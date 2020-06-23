SaltBox
Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Bring Halifax culture home with The Coast's June 23-28 streaming guide

All the local live art you need to see—and a few offline things to attend, too.

Posted By on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 3:24 PM

Zamani—a certified triple-threat R&B singer, songwriter and producer—comes from a family of creatives. On Saturday, EVERYSEEKER Festival is having her whole fam host a Facebook Live on "lessons on how to live and create masterfully" and we are 10000% here for it. - INSTAGRAM SCREENSHOT
  • Instagram screenshot
  • Zamani—a certified triple-threat R&B singer, songwriter and producer—comes from a family of creatives. On Saturday, EVERYSEEKER Festival is having her whole fam host a Facebook Live on "lessons on how to live and create masterfully" and we are 10000% here for it.

Tuesday June 23

Carbon Arc screens The Booksellers (remotely)

While there's no news yet as to when Halifax's indie movie house will re-open, you can get your film fix by streaming its latest pick, The Booksellers. Available through Carbon Arc's website for $9.99 (and available to watch until July 2), the film takes a look into the wild underground of the New York rare book trade.
Peep the trailer here.

Micah Barnes

A virtual album release show shared from The Carleton's stage at 7pm via Facebook Live.

Wednesday June 24

Black Pride BQTLM Vigil and BPH film screening

Black Pride Halifax and Black Lives Matter: Halifax remind us all how Pride wouldn't exist without the work of legendary activists like Marsha P. Johnson, Stormé Delarverie and Sylvia Rivera.  In that vein, the two organizations host a vigil in honour of Black gay, trans and gender non-conforming people who have died—including those who have been murdered by police. After the vigil, there will be a screening of Our Dance Revolution, a documentary tracing the growth of the Black queer community in Toronto. It all goes down at Grand Parade Square from 8-11pm.

Tyler Messick

The storied singer-songwriter performs a socially distant show from 
The Carleton's stage at 7pm via Facebook Live.

Thursday June 25

Songwriter's Circle w/Sarah McInnis, Kristen Martell and Daniel McFadyen

Three masterful storytellers combine forces—and songbooks—with this show, held at 8pm via Side Door.

Friday June 26

Andrew Miller w/Nadia Moore

As Halifax Jazz Festival moves the party online, two of the fest's favourite acts heat up the (socially distant) stage. Tune in at 7pm via Facebook Live.

AVOLA

A live show happening at 9pm on Twitch that'll make you bust a move. Part of EVERYSEEKER Festival.

Adam Baldwin

The 15th edition of Baldwin's weekly quarantine concert kicks off on Youtube at 9pm.

Saturday June 27

4 Solitudes, 4 Ideas: A Creativity Masterclass

A Facebook Live screening and Q&A, EVERYSEEKER Festival describes this event as "an intimate view inside the creative landscapes of four individuals who are joined by essence and by blood. Together they have fostered a household of 'ideo-philes,' each with their own quirks and artistic bends. They’ve figured out how to turn their love of lofty ideas into tangible work through the alchemy of creativity, often finding a way to ground this expression in justice for African-descended people." Watch a series of vignettes melding music, dance, writing and cooking as the Millar family share "lessons on how to live and create masterfully." Tune in here at 8pm.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Comments

