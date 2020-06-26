SaltBox
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Friday, June 26, 2020

Joel Plaskett Emergency to play virtual Canada Day concert

The city's big July 1 party moves online, broadcasting live from inside the Halifax Citadel.

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge Hot off the release of his quadruple album 44 this spring, Joel Plaskett reunites with his former Emergency bandmates. - JOELPLASKETT.COM
  • joelplaskett.com
  • Hot off the release of his quadruple album 44 this spring, Joel Plaskett reunites with his former Emergency bandmates.
Joel Plaskett certainly does love this town—and if you were ever looking for proof that the feeling's mutual, how about this: Today, HRM Civic Events announced that the city's annual July 1 show will star none other than the King of Dartmouth, playing alongside his bandmates from The Emergency, streamed live from inside the Halifax Citadel. The coolness factor here is so off the charts, we need a new thermometer,  stat.

Also on deck? Performances by Mo Kenney, Ben Caplan, Reeny Smith, Jah'Mila and Owen O'Sound.

The show will be live streamed on the city's official Youtube channel, starting at 7pm. Let's tide ourselves over till then by watching this promo video:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Trending in the Alternative Press

C19 Need to Know

The Scene

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.