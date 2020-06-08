-
Kwento—an R&B artist who used to go by Kirsten Olivia and draws quick mental comparisons to the likes of Jill Scott—sits in on EVERYSEEKER's Thursday night panel, "Music as Healing."
Monday June 8
A conversation on unity w/Tyler Simmonds & Verena Rizg
Simmonds, an award-winning filmmaker and public speaker from North Preston, hosts this chat with singer-poet Verena Rizing at 5:30pm via Instagram Live.
Made In Bangladesh screening
Since we still can't go to Carbon Arc and see an indie flick IRL, the small theatre is bringing the experience to you, screening this drama about a 23-year-old woman who decides to start a union at the Bangladeshi clothing factory where she works. It's $10 to rent the movie, which is available until June 18. More info here
.
Jazz Codrington
The performer—who'll be taking over EVERYSEEKER Festival
's Instagram Live at 8:30pm—bills their sound as "the shape of jazz to come" and tbh we can't think of a better way to put it. Tune in here
.
Tuesday June 9
Understanding Black Stories
Cineplex has compiled a list of 41 free films centering Black stories on its website. From the biopic of Malcolm X to Jordan Peele's haute-horror offerings Us
and Get Out
, see 'em here
.
Wednesday June 1o
Emerging Lens Film Fest: Day One
An opening performance by certified triple-threat Zamani Folade
kicks off the cultural film fest's 10th year, before showing the 2019 flick Our Dance Revolution
, which tells the history of Toronto's Black queer community. It all kicks off at 6:30pm and you can watch along here
.
Christina Martin
Thursday June 11
Emerging Lens Film Fest: Day Two
Day two of the cultural film fest begins with a performance by Charity Stairs before a screening of a collection of local short films. Tune in at 6:30pm here
.
Music as Healing: A panel feat. Kwento, NAT Chantel, Lindsay Dobbin, Rebecca Fairless and Bianca Palmer
EVERYSEEKER Festival hosts this panel discussion at 7pm via zoom, featuring the neo-soul/R&B artist Kwento
and celebrated performance artists NAT Chantel
and Lindsay Dobbin
. Register to attend here
.
Zoe Toliver w/Harvi Millar
The African Nova Scotian Music Association's weekly bop-sesh returns, this time with Zoe Toliver taking the virtual stage at 7pm before Harvi Millar's set at 8pm. Groove along via Facebook Live
.
Terra Spencer
The singer-songwriter's weekly show from a blanket fort never fails to bring a smile. Tune in via Facebook
Live at 8pm.
Taggart & Torrens at Dine Alone Records
Celebrating the drop of a new album that's steeped in the comedic tradition of Bob and Doug McKenzie, this laugh-bringing duo is performing at 8pm via side door
.
David Myles w/Reeny Smith
Myles's new, not-so-late-night talk show sees the easy-listening king
chat with R&B royalty Reeny Smith
. Tune in at 8pm via Youtube
.
Friday June 12
Emerging Lens Film Fest: Day Three
Mariah Pelly-Smith performs before a collection of local music videos and animated shorts are screened. The evening wraps with two short films,
In Loving Memory
and Glory Goals
. Tune in from 6:30 onwards here
.
Christina Martin
She performs for the second time this week via Facebook Live
at 7pm.
Adam Baldwin
A quarantine tradition lives on as the denim-clad rocker
plays his 13th weekly socially distant show at 9pm via Youtube
.
Saturday June 13
Emerging Lens Film Fest: Day Four
Mark Flowerdew performs before eight short films are shown. Follow along from 6:30pm on here
.
Songwriter Circle feat. Terra Spencer, Kristen Martell and Norma MacDonald
A trio of our fave singer-songwriters come together for this 8pm showcase held through side door. Get tix here
and, if you know what's good for you, get listening to the recent records by alt-country queen MacDonald
and the chill-vibe-bringing Martell
already.
Matt Mays
If you wanna drink up the fresh air feeling while not being able to get out all that much, Mays is your man
—he's the only one besides Tom Petty who can make you feel like you're driving with the top down, full-blast when you're actually just sitting still. Catch the vibes on Youtube
at 9pm.
Sunday June 14
Emerging Lens Film Fest: Day Five
The cultural film fest rolls the credits on its tenth year with another smattering of local shorts and a performance by Maggie Burton and Chris McGee. Tune in here
at 6:30pm.
