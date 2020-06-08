SaltBox
The Scene

Monday, June 8, 2020

Updated often Bring Halifax culture home with your June 8-14 streaming guide

All the local live art you need to see.

Posted By on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 6:01 PM

Kwento—an R&B artist who used to go by Kirsten Olivia and draws quick mental comparisons to the likes of Jill Scott—sits in on EVERYSEEKER's Thursday night panel, "Music as Healing." - KRISTA COMEAU
  • KRISTA COMEAU
Monday June 8

A conversation on unity w/Tyler Simmonds & Verena Rizg

Simmonds, an award-winning filmmaker and public speaker from North Preston, hosts this chat with singer-poet Verena Rizing at 5:30pm via Instagram Live.

Made In Bangladesh screening

Since we still can't go to Carbon Arc and see an indie flick IRL, the small theatre is bringing the experience to you, screening this drama about a 23-year-old woman who decides to start a union at the Bangladeshi clothing factory where she works. It's $10 to rent the movie, which is available until June 18. More info here.  

Jazz Codrington

The performer—who'll be taking over EVERYSEEKER Festival's Instagram Live at 8:30pm—bills their sound as "the shape of jazz to come" and tbh we can't think of a better way to put it. Tune in here.

Tuesday June 9

Understanding Black Stories

Cineplex has compiled a list of 41 free films centering Black stories on its website. From the biopic of Malcolm X to Jordan Peele's haute-horror offerings Us and Get Out, see 'em here.

Wednesday June 1o

Emerging Lens Film Fest: Day One

An opening performance by certified triple-threat Zamani Folade kicks off the cultural film fest's 10th year, before showing the 2019 flick Our Dance Revolution, which tells the history of Toronto's Black queer community. It all kicks off at 6:30pm and you can watch along here.

Christina Martin

Fresh off the release of a new, live version of her award-winning 2018 record Impossible To Hold, Martin keeps reminding us of the magic living in live music. Get enchanted as she performs via Facebook Live at 4pm.

Thursday June 11

Emerging Lens Film Fest: Day Two

Day two of the cultural film fest begins with a performance by Charity Stairs before a screening of a collection of local short films. Tune in at 6:30pm here.

Music as Healing: A panel feat. Kwento, NAT Chantel, Lindsay Dobbin, Rebecca Fairless and Bianca Palmer

EVERYSEEKER Festival hosts this panel discussion at 7pm via zoom, featuring the neo-soul/R&B artist Kwento and celebrated performance artists NAT Chantel and Lindsay Dobbin. Register to attend here.

Zoe Toliver w/Harvi Millar

The African Nova Scotian Music Association's weekly bop-sesh returns, this time with Zoe Toliver taking the virtual stage at 7pm before Harvi Millar's set at 8pm. Groove along via Facebook Live.

Terra Spencer

The singer-songwriter's weekly show from a blanket fort never fails to bring a smile. Tune in via Facebook Live at 8pm.

Taggart & Torrens at Dine Alone Records

Celebrating the drop of a new album that's steeped in the comedic tradition of Bob and Doug McKenzie, this laugh-bringing duo is performing at 8pm via side door.

David Myles w/Reeny Smith
Myles's new, not-so-late-night talk show sees the easy-listening king chat with R&B royalty Reeny Smith. Tune in at 8pm via Youtube

Friday June 12

Emerging Lens Film Fest: Day Three

Mariah Pelly-Smith performs before a collection of local music videos and animated shorts are screened. The evening wraps with two short films,
In Loving Memory and Glory Goals. Tune in from 6:30 onwards here.

Christina Martin

She performs for the second time this week via Facebook Live at 7pm.

Adam Baldwin

A quarantine tradition lives on as the denim-clad rocker plays his 13th weekly socially distant show at 9pm via Youtube.

Saturday June 13

Emerging Lens Film Fest: Day Four

Mark Flowerdew performs before eight short films are shown. Follow along from 6:30pm on here.

Songwriter Circle feat. Terra Spencer, Kristen Martell and Norma MacDonald

A trio of our fave singer-songwriters come together for this 8pm showcase held through side door. Get tix here and, if you know what's good for you, get listening to the recent records by alt-country queen MacDonald and the chill-vibe-bringing Martell already.

Matt Mays

If you wanna drink up the fresh air feeling while not being able to get out all that much, Mays is your man—he's the only one besides Tom Petty who can make you feel like you're driving with the top down, full-blast when you're actually just sitting still. Catch the vibes on Youtube at 9pm.

Sunday June 14

Emerging Lens Film Fest: Day Five

The cultural film fest rolls the credits on its tenth year with another smattering of local shorts and a performance by Maggie Burton and Chris McGee. Tune in here at 6:30pm.

Throwing a virtual art event or hosting an online concert? Email it to The Coast so we can add it to the Halifax streaming guide.

