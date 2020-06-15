click to enlarge
Jeremy Dutcher—the Indigenous musicologist turned superstar—chats and performs alongside the National Arts Centre's orchestra music director Thursday.
Monday June 15
Trivia for Shut-ins
Halifax trivia hosts-about-town Jason Dorey and Andrew Evans have shifted their popular trivia game from pubs like Durty Nelly's, the Lion's Head and The Fickle Frog, to a Facebook livestream. Three 20-question rounds will challenge, amuse and delight, and with no prizes on the line, you won't even mind missing a few answers. The stream opens every Monday at 7pm, first question at 7:30.
Tuesday June 16
Dismantling and addressing microaggressions
Dalhousie Human Rights and Equity Services delivers this online workshop, saying: "As part of the unlearning and relearning that needs to take place, we will be discussing the various forms of microaggressions, the individual and societal impacts, as well as tips and pointers to address and prevent microaggressions from taking place." You can register for the workshop via eventbrite
and it takes place over Zoom from 6-7:30pm.
Traditional Tattoo Theatre Tuesdays
Dion Kaszas—a tattoo artist who practices traditional Indigenous techniques—hosts a Facebook watch party " from the voices and perspective of those doing the work." Tune in via Facebook at 7pm
.
Self-archiving through sound w/Lindsay Dobbin
EVERYSEEKER Festival sees the curator of Nocturne 2020, sound and performance artist Lindsay Dobbin
, hosting a workshop on self-archiving through sound. Remaining workshop spaces are reserved for BIPOC participants, who can register here
for the 7pm Zoom.
Wednesday June 17
Terra Spencer
The Americana queen delivers a live show from The Carleton stage at 7pm via Facebook Live
.
Thursday June 18
Musically Speaking: Alexander Shelley and Jeremy Dutcher
A live conversation between the National Arts Centre orchestra music director Alexander Shelley and the Polaris Prize-winning musician and composer Jeremy Dutcher is followed by a performance. Held at 1:30pm via Facebook Live
, you can catch up on all the ways Dutcher is changing the music game here
.
Terra Spencer
The Americana queen delivers her second live show of the week at 7pm via Facebook Live
.
Charmaine Lee
EVERYSEEKER Festival's Instagram gets a takeover from the New York vocalist at 9pm. Follow along here
.
Friday June 19
Christina Martin
She performs for the second time this week via Facebook Live
at 4pm.
Adam Baldwin
A quarantine tradition continues as Baldwin kicks off his weekly Thursday show at 9pm on Youtube
, all while helping you get your RDI of Americana.
Zoom dance party w/Bembona, DJ Lil Arepa, Analuisaaaaaa
EVERYSEEKER Festival brings the good times to you with a trio of DJs spinning hot hits. It all kicks off at 10pm via Zoom
.
Saturday June 20
Matt Mays
If you wanna drink up the fresh air feeling while not being able to get out all that much, Mays is your man
—he's the only one besides Tom Petty who can make you feel like you're driving with the top down, full-blast when you're actually just sitting still. Catch the vibes on Youtube at 9pm
.
Sunday June 21
Full Circle Festival
The self-described "newfangled stringband hootenanny" returns to mark the summer solstice, bringing the party online through Side Door
. Imagine a more indie, wholesome spin on Woodstock and that's what you can anticipate at this family-friendly fest that features the stylings of Jennah Barry and Thomas Stajcer, amongst others. It all kicks off at 11am.
Gabrielle Papillon w/Raine Hamilton
Side Door delivers an intimate singer-songwriter double hitter, starring Halifax's own art-pop queen, Papillon. Get to know her last record, the excellent Shout
, here
before the 5pm show
.
