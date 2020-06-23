Bring Halifax culture home with The Coast's June 23-28 streaming guide

-
Zamani—a certified triple-threat R&B singer, songwriter and producer—comes from a family of creatives. On Saturday, EVERYSEEKER Festival is having her whole fam host a Facebook Live on "lessons on how to live and create masterfully" and we are 10000% here for it.
Tuesday June 23
Carbon Arc screens The Booksellers (remotely)
While there's no news yet as to when Halifax's indie movie house will re-open, you can get your film fix by streaming its latest pick, The Booksellers
. Available through Carbon Arc's website for $9.99
(and available to watch until July 2), the film takes a look into the wild underground of the New York rare book trade.
Peep the trailer here
.
Micah Barnes
A virtual album release show shared from The Carleton's stage at 7pm via Facebook Live
.
Wednesday June 24
Black Pride BQTLM Vigil and BPH film screening
Black Pride Halifax and Black Lives Matter: Halifax remind us all how Pride wouldn't exist without the work of legendary activists like Marsha P. Johnson
, Stormé Delarverie
and Sylvia Rivera
. In that vein, the two organizations host a vigil in honour of Black gay, trans and gender non-conforming people who have died—including those who have been murdered by police. After the vigil, there will be a screening of Our Dance Revolution
, a documentary tracing the growth of the Black queer community in Toronto. It all goes down at Grand Parade Square from 8-11pm.
Tyler Messick
The storied singer-songwriter performs a socially distant show from
Thursday June 25
Songwriter's Circle w/Sarah McInnis, Kristen Martell and Daniel McFadyen
Three masterful storytellers combine forces—and songbooks—with this show, held at 8pm via Side Door
.
Friday June 26
Andrew Miller w/Nadia Moore
As Halifax Jazz Festival moves the party online, two of the fest's favourite acts heat up the (socially distant) stage. Tune in at 7pm via Facebook Live
.
AVOLA
A live show happening at 9pm on Twitch
that'll make you bust a move. Part of EVERYSEEKER Festival.
Adam Baldwin
The 15th edition of Baldwin's weekly quarantine concert kicks off on Youtube at 9pm
.
Saturday June 27
4 Solitudes, 4 Ideas: A Creativity Masterclass
A Facebook Live screening and Q&A, EVERYSEEKER Festival describes this event as "an intimate view inside the creative landscapes of four individuals who are joined by essence and by blood. Together they have fostered a household of 'ideo-philes,' each with their own quirks and artistic bends. They’ve figured out how to turn their love of lofty ideas into tangible work through the alchemy of creativity, often finding a way to ground this expression in justice for African-descended people." Watch a series of vignettes melding music, dance
, writing and cooking as the Millar family share "lessons on how to live and create masterfully." Tune in here
at 8pm.