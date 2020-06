Joel Plaskett Emergency to play virtual Canada Day concert

oel Plaskett certainly does love this town—and if you were ever looking for proof that the feeling's mutual, how about this: Today, HRM Civic Events announced that the city's annualshow will star none other than the King of Dartmouth, playing alongside his bandmates from The Emergency,. The coolness factor here is so off the charts, we need a new thermometer, stat.Also on deck? Performances by Mo Kenney , Ben Caplan, Reeny Smith Jah'Mila and Owen O'Sound.The show will be live streamed on the city's official Youtube channel , starting at. Let's tide ourselves over till then by watching this promo video:

