil, Adrian Edgar, and Tye Silver. 10-11am, halifaxpride.com
People from 2SLGBTQ+ communities around the world are facing increased challenges today, including attacks on human rights and freedoms. This panel brings together four leading activists from different parts of the world to discuss their common cause.
noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com
This is a closed space hangout on the Garrison Grounds for individuals who self-identify as QTBIPOC.
7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
Led by Lynn Fraser. 10-10:30pm, halifaxpride.com
9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com
Health & Wellness Panel Series: Sex and Intimacy in a Virtual World
Technology is pushing human sexuality into uncharted territory. How do apps, porn, and zoom affect our sex and intimacy? Moderator by Frank Heimpel with panelists Aaliyah Paris, Teo Ferguson and Bryde MacLean.
10-11am, halifaxpride.com
Pride organizing comes with numerous struggles; reflecting the diverse needs of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, being both celebratory and political, having limited financial support and an operational model that relies on volunteer labour, the task of organizing Prides is full of challenges. Hear from a number of Nova Scotian Pride organizers as they discuss their struggles and successes managing rural Prides. noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com
Elder Hangout
Lawn games, nibbles, DJs and dancing await at this elder focused event that's open to all ages.
7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
A mix of high intensity powwow dance steps and bodyweight strengths moves all done at Halifax Pride’s Social Site. Led by Mi'kmaq fitness leader Jesse Benjamin.
11am-noon, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
Halifax Pride Social Site - Games Day
Pride will have a variety of lawn games and over-sized board games on hand for folks to enjoy during our afternoon hangout. And of course they will be thoroughly cleaned after each use. Wear your mask!
A chill, socially distant evening with Halifax Pride and The Youth Project aimed at those 19 and under.
The Garrison Grounds won’t be coming alive with a massive dance party this year, but your house can! Join in on this live virtual dance party featuring local DJs and performers. 8-11pm, halifaxpride.com
Led by Kirk Furlotte. 9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com
11am-noon, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel
Halifax Pride Social Site - Let’s Go Fly a Kite
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!
THE SCENE »
There's no parade but there is a mix of socially distant outdoor events and stuff to stream from July 16-26.
by MORGAN MULLIN, Jul 16/20
THE SCENE »
The director resigns as the storied music festival gets called out for systemic racism.
by MORGAN MULLIN, Jun 30/20
THE SCENE »
The city's big July 1 party moves online, broadcasting live from inside the Halifax Citadel.
by MORGAN MULLIN, Jun 26/20