SaltBox
The Scene

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Here's everything that's happening at this year's Pride festival

There's no parade but there is a mix of socially distant outdoor events and stuff to stream from July 16-26.

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge The city's most colorful festival returns (at a safe distance) from July 16 to 26. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • The city's most colorful festival returns (at a safe distance) from July 16 to 26.

Thursday July 16

Noon-Hour Panel Series: Flattening the Curve of Racism for Two-Spirits: Creating Racial, Gender and Sexuality Diverse Allies in and out of the LGTBQ+ community

Panellists include Geordy Marshall (Kepmitelsi), John R. Sylliboy (Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance) and El Bergeron Paul (Wolastoqyiyk of St. Mary's First Nation). noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com

Halifax Pride Flag Raising

The official start of the 2020 Halifax Pride Festival is the annual flag raising at Grand Parade Square. This year the flag raising will be streamed live, but if you attend IRL, wear a mask and maintain social distance.
5-5:30pm, Grand Parade Square

Friday July 17

Noon-Hour Panel Series: Love in All the World: Why same-sex acts can lead to death or imprisonment

Pride was a demonstration before it was a party. In many places, 2SLGBTQ+ are still fighting for equal rights and opportunities. This panel explores the issues behind that. Presented in partnership with the Rainbow Refugee Association of Nova Scotia.  noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com

Our Artists Matter: QTBIPOC Showcase

Legendary drag queen Elle Noir—the only out, trans, Black drag queen east of Montréal—hosts this online celebration of queer artists of colour. Search the event on Facebook to follow along. 8-9:30pm, Facebook Live

Saturday, July 18

Gentle Yoga

A gentle, heart-centred practice led by Tim Damon.

11am-noon, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Halifax Pride Social Site: Bring Your Bubbles

"Although Pride has come to be known for spectacle, dance parties, and huge crowds, we believe the moments shared with friends and chosen family, old and new, are what make the festival special. We also know it's important to go outside, get some fresh air, and be mindful of our mental and social health. We want to encourage folks to join us at the Garrison Grounds for the Halifax Pride Social Site, a space where masks will be worn, hand washing stations and sanitizer will be available, social distancing will be maintained, and sun, grass, music, and friends will be plentiful," Halifax Pride says. "During this first Social Site, we are asking folks to Bring Your Bubbles. Come with your bubble of friends for an afternoon hangout, and bring a bottle of bubbles to help fill the air with beautiful bubbles."

noon-4pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Untoxicated Queers

Lawn games, snacks, music, and fun with folks who want to be more mindful about their substance use in a sober and safe space.

6:30-8:30pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

DRAG & DROP Online Drag Show

"Drag performers have dropped us their files and we're eager to share their videos with you live online," Halifax Pride promises. July 18, 8pm, halifaxpride.com

Sunday, July 19

Proudprana Yoga
11am-noon, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Halifax Pride Social Site: Pack a Picnic

Pack your picnic and bring a blanket to lounge on the grass and enjoy lunch at the Social Site with friends all about and music in the air.

noon-4pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Night Time Meditation
10-10:30pm, halifaxpride.com


Monday, July 20


Morning Meditation

Led by Sara Mader.

9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com

Noon-Hour Panel Series: Black Lives Matter and Pride

The modern Pride parade has its roots in protest led by trans women of colour to end police brutality against the 2SLGBTQ+ community, Pride continues to be a form of activism and protest today. This panel discusses Pride's responsibility to stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and Black communities—and the specific obligations that Canadian Prides must fulfill to uplift trans, queer, and other Black people. July 20, noon, halifaxpride.com

March and Candlelight Vigil

Gather to march in support of calls to end systemic racism and police brutality. The march will leave at 8:00 pm from Victoria Park heading towards Cornwallis Park, with a walk past Raymond Taavel Park. A candlelight vigil will be held in remembrance of QTBIPOC lives lost. Wear masks, carry signs and bring a jar for a tealight (provided by Halifax Pride).
Departing from Victoria Park, corner of Spring Garden Road and South Park Street, 8pm-9:30pm

Tuesday July 21

Health & Wellness Panel Series: Safer Sex for AFAB folx (Assigned Female At Birth)

Are you curious about incorporating safer sex into your sex life with other AFAB folx? Do you have questions about the risks, the perks, the gear? Join us online as talk safer sex. Moderated by Kaitrin Doll with panelists include Rachele Mannett, Francesca Ekwuysai, and Abbey Ferguson.
10-11am, halifaxpride.com

Noon-Hour Panel Series: Making a Case for LGBT Senior History

"We are pleased to offer a panel on 'Making a Case for LGBT Seniors History', based on the Nova Scotia Department of Seniors-funded two-year project," says Halifax Pride. "We will review the purpose of the archive, the origins of the project and offer an overview on some of the content in the archive to date, as well as information on our formal launch of the searchable materials in recognition of LGBT History Month in October 2020."
noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com

EXTRA-murals: Beginner Hip Hop Dance Class

Join Carolin Mateus from House of Eights Dance Studio for a high-energy, outdoor beginner hip hop dance class.
Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel, 7-8pm

Night Time Meditation

10-10:30pm, halifaxpride.com

Wednesday, July 22

Morning Meditation

Led by Kirk Furlotte.
9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com

Health & Wellness Panel Series: Undetectable = Untransmittable: Celebrating POZitive Societal Attitudes

Explore the range and depth surrounding HIV, the Blood Ban and keeping POZitive attitudes. Moderated by Garry Dart with panelists Dr. OmiSoore Dryden, Steven MacLeod and Kirk Furlotte. 10-11am, halifaxpride.com

Trans & Non-binary Hangout: Turf Destroyers

This is a closed space for the Trans and Non-Binary community on the Garrison Grounds. Come to hang out, play some lawn games, and be with like-minded folk.
7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel


Thursday, July 23


Health & Wellness Panel Series: Trans & Gender Diverse Health Issues in Healthcare

Coming out and aligning your life with your gender identity can be challenging. Here, you'll learn ways and means to better navigate the healthcare system to ensure you are getting the support you need. Moderated by Kaitrin Doll with panelists Rae O’Neil, Adrian Edgar, and Tye Silver. 10-11am, halifaxpride.com

Noon-Hour Panel Series: Global Queer and Trans Rights in a COVID-19 World

People from 2SLGBTQ+ communities around the world are facing increased challenges today, including attacks on human rights and freedoms. This panel brings together four leading activists from different parts of the world to discuss their common cause.
noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com

QTBIPOC Hangout

This is a closed space hangout on the Garrison Grounds for individuals who self-identify as QTBIPOC.
7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel


Night Time Meditation

Led by Lynn Fraser. 10-10:30pm, halifaxpride.com

Friday, July 24

Morning Meditation

9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com

Health & Wellness Panel Series: Sex and Intimacy in a Virtual World

Technology is pushing human sexuality into uncharted territory. How do apps, porn, and zoom affect our sex and intimacy? Moderator by Frank Heimpel with panelists Aaliyah Paris, Teo Ferguson and Bryde MacLean.

10-11am, halifaxpride.com

Noon-Hour Panel Series: Rural Pride in Nova Scotia

Pride organizing comes with numerous struggles; reflecting the diverse needs of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, being both celebratory and political, having limited financial support and an operational model that relies on volunteer labour, the task of organizing Prides is full of challenges. Hear from a number of Nova Scotian Pride organizers as they discuss their struggles and successes managing rural Prides. noon-1pm, halifaxpride.com


Elder Hangout

Lawn games, nibbles, DJs and dancing await at this elder focused event that's open to all ages.
7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Stay the Blazes Homo Online Variety Show "No need to go out for entertainment when you can Stay the Blazes Homo," show organizers say. Tune in to this virtual show of drag, singing, comedy and more from some of the best local 2SLGBTQ+ artists.  8pm, halifaxpride.com

Saturday, July 25

Powwow Fusion Aerobics

A mix of high intensity powwow dance steps and bodyweight strengths moves all done at Halifax Pride’s Social Site. Led by Mi'kmaq fitness leader Jesse Benjamin.

11am-noon, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Halifax Pride Social Site - Games Day

Pride will have a variety of lawn games and over-sized board games on hand for folks to enjoy during our afternoon hangout. And of course they will be thoroughly cleaned after each use. Wear your mask!

noon-4pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Youth Hangout

A chill, socially distant evening with Halifax Pride and The Youth Project aimed at those 19 and under. 

7-9pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel


The Grind DJ House Party

The Garrison Grounds won’t be coming alive with a massive dance party this year, but your house can! Join in on this live virtual dance party featuring local DJs and performers. 8-11pm, halifaxpride.com

Sunday, July 26

Morning Meditation

Led by Kirk Furlotte. 9-9:30am, halifaxpride.com

Gender BendING Yoga

11am-noon, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Halifax Pride Social Site - Let’s Go Fly a Kite


"Although Pride has come to be known for spectacle, dance parties, and huge crowds, we believe the moments shared with friends and chosen family are what make the festival special. We also know it's important to get some fresh air, and be mindful of our mental and social health. We want to encourage folks to join us at the Garrison Grounds for the Halifax Pride Social Site, a space where masks will be worn, hand washing stations and sanitizer will be available, social distancing will be maintained, and sun, grass, music, and friends will be plentiful," Halifax Pride says. Show up with a mask and maybe even a kite to take part in the good times. July 26, noon-4pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel


